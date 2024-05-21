Is Wegmans open on Memorial Day? Find out which grocery stores are open, closed this year

Memorial Day is quickly approaching, which for many people marks the unofficial start of summer. The holiday is one of many in the United States that observe and honor the country's armed forces. Originally called "Decoration Day," Memorial Day dates back to the 1860s and commemorates those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May, which this year is May 27. Since it is a federal holiday, many people take advantage of the extended weekend with backyard cookout, boating on local lakes or hiking some of the regions many trails.

If you need to shop for groceries before hosting or attending an outdoor bash, you're in luck as most grocery stores will be open on the holiday, though some operate under abbreviated hours. Here's what you need to know about which grocery stores are open and closed on Memorial Day 2024:

Is Wegmans open on Memorial Day?

Yes. Wegmans will be open and operating its normal business hours - which is 6 a.m. to midnight. The store's pharmacy will be under shortened hours for the holiday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Is Tops open on Memorial Day?

Yes. Tops will be open and operating its normal business hours - which is 6 a.m. to midnight.

Is Aldi open on Memorial Day?

Aldi stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day. Holiday hours vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check with their local stores for specific hours. Locally, some stores open at the usual 8:30 a.m., but close early at 6 p.m.

Is Trader Joe's open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Trader Joe's will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Is Whole Foods open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Whole Foods Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Is Price Rite open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Price Rite will be open normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Memorial Day.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

No, Costco is not open on Memorial Day. It is one of seven days the warehouse stores are closed, according to the Costco website. Plan ahead if you need to get bulk groceries ahead of the holiday

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, according to a company spokesperson. However it is best to reach out to your local Walmart or check the online store directory before heading to the store.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Target stores will be open on Memorial Day. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding its specific holiday hours.

Is BJ's Wholesale Club open on Memorial Day?

Yes, BJ's Wholesale Club will be open for its regular store hours - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Memorial Day 2024: What grocery stores are open, closed in New York