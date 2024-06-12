A well-known gym franchise has opened a new location along this bustling Midlands road

There’s a new place to stay in shape along one of the busiest corridors in the Midlands.

Planet Fitness, the ubiquitous fitness club that boasts locations across the nation, recently opened a new spot at 2410 Augusta Road in West Columbia. That’s in the Danwood shopping center that also includes a Pet Supplies Plus store, the Casa Oaxaca Mexican restaurant and other shops. Additional nearby businesses include McAlister’s Deli, Starbucks, Sonic Drive-In and many others, including a Hobby Lobby across the street.

Planet Fitness has more than 2,400 locations across the U.S., according to data site ScrapeHero. There are a host of the fitness clubs in the Midlands, including spots in Columbia, Cayce, Lexington, Camden, Orangeburg and Sumter.

Dubbing their gyms “Judgement Free Zones,” Planet Fitness offers memberships as low as $10 a month and touts its PF Black Card memberships at $24.99 per month, which allows members to bring guests and offers a host of other perks.

That section of Augusta Road, just east of Interstate 26, is a high-traffic corridor. More than 38,000 cars per day travel down that section of Augusta, and more than 93,000 cars per day traverse I-26 nearby, according to S.C. Department of Transportation data.

A sign announces that the new Planet Fitness location in West Columbia, SC on Augusta Road is now open.