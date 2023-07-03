60+ weird (yet cool) things on Amazon you didn't know you needed — from $6

Where the wild things are? Amazon — you've just gotta do a little digging. (Photo: Amazon)

Everyone knows you can get practically anything you're looking for on Amazon. But you can also get some of the most random things that you most certainly were not looking for — and once you've found them, you need them! Such is the case with the following 60+ quirky items (cereal candle or sushi socks, anyone?). And usually, even the craziest-looking among them — including pug eyes, unicorn heads for squirrels and toast-shaped hand warmers — have a purpose other than being weird. They provide clever life hacks, make things more comfortable or offer entertainment. And they start at just $6. These picks are just the tip of the iceberg. The depths of Amazon are truly endless.

Amazon Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Now you can enjoy your favorite summer treat without the hassle of chopping it up by hand! This nifty gizmo cuts out perfectly cubed pieces of watermelon in no time — just push it through the fruit, and voila! Melon ball scoop also included for when you crave something round. $12 at Amazon

"This is the easiest tool to use when cutting watermelon!" exclaimed a happy snacker. "It's great, fast and cuts the perfect bite-size pieces! Don't hesitate on this buy!"

Amazon Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Not blessed with a green thumb? No worries! This Lego bouquet set lasts forever, requires zero maintenance and provides hours of entertainment, too! $48 at Amazon

"These are so gorgeous that people only notice they're Lego when I point it out to them, and are universally stunned," shared a shopper. "This was a very fun build, too. Highly recommend."

Amazon Snail Soap Dispenser Isn't this charming snail soap dispenser the cutest? Not only will it make your kids actually want to wash their hands but it'll bring a smile to your face, too! $10 at Amazon

"This little snail always brightens my day, and my guests absolutely adore him!" raved a hygienic reviewer. "I have two and they both work great!"

Amazon Creative Water Cup Have you ever wished you could bring your water and iced coffee on the go without having to schlep around two different drinking vessels? Well, your dreams just became a reality, thanks to this dual-sided bottle! It might look funky, but it's a true space-saver — and there's even a handy straw on each side! $15 at Amazon

"My favorite thing I've EVER purchased on Amazon," gushed a happy hydrator. "I feel like this was made with me in mind. No more multiple cups if I want a protein shake and water, or iced coffee and water ... If you normally have 2+ beverages going at once, you won’t regret buying this."

Amazon Crayola Globbles, 6-Count These sticky spheres might technically be for kids, but you'll have just as much fun with them! Throw them at the wall or ceiling and marvel at how they adhere without leaving any trace of residue — so satisfying, and a great way to relieve some tension. Of course, you can also just enjoy squishing them around, too. $10 at Amazon

"These are so much fun! I have a blast with these, and I am a 28-year-old man," stated a shameless shopper. "My nephew, who is five, loves 'em too, so everyone is having fun. Rinse 'em in water to clean and they are back in sticky action. No stickiness left on your hand, either!"

Amazon True Zoo USA Ice Mold Why use cubed ice to chill your drinks when you can use ice shaped like states? So fun, and the nonstick silicone material makes for easy removal. $10 at Amazon

"The coolest ice cube tray," wrote a five-star fan. "I never thought I’d spend so much time choosing which ice cube to put in my drink, but here we are. This is the best."

Amazon Twone Cloud Magnetic Key Holder Never forget your keys again, thanks to this adorable yet practical cloud holder. Simply stick it onto a wall near your front door, place your keys on its magnetic side and they'll always be in view when you're ready to head out. $7 at Amazon

"The BEST thing I bought for my new apartment," raved a satisfied shopper. "I may live in a studio, but it was inevitable that I was going to lose my keys ... with this, it’s pretty impossible to lose them! It’s small, but I’m able to fit my house keys, car keys and even my work badge. HIGHLY recommend!"

