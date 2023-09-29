Who went home on Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Gerry Turner is the first Golden Bachelor. Who will become the first Glden Bachelor winner? That's the question the show is racing toward following its premiere on Sept. 28.

Faith, 60, was the recipient of the first impression rose. Not all of the other contestants were as lucky.

The rose ceremony itself was a process Turner said he was "dreading."

Ellen, Theresa, Joan, Natascha, Leslie, Christina, Edith, Nancy, April, Sandra, Jeanie, Kathy, Marina, Peggy and Susan all were able to pass through to the next episode.

Six women were eliminated in the premiere. Among them? Patty James, mom of former bachelor Matt James.

Episode 1

Anna

Pamela

Patty

Maria

Renee

Sylvia

This article was originally published on TODAY.com