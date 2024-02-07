Wendy's offering free cheeseburgers this week, free delivery for Super Bowl

It's a good week for singles.

No, we're not talking about being dateless on Valentine's Day, although you will save some money.

But we have a better way to save money on "singles."

Now through Monday, Feb. 12, Wendy's customers can get a free Dave's single cheeseburger with any purchase. The burger is a quarter-pound burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketch, mayo and onions.

The only restrictions are that you have to order on the Wendy's app, and you can only get one per day. Not a bad deal.

Oh, and if you want Wendy's for your Super Bowl party, you can save money there too.

Wendy's announced that Super Bowl, customers can get free delivery when ordering through the Wendy's app on Super Bowl Sunday.

The deal is not valid on third-party delivery platforms.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wendy's free cheeseburger deal runs through Monday