Amazon Peleg Design Dustache Small Dustpan and Brush Set Make your chores a little more fun with this "Dustache" dustpan and brush set. Its compact size makes it great for sweeping up smaller messes, and who could resist that face? $14 at Amazon

"This hangs in my kitchen and gives me a little chuckle every time I see it," shared an amused customer. "It is perfect for getting crumbs off my counter. It is quite small, but that was exactly what I was looking for. If you have to clean, you might as well enjoy it as much as possible!"

Amazon Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder with Note Cards It might sound counterproductive, but this dumpster fire organizer will have your desk looking like less of a ... dumpster fire. It'll contain your pencils, pens, paper clips and other small accessories, and it comes with over 100 flame-shaped notecards. $13 at Amazon

"This thing is solid!" exclaimed an excited fan. "Super sturdy and such cute details. Gave this as a gift and immediately received pictures of it in a prominent place on their desk. I might buy a couple more to keep in case a co-worker needs a laugh during a rough day at the office!"

Amazon Slushie Maker Cup TikTokers love this slushie-making cup, and so will you this summer! Just freeze the cup, add your sweet drink of choice, squeeze for a few minutes, and voila — a refreshing slushie right at home! $15 at Amazon

"I tried this cup and it really does work in seconds," shared an impressed reviewer. "I froze the cup and then added cold juice to try it out and began squeezing. And, in seconds, the juice started to freeze into a slushie consistency. I’ve purchased additional ones for friends."

Amazon Octopus Blackhead Scrub Stick This cute little octopus with over 6,300 five-star fans contains black mud, cellulose beads and marine ingredients to gently exfoliate your skin while removing blackheads, whiteheads and pore gunk for a fresh, smooth complexion. Skin care, but make it fun! $13 at Amazon

"This lil guy is awesome!" exclaimed an excited shopper. "I noticed a difference after the first use. And with every use, my pores and skin look and feel SOOOO much better, seriously ... Try this lil guy out and see for yourself."

Amazon Cherry Toilet Brush If you must clean your toilet, you should have something amusing to do the dirty work with, at the very least! This cheery cherry brush has a long handle to help you reach those crevices, and when it's not in use, it'll give your b-room a fun pop of color. $19 at Amazon

"The most fun you've ever had cleaning the toilet," wrote a bowled-over fan. "So fun and whimsical. Potty humor at its finest."

Amazon Agrimony Cat Hand Towel This adorable kitty towel is just purr-fect for the kitchen or bathroom, and would make a fun gift for the feline-lover in your life. Available in 28 designs! $17 at Amazon

"This towel is hilarious and apparently realistic, because the dog got super jealous of the kitty cat in the house," shared a five-star shopper. "I bought it as a gift, and do not regret."

Amazon Genuine Fred Sauced Up Ravioli Spoon Rest A ravioli-shaped spoon rest for holding sauce-covered kitchen tools? Yes, please! This dishwasher-safe stuffed pasta is both hilarious and practical, and will make preparing dinner all the more enjoyable. $8 at Amazon

"When my husband got home he asked why I had just left a piece of ravioli out on the counter. He thought it was real!" wrote an Amazon reviewer. "This product has worked perfectly for keeping our counters clean from spoons with food on them from stirring. Very easy to clean."

Amazon Archie McPhee Electronic Yodeling Pickle Why might one need a yodeling pickle? For endless amusement, of course! It comes with batteries and provides hours of Swiss Alps–style enjoyment. Best of all? No briny smell! $13 at Amazon

"It's a yodeling pickle ... what's not to love!" exclaimed a good-humored reviewer. "It's so fun ... we keep it on our kitchen table and when anyone's feeling like it, they hit the button and we all laugh. Just plain fun!"

