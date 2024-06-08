Wells High Warriors weather the storm to claim their diplomas: 'We're Mainers. We can take it'

WELLS, Maine — Commencement speaker Beth McEvoy sized up the situation when she started her speech to Wells High School’s Class of 2024 during their graduation ceremony on Memorial Field on Friday night.

“We’re cold, and we’re wet, but we’re Mainers,” the award-winning journalist said. “We can take it.”

If she only knew.

Graduate Eli Potter smiles through the rain as he and his classmates got soaked at the end of their commencement ceremony at Memorial Field on June 7, 2024.

Indeed, a light mist fell on the graduates as they arrived on the field and marched in pairs to their seats, before a large crowd of their families and friends. Once they were seated, the mist pretty much stopped and spared them, as well as Valedictorian Sam Coleman, Salutatorian Jackson Koh, and McEvoy as they delivered their addresses.

But then, just as the last of the Wells Warriors were receiving their diplomas, the skies opened up again, and this time it poured.

Reactions were mixed. Some in the audience left for their cars. Many broke out their umbrellas. Most stayed and went with the flow.

Families pull on their hoods and open their umbrellas during the downpour that drenched everyone at the end of Wells High School's outdoor graduation ceremony on June 7, 2024.

And the graduates? Lots of them seemed to be having a grand time, knowing this would be a graduation ceremony to remember. They were drenched, and they were rolling with it.

These are, after all, the students who began their freshman year while the world was in the dark throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They’ve been through their share of unusual circumstances. In his speech as salutatorian, Koh reminded them of this.

“I’m sure you remember three-plus years ago, walking into the high school for the first time,” Koh said. “Getting off the bus, mask on, fresh fit. Going to the office to get our temperatures taken. Walking to our first class, sitting in a plastic cubby, six feet away from your friends.”

Masked, fever-checked, and socially distant, Koh and his classmates gathered on that bizarre first day of high school, with, he noted, their individual paths all meeting at the same starting point.

“From that point on, many of us chose very different paths to make it through high school,” Koh said. “As a class, we were all very successful. Just like our first day of high school, today (our) paths have combined again.”

Madelaine Henly, left, Riley Nichols, and Logan Blanchard each shared what they will study at college, as they got ready for their commencement ceremony at Wells High School on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Only to diverge once more, according to Koh. He told his classmates that once they embark again on their own paths, there will be no one there to tell them what they need to do.

“The safety net will be gone,” he said. “We will have to take some initiative. It is our turn to call the shots and take control of our lives.”

Wells High School grads look to the future

Before the graduates marched from the high school gymnasium to Memorial Field, several offered a glimpse of what that initiative – that determination to call the shots, as Koh put it – would look like.

Zachary Smith, for example, said he is going to be a firefighter, ideally for Kennebunk Fire Rescue, once positions open there. He said he learned fire science as a student at Sanford Regional Technical Center, which serves Wells and other neighboring communities.

When asked what he will miss the most about his time at Wells High School, Smith answered, “My friends.” He has some good ones – Will Scott and Ethan Roberts were right there at his side, pushing him in his wheelchair and carrying his crutches, for he is recovering from a dirt bike accident and has a hefty medical boot on his foot.

Graduates Ethan Roberts, left, Zachary Smith, and Will Scott became good friends during their years together at Wells High School.

“I love these guys,” Smith said.

Smith will be back on his feet in a few weeks, by the way, ready to fight those fires.

Roberts, who also attended SRTC, will be fighting fires one day too, he said. Right now, though, he is busy with his own landscaping business.

“I want to do that for a little while,” he said. “I still enjoy it.”

Salutatorian Jackson Koh delivers his speech to the graduates of Wells High School's Class of 2024 in Wells, Maine, on June 7, 2024.

Scott went to SRTC as well. He said he is going to apply for a job at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to start a career in welding and metal fabrication.

Scott credited his mother, Jen, with helping him arrive at this milestone in his life.

“She has been there from day one,” he said.

Madelaine Henly said she is off to the University of Maine at Orono in the fall, where she will study to become a nurse.

“I love helping others,” she said. “I think it’s my perfect path.”

Henly praised her teachers for supporting her and singled out her grandfather, Raymond, for encouraging her the most to pursue her passion for nursing.

Riley Nichols will major in biology, with a pre-med track, at the University of New England later this year. She plans to become a plastic surgeon.

