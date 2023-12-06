Welcome to AD ’s January 2024 Issue: The New AD100 Is Here

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson. Art: Luisa Rabbia/Peter Blum Gallery, New York.

It’s that time of the year again: announcing the AD100. The editorial team labors over the annual list, as we are keenly aware of how meaningful it is both within our industry and to the outside world, who regard the chosen group with great respect. Being included is a badge of honor for returnees and a career-changer for newbies. This year 16 firms make their debuts, and we expect to continue seeing ever more exciting projects from these talents and look forward to sharing them with you, our audience. Speaking of you, be sure to catch our documentary film AD100: The New Taste, now showing on archdigest.com and YouTube. It offers a fascinating and entertaining dive into the work of several AD100 talents featured in 2023.

Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo

Photo: Thomas Loof. Art: Florian Baudrexel © 2024 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn

This issue has all the grandeur and sophistication we expect from the AD100 and yet still feels cozy and intimate. Every residence was conceived for optimal personal living and not as a showpiece—although each is undoubtedly a stunner. Shawn Henderson updates a stereotypically “Western” house in Aspen for a family of seven, while designer Kelly Behun expertly masterminds her own Manhattan apartment to let the extraordinary city views take center stage. The cover story, about a historic estate in Southampton, New York, is an ode to the elegant restraint and connoisseurship that are signatures of Atelier AM. In Casablanca, Studio KO crafts a Brutalist-inspired home for a family who, says partner Olivier Marty, “wanted everything: a hammam, a gym, a pool, a cave à vin, several kitchens. The house is like a mini hotel.”

Photo: Michael Mundy

Photo: Matthieu Salvaing

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson.

Finally, it is great fun to visit the storybook Hamptons home of Amanda Ross Bacon, who enlisted her close friend Muriel Brandolini to help brighten the Arts and Crafts gem. “It was not really a typical job for me. It was more like shopping with my girlfriend during COVID,” Brandolini says, adding “to teach her how to do a house.” Read, watch, and learn from the best!

Amy Astley’s letter appears in AD’s November 2023 issue. Never miss an issue when you subscribe to AD.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Stories From AD