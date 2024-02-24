Wendy Williams’ Aphasia Diagnosis: What She’s Said About Her Condition

Speaking out. Just days after the world learned about Wendy Williams’ aphasia diagnosis, the former talk show host has released her own statement addressing her recent health struggles and thanking fans for their support.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” she wrote in a statement shared via People on February 23, 2024. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

More from StyleCaster

Her statement continued, “I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host went on to explain her need for privacy as she continues to seek treatment for her neurological conditions. “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive,” she shared, before signing off with another note of gratitude. “Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated,” she wrote.

Wendy Williams’ aphasia and dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams’ aphasia and dementia diagnoses were announced by her care team in a press release on February 22, 2024. In their statement, the former radio personality’s care team revealed that she received her diagnoses in 2023 and noted that her conditions “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” their statement read. The statement went on to reveal that Williams underwent a battery of tests before receiving her official diagnoses of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)—the same form of dementia affecting actor Bruce Willis.

Williams’ care team went on to note that now that the celebrity gossip host has a diagnosis, she has been able “to receive the medical care she requires” and is “still able to do many things for herself.”

They concluded their statement with the following: “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams’ diagnosis was disclosed shortly before the premiere of her two-part documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? scheduled for February 24, 2024, on Lifetime. Initially intended to document her return to the spotlight with a new podcast in August 2022, the documentary took a different turn as it captured Williams’ struggles with alcohol addiction and health challenges, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema. Filming ceased in April 2023, coinciding with Williams’ entry into a treatment facility for what her family believed to be “cognitive issues.” According to her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., doctors in Florida diagnosed her condition as alcohol-induced dementia during this time.

The media mogul was reportedly placed in the treatment facility by her legal guardian. Her guardian—whose identity remains private—was appointed by a New York court in May 2022, and continues to have full control over both her finances and her health.

Williams’ family claims that her court-appointed legal guardian is the only person with unlimited access to the former daytime TV star. “The people who love her cannot see her,” Williams’ sister, Wanda Finnie, told People in February 2024. While her family is unable to reach out to Williams directly, she does have the option to call them occasionally to catch up.

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a communication disorder that affects a person’s ability to express and understand language. It is typically caused by damage to the parts of the brain responsible for language, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, or due to other underlying neurological conditions. According to Mayo Clinic, people with aphasia may have difficulty speaking, understanding speech, reading, and writing. There are different types of aphasia, including expressive aphasia (difficulty speaking or writing) and receptive aphasia (difficulty understanding spoken or written language), as well as mixed forms where both abilities are impaired to varying degrees.

Wendy Williams’ aphasia diagnosis is known as primary progressive aphasia (PPA), which is a neurological condition characterized by a gradual and progressive decline in language abilities. Unlike other forms of aphasia that may result from sudden brain injury, PPA typically develops slowly over time and symptoms often appear before the age of 65. According to Mayo Clinic, people with PPA can eventually lose the ability to speak and write, and may no longer understand written or spoken language over time.

PPA is considered a rare type of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a group of disorders characterized by progressive damage to the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. There is currently no cure for PPA, and while the progression of the disorder varies from person to person, the life expectancy after onset is typically between seven to 12 years.

Wendy Williams’ health conditions

Over the years, Wendy Williams health conditions have forced her to take time off from her show and open up about her various issues with the public. Among these challenges is Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting her thyroid gland, which she was diagnosed with in 2018. At the time, the longtime talk show host took three weeks off from her show to tend to her health.

“Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs,” Williams explained, noting that it has caused her eyeballs to twitch on occasion. A rep for Williams’ show also shared in a statement at the time, “Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else. Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ Disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync.”

Williams has also shared her experiences with lymphedema, a condition causing swelling in the limbs due to lymphatic system blockage. Her battles with addiction, particularly to cocaine, have also been well-documented, along with her journey toward sobriety.

Through her openness, Williams has not only shed light on her own health journey but has also used her platform to advocate for awareness and support for others facing similar challenges—and her latest diagnosis of aphasia is no different.

Best of StyleCaster