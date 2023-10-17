Weeks After Buying It, a Chicago Investor Is Selling This Never-Lived-in Malibu Mansion for $38 million

In late August, two years after it debuted on the market with a whopping $74.8 million price tag, an extravagant Malibu property widely known as “The Kaizen Home” (kai meaning change and zen meaning good) officially sold via Concierge Auctions for the heavily slashed sum of $26.5 million. Now, less than two months later, the place is already back on the market. This time, the asking price is a smidge under $38 million.

Property records indicate the buyer and speedy seller is longtime Chicago-area investor Matt Coleman, the founder and former owner of The Good Feet store chain, which he sold in 2020 for an undisclosed sum. Coleman also owns several other extravagant homes across the country—a main residence in Wisconsin and several properties in Del Mar, Calif.—including Jenny Craig’s former estate, which he bought in 2019 for $22 million—as well as a vacation spot in Montana’s expensive Big Sky community.

Tucked away behind a gated driveway in the far western reaches of Malibu, across Pacific Coast Highway from County Line Beach in what’s technically considered Ventura County, the modern home was built on spec by Kris Halliday of MKH Developments in 2022. Per The Real Deal, Halliday paid an LLC tied to Bling Empire cast members Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu $5.4 million for the then-vacant property in late 2018.

The living area is spotlighted by a massive aquarium housing exotic fish.

Spanning two stories, the reinforced concrete, composite wood, travertine and carved stone structure features six bedrooms and 10 baths in 20,000 square feet of feng shui-inspired living space boasting European floor-to-ceiling motorized frameless glass walls providing sweeping ocean views. There’s also hand-carved stone and wood walls, as well as living green walls, plus a 2,000-gallon exotic aquarium and 20,000-gallon koi pond.

Among the main-level highlights: a striking courtyard entryway that opens into a double-height foyer topped by a 30-foot-wide skylight. An expansive, glass-lined living space sports a linear fireplace, seated wet bar and temperature-controlled wine cellar, while a formal dining room seats up to 14, and a kitchen outfitted with a pair of waterfall-edge marble eat-in islands and stainless appliances links to a “hidden” ancillary kitchen.

The relaxing backyard holds a lengthy infinity pool armed with a spa, Baja shelf and sunken fire-pit lounge.

Upstairs, two primary bedroom suites come complete with private balconies, walk-in closets, and spa-like baths equipped with bespoke tubs and stone-clad showers. Elsewhere in the house is an office, a gym, multi-purpose recreation room and Dolby Atmos movie theater; and outdoors, the resort-inspired backyard is laced with Zen-style gardens and water features, and hosts a kitchen and an al fresco dining setup, along with a grassy lawn flanked by a 95-foot tiled infinity pool with a spa, Baja shelf and sunken fire-pit lounge. Rounding it all out: two four-car garages equipped with electric car-charging stations.

The listing was jointly held by Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, and Rayni Williams, Branden Williams and Tony Barsocchini of The Beverly Hills Estates; the home is currently being offered by Estel Hilton and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