Amazon MyKirei by Kao Foaming Flower Hand Soap Hand washing just became a lot more fun, thanks to this flower-shaped foaming soap! It'll make kids actually want to clean their little fingies, and adults will love its citrusy yuzu scent and moisturizing rice water formula. $18 at Amazon

"I’ve been wanting this soap for years and finally treated myself," wrote an impressed fan. "Glad I did. It’s fun, puts a smile on my face, makes my hands clean and smell nice, too! What else could you want from soap? Buy some and bring a bright moment to every day!"

Amazon Ban.do Rise & Shine Orange Juice Ceramic Vase Place a bouquet in this vintage-inspired OJ-carton vase and it'll make the cheeriest centerpiece you ever did see. It's just quirky enough to be a conversation starter but so charming that you'll want it on display 24/7. $29 at Amazon

"This is such a cute little decor statement piece," said a five-star customer. "The quality is really great. It’s ceramic and the design on it doesn’t seem like it will fade or anything like that. I love it."

Amazon Sosuo Snail Tea Bag Holder, Set of 10 Hate when the tag of your tea bag slips into your mug? No more, thanks to these trusty snails! Wait, snails? Yes, these silicone cuties hook right onto the edge of your cup so you can twist your tea bag strings around them to keep things nice and secure. Plus, they'll add some cheer to even the most hectic mornings. $6 at Amazon

"Love these fun little quirky tea slugs," gushed a happy reviewer. "They work on all shapes and sizes of mugs and have brought a smile to all who either used them or were the lucky recipients of their own batch of tea slugs from me. They clean up well with just a quick rinse under the sink and are even fun to use on wine or cocktail glasses to help guests track their drink."

Amazon National Geographic Break Open 10 Geodes Kit Kids and adults alike will love breaking open these unassuming hand-picked rocks to uncover dazzling crystal interiors, which can then be displayed. The kit, which has some 22,000 perfect five-star ratings, also includes an educational learning guide and safety goggles. $30 at Amazon

"These geodes are great for kids and adults to break open and explore," wrote a rockin' reviewer. "Each one is a treasure hunt. Nobody knows what the next one will hold ... Great fun!"

Amazon WallCharmers Gold Dino Paper Towel Holder Why use a boring paper towel holder when you can store those rolls on this adorable brontosaurus? Its brushed metal finish looks great with practically any decor. It also comes in other styles, including a dog and an elephant. $24 at Amazon

"Adorable conversation piece!" raved a happy shopper. "Everyone loves this thing! It's awesome. Worth the price. Great for yourself or as a gift. Definitely recommend this cute dino."

Amazon ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks Fans of 'Star Wars' and Asian cuisine will adore these light saber chopsticks. Oh, who are we kidding — anyone would! They're made of BPA-free plastic with built-in LED lights, and you get two pairs ... batteries included. $10 at Amazon

"Sushi will never be the same," wrote a satisfied customer.

Amazon LED Flashlight Gloves If Batman needed gloves for the Bat Cave, well, this would be them! In the meantime, anyone who works with their hands in the dark or at night (we're looking at you, DIY mechanics, electricians and motorcycle riders). They're basically fingerless gloves with LED flashlights built into the index fingers, and if they don't strike up a conversation we don't know what will. $14 at Amazon

"I honestly can't imagine not having these now," one lit-up reviewer wrote. "They are so useful in tight dark situations that it should be in every person's household. ... Just buy it, you won't regret it."

Amazon McKay 12-Oz Metal Can Crusher Bring your recycling game to the next level with this heavy-duty can crusher that can take on 12-ounce aluminum cans as well as plastic bottles. You'll be saving space in the garbage pail and making fewer trips to the trash can. $15 at Amazon

"I've done over 500 cans easily and problem free," said one five-star shopper.

Amazon Chasing Y Camera Lens Coffee Mug In the age of smartphones, we have cameras in our pockets every day. But it's nice to remember there are actual professional-quality cameras still out there by keeping a replica on your desk in the form of this coffee mug made to look exactly like the lens of an SLR camera. It's lined with food-grade stainless steel and comes with its own little spoon for stirring. $15 at Amazon

"My friend loves his cup. He gets compliments at work all the time he says. Really unique cool gift for photographers or people who just like to snap a good photo," wrote a generous gifter.

