Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself, Because You Deserve It

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 11 to December 17 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

4 of Pentacles

Card of the Week

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is giving you permission to indulge and treat yourself a little bit, because it happens to be the 4 of Pentacles.

The 4 of Pentacles wants you to focus on your relationship with money this week. Are you saving your money, while also still indulging in life’s little luxuries? Or are you hoarding every penny you have because you’re afraid you’re going to lose everything? Examine what is driving this mindset. Don’t allow your feelings around finances to distract you from effectively managing your wealth and setting yourself up for long-term success. You can have fun now, while still having security later.

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: King of Cups

Your theme for the week is successful application of strength or, more specifically, emotional fortitude. The King of Cups is a person of insight and is very emotionally balanced and in control. Receiving this card is a reminder to harness your emotional maturity as you deal with a curveball life has thrown at you recently. Your initial instinct may have been to repress any emotions you had about this situation. Conversely, you could have let your emotions get the best of you. This card is urging you to use your heart AND your head as you navigate this personal challenge. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: 4 of Wands

It’s time to celebrate! The 4 of Wands recognizes you’ve been putting forth great effort toward your goals. While it’s tempting to keep charging forward, it’s nice to pause and simply appreciate all that you’ve achieved so far. Allow others to share in this commemoration of your success. This can be anything from hosting a small celebratory dinner to throwing a raucous party. Remember, you can still strive toward your goals while stopping every once in a while to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: 9 of Swords

The 9 of Swords indicates that you are suffering from some kind of loss or disappointment right now. This could have been something you saw coming, or it could have been something sudden and unexpected. Regardless, this stress has been weighing on you, possibly making you feel as though you’ll never recover from this situation. Take the time necessary to grieve and heal, keeping in mind that although what you’re going through is tremendously difficult, you can move on and grow from this experience. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: 6 of Swords

Victory is yours this week! The 6 of Wands is a card of resolution and honor. It’s indicating that not only have you worked hard and achieved your goals, but you’re starting to gain recognition because of them. Have you gotten praise from higher ups at your company for your efforts on a project? Have you put a new health regimen into place and others are taking notice? Soak it in. You may be inclined to brush off this kind of recognition, but now is not the time to bashful. It’s OK to be acknowledged for your achievements, so bask in this moment. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo: 2 of Pentacles

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The 2 of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out where your priorities are. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: 3 of Swords

The 3 of Swords wants to recognize the grief or heartbreak you may be suffering from currently. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or it could be that you’re experiencing some sort of mental anguish. This week, this card is asking you to persevere and stay in control of your emotions so that you can move forward without falling apart. Just be sure that you don’t become permanently detached in your efforts to remain strong. If you remain in touch with your emotional side, you could come out on the other side of this situation capable of loving even more deeply. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra: Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, and you have greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: The Sun

The Sun is truly shining down on you this week! This card represents abundance, optimism, success, and the warmth of a happy time in your life. It may be that you’ve been going through a tumultuous time in your life, feeling as though there wasn’t an end in sight. Well, it’s always darkest before the dawn, and dawn has arrived. Through these obstacles you’ve learned a lot about yourself and have gained confidence from knowing that you can weather any storm. Enjoy this period of positivity because you’ve earned it. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: Death

Don’t be intimidated by this card! The Death card is one of the more commonly misunderstood cards in the Tarot. It doesn’t represent a physical death, but rather a transformation of the self, encouraging us to letting go of things that are no longer serving us. What have you been holding onto that you need to let go of? Ending this chapter of your life could pave the way for something far greater down the road. This week, notice opportunities to move on from whatever it is that’s been holding you back from the future you deserve. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: Queen of Wands

Aren’t you quite the social butterfly? The Queen of Wands indicates that a charming and enthusiastic energy is overflowing from within you this week, and others won’t be able to help but take notice. In fact, you could find yourself smack dab in the center of the attention! This is the perfect time to put yourself out there, connect with others, and integrate yourself into a group of like-minded individuals. Don’t hold back, because your enthusiasm could end up being contagious. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: 2 of Swords

The 2 of Swords indicates you could be experiencing a bout of indecision at this time. In fact, you may be so unsure of how to proceed that you’ve actively been putting off facing this matter. This week you’re being reminded that no matter how much you try to avoid this situation, it won’t simply go away. Instead of focusing on the consequences of making the wrong decision, consider what might happen if you don’t make a decision at all. Inaction can often lead to greater issues down the road. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: The High Priestess

The High Priestess is primarily a card about intuition. This week, you’re being called to work on your perceptive skills, so that you can fine-tune your ability to hear your inner voice and receive messages from your unconscious mind. Have you been out of balance in a certain area of your life? Are you unsure if you’re on the right path regarding a specific situation? This card is encouraging you to connect with your internal wisdom, because the answer you’re seeking is already inside of you. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

