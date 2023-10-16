Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of October 16, 2023





Aries

Go after what you want and get it! On Monday morning, you're filled with assertiveness (what else is new?) and a serious dose of charm. Nobody else stands a chance. However, from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, you might have to keep your emotions in check. You're moodier than usual, and that subliminal heaviness could drag you down if you're not careful. On Thursday and Friday, jump to the head of the line. Don't think of it as cutting. It's just that nobody else is as adventurous as you right now. This weekend, slow down and stay grounded.





Taurus

Loving your day-to-day routine? You might get even more out of your ho-hum tasks early on Monday as another (significant other? coworker?) seeks to add a dash of sass. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, expect to get riled up. You're more emotional than usual, especially with respect to relationships, and perhaps with good cause. Just remember that jealousy doesn't help anyone. On Thursday and Friday, you're even more charming than usual, and you could attract the attention of someone unusual. This weekend, stick to your guns. Or, in other words, stick to your plans.





Gemini

As the week begins, you're positively swimming in romance. You're at your best, with loads of charisma and energy, and others can't get enough of your can-do attitude. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, your energies are best spent helping others solve their problems. And, of course, it's great if solving those problems helps you too. On Thursday and Friday, you have an unusual aptitude for getting to the bottom of things and making people happy. Trust your smarts. This weekend, be on the lookout for hidden agendas.





Cancer

Is everything humming along smoothly? You might be rowing over some bumpy waters as the week begins, especially on the domestic front, but it's nothing your famous sensitivity and sympathetic manner can't handle. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, you might feel some upheaval in your emotional world. If you're single, that means proceed with caution. If you're coupled, circle the proverbial wagons. On Thursday and Friday, try to put yourself first even if it seems like it could cause difficulty. This weekend, don't apologize for your introverted attitude.





Leo

Let it all out! As the week begins, you do best sharing how you're feeling and speaking your mind. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, use your currently uncanny instincts and intuition. You've got a good perspective on what others really want right now. On Thursday and Friday, expect your sense of adventure to be amplified. Hit the road and have some fun (even if you don't travel very far)! This weekend, try to keep your ego in check. You'll get what you want in the end, but you need to look and listen before you leap.



Virgo

As the week begins, look for opportunities to dig in deep and have a meaningful chat with someone close to you, or, if you're single, someone you'd like to be close to. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, indulge your intellect and listen up when others are gabbing. Your curiosity could lead you to learning something new. On Thursday and Friday, push yourself into taking a risk, especially if you're on the lookout for love. This weekend, revel in your ambition. All of your hard work is paying off.





Libra

Look at you, all flirtatious! As the week begins, you're irresistibly attractive, so make the most of all the adoration coming your way. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, you have to strike a fine balance between selflessness and selfishness, but feel free to fudge on the selfish side ever so slightly. On Thursday and Friday, soak in all the good vibes. It's all about teamwork right now, and everybody is on your side. This weekend, don't give in to pointless sentimentality. (That is, if you're going to be wistful, make sure it serves some greater purpose.)





Scorpio

Don't expect a lot of resolution as the week begins. You're lost in your head right now, but in a good way. Your subconscious is hard at work. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, expect to see the fruits of that mental and emotional labor. Not only do you have an exceptional handle on things, but everyone finds your attitude and passion extremely attractive. If you're single, enjoy all the attention! On Thursday and Friday, give up on being in charge. You'll do better if you follow instead of lead. This weekend, expect copasetic happiness, and if you're single, expect others to try to draw you into copasetic coupledom.





Sagittarius

Grab the remote and tune in to the big picture as the week begins! Your open-minded attitude leaves you perfectly positioned for understanding what's happening and why, especially in romance. From Monday afternoon through Wednesday, don't be surprised to find yourself lost in dreamy contemplation. Not to worry. That's just your subconscious at work. On Thursday and Friday, you're at your confident, charismatic best, and don't think everyone else doesn't notice. Enjoy the adoration if you're coupled, or get out and get flirting if you're single. This weekend, be direct. Cut to the chase.





Capricorn

Sure, you deserve all sorts of goodness, but early Monday might not be the right time to ask for it! Play it safe until Monday afternoon. From then until Wednesday, you're in a better position to make plans and requests, and others will be all too glad to help you out. On Thursday and Friday, you might momentarily doubt your ability to get things done, but don't. You just need to persevere and keep your eyes on the proverbial prize, even if it's that hot date you've been hoping for. This weekend, there's nothing you can't do. Enjoy your seemingly endless energy.





Aquarius

Your affable friendliness is legendary, but even you might be surprised by the quick (and unexpected!) connections you make early on in the day Monday. Don't be surprised to learn something new from someone new. Later on Monday and on through Wednesday, you can expect a flood of deep emotions. Slow down and be sure you don't feel like you need to push away any feelings of vulnerability. On Thursday and Friday, make connections and make things happen. And if you're single, don't hesitate to talk to someone new. This weekend, keep your head down and have faith in the plan.





Pisces

Novelty is important whether you're in a relationship or on the lookout for one. Keep that in mind as the week begins, and look for opportunities on Monday to throw out the old and usher in the new. On Tuesday and Wednesday, don't let others overrun you with their demands. Even though you're awfully nice and all, your needs are important too! Thursday and Friday are both good days for taking chances and trusting in luck, even if that just means doing the right thing in simple ways. This weekend, look for help from some well-positioned friends.