Amazon Stardw Damascus Pocket Knife Set No, this is not a weapon arsenal for leprechauns — it's a set of mini envelope and package openers! These four axe-like tools come with stainless steel blades and rosewood handles. Wee chains and leather sheaths let you carry them safely. $17 at Amazon

"These are so cute," said this customer. "They are also sharp! I bought them as a gift for my husband. He put one on his keychain and uses it as a box cutter at work. Great set."

Amazon ILouxNei Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps Grossed out by your cruddy toothpaste cap? Make them a thing of the past with this genius invention: a food-grade silicone, BPA-free self-closing cap that fits any standard toothpaste tube and eliminates the mess caused in the morning when you're bleary-eyed and can't be trusted to brush your teeth neatly. Great for kids' bathrooms. $6 at Amazon

"This product has helped eliminate the toothpaste on the counters in my boys’ bathroom! They never seemed to remember to put the caps back on, so now I have a product that outsmarts their forgetfulness!" wrote a grateful shopper.

Amazon Bic BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers for Skin, 8-Count In the mood to scribble all over your body? Maybe you know a kid who would relish in using their skin as a canvas? Why get a real tattoo when you can experiment to your heart's content with these No. 1 bestselling markers? Use the included stencils or go freehand — it all washes off with soap and water! $29 at Amazon

A creative shopper wrote, "These markers work very well for what I wanted to use them for, which was writing notes on my hand that last at least a day, even with frequent hand washing. The marker will eventually come off, but it takes some intentional scrubbing to fully remove it the same day it is applied."

Amazon Rainbow Socks Sushi Socks Box, 5 Pairs We're not maki-ing a joke: this tray of so-called sushi is actually a collection of graphic socks for men and women! Not only do the prints make them look like tuna, butterfish and octopus; they come rolled like actual sushi, so they'll definitely be a conversation starter wherever you go — or a cue that it's time for lunch. $29 at Amazon

"This was such a great gift for my sushi-loving, sneaker-collecting, cool sock–wearing son! Everything is high quality and the presentation is perfect," wrote a customer.

Amazon Mighty Paw Smart Bell 2.0 Dog Doorbells for Potty Training Ding, dong! Who's there? It's Lucky letting you know he has to go out and pee! This absolutely genius gadget is a doorbell for your dog to ring instead of whining and scratching your door to ribbons. Got a new puppy? Train her not to have accidents in the house by alerting you to walk her with the push of a button. It's waterproof and can be installed outdoors, too, so she can also let you know she's ready to be let in from the yard. $30 at Amazon

"I like to think my dog is the smartest in the world, so it's no wonder that he picked up how to use this very quickly. After just a few times showing him how to use it he was ringing it on his own. Now I'm working on teaching him it is not a treat bell but a potty bell," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Amazon "P Is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever" Bring your spelling skills to the next level with this book filled with frustrating examples of every exception to the rule in the English language. It's 'quinoa' with a 'q,' 'czar' with a 'c,' 'gnocchi' with a 'g' and 'tsunami' with a 't,' in case you were wondering! And yes, many of these words are rooted in foreign languages. Who knew (with a 'k')? $11 at Amazon

"Best book EVER!!! My daughter and I both get a kick out of this book. I have a bit of a warped sense of humor, so I love all the different odds and ends when it comes to good literature and creativity, and this does an amazing job of bringing different and interesting words into the alphabet rather then your boring norm 'A is for apple'!" wrote a reviewer.

