Welcome Fall With Our Favorite In-Season Shoe Deals, All for $75 or Less

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We’re talking boots, loafers, and mules.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

As we make space in our closets for a transitional fall wardrobe, it’s not only about the plaid blazers and lightweight shackets (although those are cute, too). Fall kicks deserve their moment, and with so many markdowns on Amazon, now is the perfect time to makeover your shoe collection. A good fall shoe should be pretty, first and foremost, but also functional, comfortable, and in most cases, should cover your toes. From brands like Bearpaw and Sperry to Hey Dude, Amazon has slashed prices on so many fall styles up to 56 percent off.

Whether you need a heeled boot, a flat leather mule, or want to try out the Gilmore Girls-inspired loafer trend that’s happening all over TikTok, our picks below have you covered—and they’re all $75 and under.

If you want to continue your fall shopping spree, be sure to check out elevated neutrals from Amazon for under $75.

Fall Shoe Deals to Shop

Soda Editor Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Amazon

$60

$50

Buy on Amazon

If you’re a gal that loves a bootie, the Soda Editor Lug Sole Chelsea Boot should be your first stop on the fall shoe express. For those not afraid to rock a platform 3.5-inch heel, this pair has all the look of a luxury boot, but at a $50 price point. It has a synthetic rubber sole, a 1-inch platform, and wide, stretchy elastic panels that don’t crunch in on your feet, even as you slip them on and off. Plus, they go with everything from jeans or cargo pants to mini skirts and midi dresses.

Bearpaw Krista Boot

Amazon

$90

$75

Buy on Amazon

Ideal for chillier days, the Bearpaw Krista Boots are made out of a 100 percent, high-quality leather exterior, and a sheepskin-and-wool blend interior. Should you end up splashing through a rain puddle or getting caught in the snow, these boots are water-resistant and machine-washable. Ultimately, these shoes can withstand up to 40 wash cycles while still maintaining their water resistance and overall integrity.

Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker

Amazon

$70

$36

Buy on Amazon

If you thought Sperrys were the shoe of the summer, think again. The Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker is no boat shoe. In fact, it’s the perfect fall sneaker. With a convenient slip-on fit, this no-tie style has rust-proof eyelets, a rubber outsole, and a convenient elastic back.

Musshoe Pointed Toe Mules

Amazon

$46

$37

Buy on Amazon

The mule trend from the early ‘00s is making its way back around again, and rumor has it that Gilmore Girls reruns are responsible for the resurgences of both this and the chunky loafer fad. With a pointed toe, completely open back, and an eyelet tongue, you can throw these on with any outfit for instant elevation. Slip them on and bam!—you’re Rory Gilmore.

From hiking boots to lace-up loafers, shop popular Amazon fall shoes for under $75 below.

Coutgo Chelsea Platform Ankle Boots

Amazon

$52

$40

Buy on Amazon

Hey Dude Wendy Stretch Lace Up Loafers

Amazon

$60

$39

Buy on Amazon

Stq Elees Quilted 2.0 Slip-On Sneakers

Amazon

$37

$30

Buy on Amazon

Dream Pairs Chunky Loafers

Amazon

$30

$22

Buy on Amazon

Sperry Saltwater Boots

Amazon

$110

$48

Buy on Amazon

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.