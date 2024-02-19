Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of February 19, 2024





Aries

A fresh romantic start is definitely in the stars on Monday. Seize the day. Flirt away online and off, and let your spirit be light (it'll be admired, along with the rest of you). Tuesday and Wednesday are more about self than self plus other. Seek your personal balance so you can bring a whole, happy person (that's you!) to the equation. You won't have to wait long. Whether you're coupled up or single, Thursday through Saturday offer the chance for romance. Be daring. Why the heck not? On Sunday, fitness equals fun.





Taurus

You're starting a new romantic phase in a funny, out-of-character mood on Monday. You might even blurt out how you truly feel, which might not be such a bad thing! Tuesday through Thursday look good for cozy fun with friends, a sweetheart, or a potential one. Couch, movie, and popcorn, anyone? Heads up, singles: now's a good time to make that move you've been considering. The coupled up may face challenges on Thursday and Friday. Try negotiating instead of butting heads. Singletons should listen up rather than speak up now. Sunday's got a lovely glow of energy. How will you use it?





Gemini

The week's off to a brilliant start on Monday. You're even more of a witty conversationalist and flirting expert than usual. Whoever's on the receiving end feels lucky indeed! If romance doesn't go precisely your way on Tuesday and Wednesday, getting grouchy won't help matters. Seek solace with friends or some healthy solo time. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday call for brains when it comes to dates and outings. Look for lectures or debates that'll attract other smarty-pants and give you a chance to show yours off. Sunday's great for errands, maybe including a sweet one.





Cancer

A fresh and fabulous new romantic start requires proactiveness on your part on Monday. Bust out of that shell and make it happen! The stars are cooperating from Tuesday through Thursday, sending sweet, solid energy as backup. You're attractive. Don't be afraid to make your hopes and wishes known and take more action. Make a date or time with friends into an extended celebration on Friday or Saturday. Splurge on a fancy dinner or dessert out, and toast the party that is life. Then on Sunday, do a little follow-up and start some plans for next week.





Leo

Solidify those romantic resolutions on Monday. A heart-to-heart talk with your sweetie or a friend moves you that much closer to realizing your beautiful potential. Around Tuesday and Wednesday, your energy's warm and cozy. Don't be surprised if people want to be near you (even more than usual). Then on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, you're getting into the downright hot zone. Your words, hugs, and kisses melt any and every heart. Use your power wisely! After all this, you'll likely want some alone time on Sunday, so plan accordingly.



Virgo

Your reasoning's impeccable on Monday, but you'll need to calculate in the (possibly messy) emotional part of the equation as well. Look at the whole picture. A social group, club, or team holds appeal around Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Becoming a new member means opportunities for singles and enrichment for the coupled up. Why not? If you've got your heart set on something on Friday or Saturday, you may be disappointed. On the other hand, if you keep your expectations flexible, you just might be very pleasantly surprised. And on Sunday, a romantic decision is tough. Let it go for now.





Libra

Talk about it on Monday: a new romantic notion, a new flame, a new start for an ongoing relationship. Get fresh. It's time! Things could get sticky on Tuesday and Wednesday. Unless you're itching for some drama, play your love life on the down-low. Little things, anyhow, are satisfying, like friends and low-key fun. Then on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, making moves is favored, and the more creative the better. For best results, make a date for something completely different than the norm. On Sunday, plan to relax. You may end up spending a lot of time online or on the phone.





Scorpio

Ease into romantic matters on Monday. You've got the whole year ahead of you, so there's no need to rush, and something important can become apparent. Keep listening to your inner voice from Tuesday through Thursday. It'll tell you what to do or say and the precisely right moment to do or say it. Let your brainy side show now too (smart is very sexy). You may see an opportunity to go over the top this weekend, but how will it go over with a certain someone? Consider something more sweetly low-key. On Sunday, a secret's in the stars.





Sagittarius

Monday gets the week off to a busy start, and if you don't have much time for romantic matters, at least you're not bored. Beware of someone who's all talk now. The coupled up may have conflicting ideas on Tuesday or Wednesday. If you decide to argue about it, take care not to get personal. Singles, meanwhile, should keep their options open and keep asking questions. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are custom-made for friendship and fun. Add in a certain someone, and it could get hot too. Plan a solo adventure for Sunday. It'll do your heart good.





Capricorn

There may be a lot of noise surrounding a romantic issue on Monday. In order to get a much-needed fresh perspective and new start, get to the heart of the matter. Then you can get some necessary changes underway around Tuesday and Wednesday. Whether you're single or coupled up, a proactive approach works wonders now, so don't just sit there, do something! Friends, a mate, your job, something is rather demanding at the end of the workweek. Take care that you don't end up feeling spread too thin. By Sunday, you'll be more grounded and can move forward with confidence.





Aquarius

Monday can get the week off to a pretty darn hot start. Flirting online or face-to-face with your honey, if you've got one, potential ones if not, turns the temperature right up. A reaction that seems perfectly reasonable to you on Tuesday or Wednesday could in retrospect be clearly over the top. Let the dust settle before you kick up a fuss. Fitting that independent spirit into a relationship (or the ideal of one) requires compromise and creativity. Get started from Thursday through Saturday. Smile on Sunday. Sweet karma starts with spreading the love.





Pisces

If your romantic resolutions are very specific, you might want to back up a bit and reconsider them on Monday. Leave reality some delicious wiggle room or you might just miss what you're really looking for. All things love related are favored from Tuesday through Thursday. Move up a hot date (why wait for the weekend?) or set one up pronto. It's easy to get carried away on Friday or Saturday, but try to tone it down and take a wait-and-see approach. (Watch your health now too.) Then on Sunday, a conscious choice really ought to be made.



