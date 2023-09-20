Wellingborough community hub offers free music classes

Nadia Gyane - BBC News, Northamptonshire
·1 min read
0

A community hub is providing free music lessons to young people to help them learn how to create and produce their own music.

Kamlesh Parmar, 42, received lottery funding to create a new music studio on his housing estate in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The studio opened in the summer for children aged 12-16.

Mr Parmar said he wanted to create "a safe space to express thoughts and feelings".

Mr Parmar also works with a Northamptonshire Police-led project called My Back Yard (MY:BK:YD) that aims to combat gang-related crime and violence and point youngsters towards more positive choices and employment.

The courses run for seven weeks and are taught by Mr Parmar and Reuben Harris, 37, a student from the University of Northampton.

They provide step-by-step tutorials and work to find out what each student's interests were, "whether song writing or producing", Mr Parmar said.

Mr Parmar, who runs non-profit organisation The Compound in Wellingborough, received almost £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to build a professional music studio in The Hope Centre on the town's Hemmingwell estate.

Mr Parmar said he wanted provide the local community with equipment so they could use their energy and time in a positive way.

Woman using calisthenics on play equipment in a park in Wellingborough
Kamlesh Parmar worked for six years to get the equipment installed on the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830.

Recommended Stories

  • Max will offer free live sports streaming until March 2024

    Max has launched a new add-on that gives subscribers access to live sporting events for free until February 29. The add-on tier costs $10 a month after that.

  • After relaunching as a studio for creators, LimeWire acquires BlueWillow, a Midjourney competitor

    In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. Now, to build that out further, today it's announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. BlueWillow was only founded earlier this year, but with interest in generative AI being what it is right now, Discord becoming a go-to platform for creatives to engage with these tools, and the main version of its service being free to use, it really took off.

  • Simon Cowell calls out 'America's Got Talent' producers during a tense night behind the judges table

    As 'America's Got Talent' moves toward the finale, things get a little intense between the judges.

  • Terraform fork gets renamed OpenTofu, and joins Linux Foundation

    When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups who were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as open source project.

  • Terraria developer Re-Logic is giving $100,000 to two open-source game engines amid Unity debacle

    In response to the bomb Unity dropped, Terraria developer Re-Logic has stepped in to promote and support alternative open-source game engines that developers can use instead.

  • WhatsApp users in India can now pay businesses with credit card, other UPI apps

    WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.

  • Ekeler's Edge: Ekeler provides update on injury and reacts to other major RB injuries

    It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'

  • Revised Protect Musicians Act could empower artists against streaming platforms

    US Representative Deborah Ross has introduced updates to the Protect Musicians Act. If passed, the bill will create a level playing field for artist negotiating with major streaming companies.

  • Why Shaquille O'Neal led edtech startup Edsoma's $2.5M seed round

    Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.

  • Upside Foods’ Uma Valeti on why it’s so difficult to scale cultivated meat

    Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of UPSIDE Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. UPSIDE Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.