Amazon Brainstream Al Dente, The Singing Floating Pasta Timer Who's that man in shades? It's Al ... Al Dente, and he wants to make sure your pasta is the perfect texture. He has a built in temperature sensor, so drop him in the pot and he'll play music at different intervals to let you know how long your pasta's been cooking: 'That's Amore' at three minutes, the 'Godfather' theme at seven minutes, 'Tarantella' at nine minutes and the 'Prisoner's Choir' at 11 minutes. Then ... mangia! $25 at Amazon

"I loved Al so much, I sent one to each of my sisters. Not only is he whimsical, he’s fairly accurate. I’m making excuses to make pasta just so I can hear the tunes," wrote one Mack Aroni (we're guessing).

Amazon French Vanilla Cereal Bowl with Metal Spoon Scented Candle This silly cereal bowl with spoon is actually a scented candle, but it looks so realistic. It uses mostly soy wax but also vegetable wax and beeswax, and each bowl is a handmade work of art. The French vanilla–scented candle isn't just one lump of wax, either. You assemble the pieces yourself! It honestly doesn't get more fun than this. See all 13 'food' options! $20 at Amazon

"It smells and looks like the real thing, so much so that I played a few pranks with it," confessed a five-star fan. "Heck, even my cat thought it was real."

Kbinter USB Fingerless Hand Warmers Just when you thought you'd seen it all, along come these heated gloves that are so toasty, they actually look like toast. These hand warmers heat up via a USB plug, and since they're fingerless, you can keep typing, texting, dialing or whatever it is you do while freezing your digits off at the over-air-conditioned office. $17 at Amazon

"They are made of a soft and cozy material that feels great against the skin. The warmers fit nicely over my hands and do not feel too tight or restrictive," one customer observed.

Amazon Wepop Bread Pillow If you love to sit up in bed and hate consuming carbs, this is for you! The Wepop 40 is the ultimate lumbar or bolster pillow, and it only looks like a giant baguette — no actual bread included! The dough-inspired design is a great way to get some really functional use out of a bit of decor that's actually pretty hilarious. $24 at Amazon

"They puffed right up once we opened up the plastic compression bag! They look SO realistic!," wrote a multiple purchaser. "I have severe advanced rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and other autoimmune diseases....and I slept happily and cozy with this fun, soft pillow."

Amazon Nostalgia 2 Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster with Mini Tongs Ever notice how you can't fit hot dog buns in the toaster? The inventor of this retro gadget did. This shiny red appliance has slots made for your buns — your hot dog buns, that it — and it even has a spot to heat up the hot dogs themselves. It comes with a drip tray and a set of tongs to help you safely remove your treats when they're done. $28 at Amazon

"When I saw this product, I had to have it. This is the most amazing thing since hot water, as far as I am concerned," wrote one frank fan.

Amazon Cactus Cat Scratching Post This cactus scratching post covered with natural and durable sisal rope is harmless and satisfies the scratching needs of felines while protecting your furniture. Bonus: It has a hanging ball to catch the attention of even the most bored kitties. $19 at Amazon

Amazon reviewers and their feline friends are smitten. One five-star fan wrote: "My cats love this! It's a really cute design, we love it as decor as well in our home."

ZEZHOU Zezhou Original Toilet Night Light Gone are the days of walking into the walls whenever you need to make a middle-of-the-night bathroom visit! This toilet nightlight has a motion detector that activates automatically as you approach the bowl. The LED lights illuminate in eight colors that you can set to play in carousel mode, or you can choose one hue. $9 at Amazon

"This little gadget was super simple to install and works like a charm," wrote a happy reviewer.

Amazon Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress! It's a two-digit stress reliever! This hilarious miniature Desktop Boxing desk accessory is as useful as it is entertaining. Just pop the gloves on each of your index fingers and give a single-finger jab and a right hook, a one-two punch on the mini punching bag, included. No need to take out your angst on loved ones when you've got this. $10 at Amazon

"I got this for my boss, she absolutely loved it!!! She set it up at her desk immediately and tried it out. Works great," wrote one reviewer.