Nichols credited her history teacher, Mr. Kayser, with making a difference in her high school years.

“He definitely brought me out of my shell as a student and made me strive to want to be more and do more. I just really appreciate that.”

Like Henly, Logan Blanchard also will head to Orono at the end of the summer. She will major in mechanical engineering.

“I’m really into art and design,” she said. “I want to try to find a job that incorporates art and mechanical engineering. I just like the sense of creativity.”

Maddox Humphrey said he will work at Marc Motors, the car dealership in Sanford, this summer.

Maddox Humphrey, seen here before Wells High School's commencement ceremony on June 7, 2024, said he will be selling cars at a local dealership this summer.

Asked what he is looking forward to the most about his future, Humphrey was quick with his reply.

“Making money,” he said. “Money moves.”

Valedictorian tells classmates they are 'ready' for what comes next

Out on Memorial Field, once the commencement ceremony officially got underway, Valedictorian Sam Coleman confided in his speech to his peers that his “biggest fear” was having to say goodbye to everyone he has ever known.

“I know I’ll never be fully ready to say goodbye – to walk across this stage and receive my ticket to adulthood, a certificate of all the things I get to leave behind,” he said.

Yet, that’s high school, Coleman suggested.

Gabriel McChesney, right, takes the stage to collect his diploma during Wells High School's commencement ceremony at Memorial Field on Friday, June 7, 2024.

“Whether we knew it or not these past four years, we’ve been creating a world around us that was meant to be shattered – a bubble that was designed to burst,” he said.

Coleman told his classmates he had an idea for thwarting that bubble from bursting.

“If this speech never ends, then high school can’t either, right?” he asked.

In the end, though, Coleman encouraged his classmates to be themselves, take a breath, exist in the moment, and “step into our futures.”

“We are about to face a world of change and uncertainty and new, scary opportunities,” he said. “But we’re ready.”

Wells High School Class of 2024

Joshua Brian Adams

Catherine Anne Angis

Grace Elizabeth Badger

Lauren Mary Barber

Chase Cameron Barker

Evan Boston Belanger

Ryan Gregory Bingham

Logan Elizabeth Blanchard

Camdyn Elizabeth Blynn

Garrett Warriner Bohn

Nathan ReneBolduc

Kayla Jade Bolton

Natalie Rose Botolino

OliviaMary Boutot

BlancaMarie Brown

Noah Quynn Burrows

K Elliott Campbell

Dominic M. Capello-Adreln

Spencer R. Carpenter

Bailey Rose Cavaner

Calvin RaeChase

Devin Christopher Clark

Wilson Tyler Clough

Jasmine Jade Cogliano

Samuel Allen Coleman

Dylan Matthias DaRosa

LolaMorgan DaRosa

Sophia Lorraine Davis

Dyllan K Davis

Drea Isabella Dolan

Rylee N. Ducharme

Natalee RaeDuquette

Abraham Issa Eid

Brian Robert Fetzner

Daniel Glen Finch

Brooks Brady Fox

Sean G. Gilbert

William Cole Griffith

Benjamin Maddox Grover

Colton Adrian Harding

Ethan Jason Haynes

Madelaine Grace Hemly

Katarlna Ruth Hoffman

Drew M. Hudnall

Mason Edward Hudnall

Maddox O'del Humphrey

John Paul R. Huppe

Jason J. Iannillo

Devin Frank Jarosz

Sarah Catherine Jarry

Catherine Theresa Kaszubinsld

Damien Caleb Kimball

Zachary J. King

Jackson Robert Koh

Jaiden Colin Libby

Cameron T. Mahoney

Josue Martinez

Leticia Martinez

Gabriel Zhuang Mcchesney

Jared Thomas McDonough

Emily RaeTuftsMills

Nathaniel Patrick Muchemore

Riley E. Nichols

Alina Kaelyn Nickerson

Delaney Nichole Noldan

Rylan Mae-Noldan

Robin A. Noury

Teigan Leigh Olsen

Gabriel Lucas Ordway

Jacob Michael Pardoe

Nicolas Pasciuto

Kaden Michael Paswaters

Om Manlsh Patel

Jayden Jeri Pelletier

Brady David Pennell

Samatha Renee Price

Keith Ryan Ramsey

Casey MaeRand

Ethan Christopher Roberts

Connor Robert Rooney

Hale Nason Rowe

Eli Massaro Roy

Lydia Claire Ruksznis

