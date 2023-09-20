Wellingborough community hub offers free music classes

A community hub is providing free music lessons to young people to help them learn how to create and produce their own music.

Kamlesh Parmar, 42, received lottery funding to create a new music studio on his housing estate in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The studio opened in the summer for children aged 12-16.

Mr Parmar said he wanted to create "a safe space to express thoughts and feelings".

Mr Parmar also works with a Northamptonshire Police-led project called My Back Yard (MY:BK:YD) that aims to combat gang-related crime and violence and point youngsters towards more positive choices and employment.

The courses run for seven weeks and are taught by Mr Parmar and Reuben Harris, 37, a student from the University of Northampton.

They provide step-by-step tutorials and work to find out what each student's interests were, "whether song writing or producing", Mr Parmar said.

Mr Parmar, who runs non-profit organisation The Compound in Wellingborough, received almost £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to build a professional music studio in The Hope Centre on the town's Hemmingwell estate.

Mr Parmar said he wanted provide the local community with equipment so they could use their energy and time in a positive way.

Kamlesh Parmar worked for six years to get the equipment installed on the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough

