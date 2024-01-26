A Wellness Guru Goes the Extra Mile to Sell Her Zen L.A. House

When Rainbeau Mars’s Venice home first popped up for sale back in September, she decided to up her sales game. Beyond the typical staging and landscaping, the Los Angeles-based actress, author and wellness expert furnished the place with crystals designed to enhance prosperity, gave it a blessing and cleansing at the hands of an Incan priestess, hosted parties for countless social influencers and even showcased the abode in a hip-hop-inspired marketing video.

Most recently, with no takers after more than 100 days on the market, she’s enlisted local skateboarder-turned-real estate agent Solo Scott of Compass to relist the modern architectural-style property at a newly reduced price of $3.8 million; and though that’s $400,000 less than the original ask, it’s still around $1 million over what Mars, who was formerly married to prominent Hollywood business manager Michael Karlin, paid for the house back in late 2018.

More from Robb Report

An open-concept great room with sliding glass doors flowing outside contains a fireside living room, dining area and kitchen.

Built in 2017, the boxy white and gray structure rests on a gated parcel spanning less than a quarter-acre of land, just steps from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and has five bedrooms and an equal number of baths in a little more than 3,200 square feet of two-level living space boasting wide-plank hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout, plus a Sonos sound system.

On the main level, a spacious great room is highlighted by floor-to-ceiling glass doors spilling out to a newly refinished wood deck sporting a barbecue setup and fire-pit. Back inside, the living room has a linear fireplace, and an adjoining dining area connects to a galley-style kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, an eat-in island, a dehydrator and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Elsewhere is a bedroom with its own walk-in closet and full bath.

One of the bedrooms has been transformed into a professional recording studio.

Four more en-suite bedrooms upstairs include a fireside master retreat that comes complete with a private balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-like bath displaying dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub and glass-encased shower; and per the listing, another one has been converted into a professional soundproof recording studio that’s been used by top musicians, producers and podcasters.

Especially standing out are the leafy grounds, which host a peaceful sitting area, custom-built compost station, an edible garden, and honeybee and butterfly sanctuaries. There’s also an attached two-car garage on the premises that could easily serve as a gym or an office space.

In addition to the aforementioned endeavors Mars already has undertaken to try and make her oasis known as “Lighthouse Studios” more attractive to prospective buyers, she’s also considering adding a lap pool and is entertaining rental offers at $25,555 per month.

“In Eastern medicine, your home is your health,” she says. “Every point coordinates to a point in your body and every room affects you. Painstaking efforts were taken to enhance the vibration.”

Click here for more photos of Rainbeau Mars’s Venice house.

Rainbeau Mars House Venice

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.