Amazon Rienar Color-Changing LED Mushroom Night Light No, you're not hallucinating: this is a night-light cleverly disguised to look like a small mushroom garden. It has three shrooms that light up in blue, yellow and white. LED bulb-age means they use very little power, and the intensity of their light will vary throughout the day. They're also shatter-resistant. $6 at Amazon

"I love this little mushroom night light! I have had it for a while now and it’s so adorable and colorful! For the price it’s insanely great quality. It detects light and only comes on when it’s dark and it has a slow fade from one color to the next. I have it plugged in 24/7," said one "fun guy."

Amazon Amco Rub-A-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber There's a reason this bar of (not) soap has thousands of five-star ratings. It's actually made of stainless steel, but its job is not to clean; it's to deodorize your hands after you touch pretty much anything, from fish to onions to pets. How does it work? Well, it's science! The molecules in the steel bind with the sulfur molecules on your hands, and the odor is transferred to the steel. $10 at Amazon

This fan swears by it: "This totally works, I was skeptical but decided to try it anyway. Gets the onion smell out of your skin quickly."

Amazon Magnetic Cat Earbuds Holder Get your paws off my AirPods! This fierce kitty is a fun way to keep track of your earbuds when their charging case isn't nearby. Just perch her on your desk, nightstand, bathroom sink or pretty much any surface. $7 at Amazon

"I got this AirPod holder for my wife for Christmas, and it's been a hit! She always leaves her AirPods lying around the house, so now whenever we see them, we let the cat hold them. We get a nice chuckle out of it," joked a fan.

Amazon Hanmir Mop Slipper Shoe Covers, 5 Pairs Why push a mop when your own fancy footwork can get the job done? Floor cleaning has never been this eccentric — or, honestly, this easy. You don't have to bend at all with these shoe covers! Okay, maybe they're not suited to a full-mopping situation, but we see a lot of sweeping and light floor cleaning in your future — and zero back pain. $12 at Amazon

Take it from this clever customer: "I love these, I put them on all my shoes that I wear inside the house, so I’m always cleaning...I rub my foot along the baseboards also. this has helped me so much in keeping my house cleaner without trying."

Amazon Hxinfu Funny Pug Dog 3D Eye Mask Is it beauty sleep or cuteness sleep? Give your bedmate a good laugh with this pug-eyed mask that's super soft, doesn't cling and doesn't itch. Whether you travel a lot or are simply a light sleeper, this mask will give you sweet dreams while serving up some serious humor. Also available in other dog (and cat) breeds, as well as a tiger variety. $10 at Amazon

"Awesome! Love it! Now I am a pug every night!! Lol," wrote one good-natured shopper.

Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip, 2-Pack Like your dipping sauce with a side of sheer genius? These clips are sized to fit the sauce cups from every major fast food chain and clip to your car's air vents so you can dine en route without spilling that precious sauce all over your lap. Dunk your fries fearlessly, as these thingamajigs are built to hang on for dear life on even the roughest roads. $12 at Amazon

"It's novel, silly, funny...but when she wants nuggies while driving, it's awesome," wrote one five-star reviewer of an anonymous nosher.

Amazon Suaden French Fry Holder While you're at it, pick up this fry-holding case that fits in your car's cup holder. No more spilled fries on road trips! $9 at Amazon

"I purchased this as a gift for my son, who eats lunch in his car just about every day," shared one practical parent. "He LOVED it!"

Amazon Crab Silicone Spoon Rest You won't find this crab boiling in anyone's pot; you'll find him perched on the edge of one, holding the spoon up high in his grippy, nonslip, heat-resistant silicone claws. Don't be shellfish — buy two or three! $20 at Amazon

"The crab sits, the crab protects, the crab holds, and the crab forgets it’s a crab sometimes. Often grabs knives and threatens dinner guests. Other than that it’s perfect!" joked a fan.

