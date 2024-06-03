Wendy’s launches 'saucy' chicken nuggets in 7 flavors. Here’s how to try them first.

Summer's coming in hot and and saucy this year for Wendy's chicken nugget fans.

Starting Monday, the fast-food chain is offering "Saucy Nuggets" to customers − chicken nuggets tossed in a choice of seven different flavors, from garlic parmesan to spicy honey BBQ.

"Wendy's chicken nugget fandom is truly unrivaled, so it was only natural for us to level up our iconic Nuggs with even more flavor for our fans," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy's, said in a statement.

Don't worry nugg fans: The brand's original crispy chicken nuggets and spicy chicken nuggets are still for sale.

Wendy's has new "saucy" nuggets available in seven flavors.

$4 munchies menu: Jack in the Box tackles fast-food inflation by launching new items

Wendy's Saucy Nuggets flavors

Wendy's is offering the new saucy nuggets in the following sizes: 4 piece, 6 pieces, 10 piece and 20 piece. The seven sauce flavors are:

Honey BBQ

Garlic Parm

Buffalo

Spicy Honey BBQ

Spicy Garlic Parm

Spicy Buffalo

Spicy Ghost Pepper

WE HAVE SAUCY NUGGS IN OUR APP NOW SEND TWEET pic.twitter.com/cnnCnVJlsa — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 3, 2024

$15 Big Macs: As inflation drives up fast food prices, map shows how they differ nationwide

How to get Wendy's Saucy Nuggets first

Starting Monday, the new saucy nuggets can be purchased exclusively for a week through the Wendy's app, Wendys.com or by creating an order and choosing in-restaurant pickup or via app delivery.

As an added incentive, Wendy's in-app delivery fee is now free through June 10, the company reported.

On June 10, fans will be able to purchase the new nuggets in participating restaurants and via the drive-thru window.

How to get free Wendy's Saucy Nugs

Starting Wednesday running through June 18, spend $15 or more on Doordash and get a free 6-piece nugget.

DashPass members can also snag free Saucy Nuggs with a minimum $20 purchase.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy’s new saucy nuggets: See 7 flavors, how to try them first