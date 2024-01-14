Taylor Swift arrives for Chiefs’ 1st playoff game bundled up in a Travis Kelce jacket

Taylor Swift’s reputation for attending her boyfriend’s football games has enchanted her fans.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13 at Arrowhead Stadium, the start of the team’s attempt to return to the Super Bowl in 2024.

Swift arrived to the game shortly before the 8 p.m. ET kickoff. During the game, Swift sat in a box with Kelce's mom, Donna.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

The official “Sunday Night Football” account on X shared footage of Swift arriving to the game bundled up in a white hat and big red puffer jacket emblazoned with Kelce’s number, 87, and his last name on the back.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

The jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, according to the NFL. Juszczyk, known for creating her own custom game day outfits, is the wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk.

Brittany Mahomes wore a matching jacket featuring the name and number of her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The game was expected to be frigid. The temperature was -4 degrees at kickoff, making it the fourth coldest game in NFL history.

Swift has attended five of the last six Chiefs games. She last attended the Chiefs-Bengals New Year's Eve matchup, which her team won 25-17, before she rang in 2024 with Kelce. She missed the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7 and instead attended the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Her presence at games has been met with mixed reviews. The majority of her fans love it, but some football fans seem less interested.

The crowd loudly booed Swift when she was shown on the Jumbotron during the Chiefs' Dec. 17 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Sports commenters have also questioned if she's a "distraction" for the tight end amid their playoff run.

With Swift in attendance, the Chiefs' record currently stands at 6-3.

After she was booed, Swift blew a kiss to the audience, and Kelce later championed how she handled it on his "New Heights" podcast.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said. “It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed her on the screen.”

Swift herself shrugged off any negativity in a profile for Time magazine, celebrating her 2023 Person of the Year honor.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Both Kelce and Swift have reigned victorious in their respective fields this year. Kelce broke a franchise record in November to become the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver at 10,941 yards.

In addition to being named Person of the Year, Swift broke Spotify records, tied Barbra Streisand for most Grammy album of the year nominations among female artists and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her "Eras Tour" concert film.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com