Amazon Ivyu Velvet Scrunchies With Pocket Zipper, Set of 6 Don't want to lose your keys? Put 'em in your ponytail! These covert keepers masquerade as your average scrunchies, but they actually have built-in zippered compartments for stashing tiny things like money, earbuds, lip balm and, of course, keys. They're made of velvet, which prevents hair breakage, and they come in a set of six. Also available in all-black. $10 at Amazon

One fan wrote, "They totally exceeded my expectations and are just perfect for what I needed! I wasn't sure how much I'd be able to fit in there and not have it look obviously odd, but I'm shocked at how much one of these will hold without being noticeable whatsoever!"

Amazon Shashibo Shape Shifting Box This surreal-looking handheld fidget toy uses 36 rare earth magnets and transforms into 70 vibrant three-dimensional shapes to stimulate minds of all ages. It's great for entertaining and soothing anxious types. It's so cool it's been an Innovative Toy of the Year Award finalist three years in a row. $25 at Amazon

"This is one of the coolest things I have ever seen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Once you pick it up it's hard to put down."

Amazon Oweisong Telephone-Shaped Handbag Hello? It's your inner child speaking, and she'd love for you to purchase this faux leather and polyester purse that's a dead ringer for a vintage rotary telephone. But just when you think that's wacky enough, you learn this is so much more than a handbag. Its handset actually has a headphone jack that you can connect to your smartphone to take calls (or stream music)! Available in eight colors. $29 at Amazon

"Had no idea this purse was a working phone handset. The sound is good through the handset. The purse is really cute. Fun buy!" wrote a happy shopper.

Amazon Accoutrements Shakespearean Insult Bandages "Go thee and fill another room in hell!" Rapscallions, rascals and scoundrels will love these colorful bandages that take their cue from Shakespeare's most legendary plays. High-brow humor on something as lowly as a bandage — now, that's something only a 'wretch, puling fool' or a 'whining mammet' would love! And yes, these are real cotton bandages — a set of 15! $7 at Amazon

"I was browsing through Amazon and saw these and immediately put these in my cart for my sister. This sums up our relationship perfectly. If you look at these and a specific person comes to your mind, buy it and give it to them even if there's no holiday or birthday. Seriously! Cannot recommend enough!!! Also, as a bonus, my sister said that the quality of the actual bandaid is really good," wrote a discerning shopper.

Amazon Horizontal Glasses How lazy can you get? This lazy! These horizontal spectacles are basically glasses designed for use while you're lying down! You can tilt the lenses to a 90-degree angle so you don't have to crane your neck while watching TV or hold a book over your head while reading. Just lie flat on your back and hold, say, a tablet or book normally, and you can view it through the horizontal lenses. $12 at Amazon

One shocked shopper wrote, "I bought these as a joke for my husband, never thinking they would really work. He always complains of having to put a pillow under his head to watch TV when laying back in the recliner. Imagine our surprise when he put them on and could watch TV perfectly!"

Amazon Sirensky Cactus Coasters, Set of 6 If you're as parched as a desert wanderer, grab a glass of water, but make sure to set it down on one of these. Pull them apart to reveal five high-density EVA and cork coasters designed to protect your home's surfaces without scratching them. They're odorless and nontoxic, too, and not a needle to be found. $13 at Amazon

"I was looking for coasters that could double as decor for my new office. These are perfect! I like that they are slightly different sizes too, so I can adjust depending on what kind of bottle/mug I'm using," one customer wrote.

Amazon Stenbert Solutions Thermal Finger Guards If you're a Cheetos fiend but don't like getting caught orange-handed, these finger guards are the perfect way to protect your digits. Since they're thermal, they're also great for handling hot foods — especially messy ones like Buffalo wings — and because they're silicone, said foods won't stick to them. They also come in handy for crafting. $19 at Amazon

One customer had another brilliant use for these finger guards: "I am clumsy with a curling iron, and these finger guards help me to minimize the burns on my fingers."

