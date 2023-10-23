



Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of October 23, 2023. Discover your Weekly Love Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

If you're single and on the prowl, you might very well find some prospects in a group situation at the beginning of the week. Look for a team or project or event where people share your values. If you're coupled up, you get the support you need from your significant other now, but you have to ask for it. Around Thursday, you might feel frustrated about romance, but just keep a good attitude and cultivate some good karma. Do unto others and all that. By the weekend, you're back in fine form, looking hot and feeling frisky. Enjoy yourself!





Taurus

Whether it's your significant other or the world in general doing the rubbing, you're liable to be rubbed the wrong way at the week's outset. Try wiggling your attitude around a little. It might help you start to feel strangely good. If you still have romantic problems to solve on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, a listening ear and a helping hand aren't far away, though they may not be attached to the person you'd expect. Take your sweet time this weekend, whether you're shopping for a certain someone or planning a hot date.





Gemini

Singletons who think they have a certain "type" might be making some serious adjustments to that idea as the week begins. Don't judge a book by its cover. The coupled up, meanwhile, are able to see things from their honey's point of view with remarkable ease, making for sweet understanding. The days around Thursday likely find your mind on work, and attempts at romantic communication could stall and go nowhere. By the weekend, though, your usual silver-tongued powers are back in action. So what have you got to say (or sing or whisper)?





Cancer

Sure, love's all wrapped up in emotion, but you can get the best results at the beginning of the week if you can separate facts from feelings. A friend can help with a reality check. From Wednesday through Friday, you might not be able to keep track of your keys, but the big stuff like romance is another matter. Singletons can make fresh connections that are most intriguing, while the coupled up are exploring their bond in new ways. This weekend, take a deep breath, or ten, before you say a certain something to a certain someone. Is the timing right?





Leo

You might be ready to roar at your partner at the beginning of the week (or, if you're single, you might be yelling at your current romance), but find an iota of patience and a better path could become clear. Your animal instincts kick in on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Or could it be animal attraction? In any case, do a little more investigating before you follow a romantic impulse. A great date this weekend involves expanding the old horizons, maybe by learning something new together or investigating new ideas or art. If you don't have a date lined up, the fun you're having just by being you could draw someone special to you.



Virgo

You've got your love life all organized, but isn't it just like romance to suddenly, surprisingly mix things up? That rings true at the beginning of this week, and how you react is important. Between Wednesday and Friday, your significant other or a potential one might voice an opinion you think is just plain outlandish. A debate can be hot, but know when to kiss and make up. Financial stuff involving others is to be avoided this weekend, and in a romantic context, even splitting the dinner check could cause problems. How about finding a free concert instead?





Libra

The first few days of this week are chock-full of romantic potential, and you're pretty much burning hot intellectually, creatively, and emotionally. You're the whole package! Make a fresh connection (online, maybe) or reignite an existing one. The progress you want to make could be elusive around Thursday, but instead of getting frustrated, cultivate some good karma. Perhaps a friend needs a hand with a romantic matter? You've got the wisdom. The weekend's about negotiating when it comes to relationships. Whether you're in one or not, how much are you willing to compromise?





Scorpio

There's some radical energy in the air for you at the beginning of the week, and in the love department, almost anything can happen. Channel the potential for change in a positive direction. You're in charge here. Wednesday through Friday is more romantic, but they still have an intriguing air of mystery, or maybe that's you being intriguing, imaginative, and mysterious. Hot! To keep the heat going, though, you'll want to take extra good care of yourself this weekend. It's hard to be sexy if you're tired or not feeling well.





Sagittarius

Your openhearted vibe brings great things to you at the beginning of the week. If you're coupled up, the two of you cover all sorts of new ground, while singletons find themselves a new admirer (or two). Between Wednesday and Friday, other people are talking about love, and you should listen up. Even relationship tales that seemingly have nothing to do with you can be applied to your situation in fruitful ways, and you're capable of seeing the connections. Fun and romance go hand-in-hand this weekend. Let other people have the candlelit dinner. A great date for you is a corn dog at the state fair.





Capricorn

Watch for some fresh inspiration when it comes to the future at the beginning of the week, particularly in the realm of romance. Never say never. A change might be exactly what's needed. Think more about it between Wednesday and Friday, when the stars send some extra creativity your way as well as the ability to connect on a different level. Your instinct about matters of the heart is right-on now too. Follow it. If you have to give or take a rain check for a date planned this weekend, be sure to follow up. Postponing the outing might just make it better anyway.





Aquarius

Your world's crackling with electricity at the beginning of the week, and you're attractive indeed. Share your inspired vision with your significant other, or, if you're single, with the new people who are drawn to you. Your intellect is the hottest thing of all. You could get sidetracked when it comes to romance around Thursday or Friday, but there really aren't any detours. It's all part of the larger path. Keep social plans and dates on the casual side this weekend. You'll have more fun going bowling or hanging out playing a board game than you would at a fancy dinner or theater performance.





Pisces

Love takes time and relationships take work. Whether you're single or coupled up, give yourself a break at the beginning of the week. Sometimes letting things happen organically is better than imposing expectations. By Wednesday and on through Friday, your romantic nature is fed by the stars, and others are noticing. The kind of sweet gesture only you could think of is likely to go over very, very well now. This weekend, something's hidden or in disguise. Do you want to have it revealed to you or enjoy the suspense?