Amazon 'Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes' by Spiffy McChappy This book of 'frightfully awful' jokes that everyone's dad most certainly busted out at one point or another is an Amazon favorite — and even makes a great gift for your dad because he might need more material! 'There's a new type of broom out — it's sweeping the nation,' is just the tip of the iceberg, we assure you. $10 at Amazon

Be careful what you wish for, though, notes one good-natured reviewer: "I purchased this for Father's Day and my dad just can't get enough. He has sent me a joke every day since."

Amazon The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow Can't live with him, can't live without him? Have it both ways, then. This will let you cozy up in his arms whenever you want...and he doesn't snore! We're not sure why he insists on wearing his button-down shirt to sleep but, all in all, he's a pleasant bedmate, so we can't complain. And because he's a cotton blend with feather fill, you can machine-wash him. $40 at Amazon

One fan wrote, "I love my boyfriend pillow! It's like having your real boyfriend in bed with you minus the annoying snoring and constant farts. I feel protected when I put the arm around me. It's a comforting feeling. I sleep better knowing I am loved."

Amazon Nail Polish Holder Ring We're all about a DIY manicure — if only a person had more than two hands! This wearable nail polish holder essentially serves as a third, providing a secure silicone spot for holding a bottle of lacquer without spilling it while your free hand attempts to paint just nails and not cuticles or finger skin (good luck!). It comes in lots of different colors too, just like nail polish does. $10 at Amazon

"Quite handy (pun intended!!!). The handiest invention, and keeps you or others (kids) from tipping it over," wrote a funny fan.

Amazon Jorbest Burrito Blanket Wrap yourself up like a burrito in this toasty tortilla blanket. The double-sided design is emblazoned on fuzzy flannel, bringing the term "soft tortilla" to new levels. It's an all-around fun way to snuggle up, and it's built to last too. It won't wrinkle or fade, even when washed repeatedly. Make a meal out of yourself! $24 at Amazon

One happy gifter wrote, "I wasn’t expecting such a nice plush blanket, but when she opened it up it had to be the softest blanket every, even came with a tote bag."

Amazon Squirrel Feeder Unicorn Head Consider it a meme waiting to happen. This hilarious squirrel feeder gives your critter a unicorn head, and you won't believe your eyes! We can't promise rainbows or even other mythical creatures like leprechauns, but we can promise you belly laughs and a few videos you'll definitely want to put in the family group chat. $19 at Amazon

"This is worth its weight in gold!! Hours of fun watching our little squirrels having fun eating their treats!! I’m going to get at least five more. Buy this now!" wrote an amused shopper who shared a vid.

Amazon Bat Wine Opener Here's a wine opener with a twist: It looks like a bat flapping its wings! Let Vino sink his fang into a cork and then work his magic, popping bottles effortlessly so the wine can keep flowing. He'll even remove caps as a bottle opener. He just might become the cutest character in your kitchen — and he's a party animal, too! $18 at Amazon

"I bought this for a friend as a gift," shared a shopper. "It is so stinking cute! She gets compliments on it all the time."

Amazon Katamco Toilet Timer As seen on 'Shark Tank,' this timer is the perfect way to call out those family members who insist on 40-minute bathroom breaks. $15 at Amazon

One shopper who potty-trained her beau shared: "I gave this to my boyfriend for Christmas as a joke. He actually uses it. I said he had three extra flips of the timer (so he gets 20 minutes total) and since then I have not been stranded by myself for an hour while he poops. Twenty minutes or less, and it's back to cuddles. Accidentally trained him."

Amazon Hmil-U Cat Stealing Money Bank You should know better than to leave loose change around a cat — unless it's this one. This kitty cat hidden in a box functions as a piggy bank by stealing — er, saving — your coins. $18 at Amazon

"I bought this for my son and it is absolutely adorable," shared a shopper. "Very sturdy and smooth and even says thank you!"

