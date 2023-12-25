



Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of December 25, 2023.





Aries

If you get into a big talk with a certain someone as the week begins, you may end up in a big argument. Not that you should avoid issues, but it might be a good idea to put them off a bit. (Not to mention that the lighter side of love is lovely now.) Keep busy during an emotional Thursday and Friday. Time with family and friends may be in order. If you're wondering where the chance for romance is in all this, just you wait until the weekend. You're scorching hot, ready to take a risk, and very likely to be met with eager open arms!





Taurus

While the start of the week is fine for spending time with your honey or a potential one, getting into the planning stages may be a bit premature (especially since your usual caution is temporarily missing in action). Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday find singletons secure enough to voice certain feelings, speeding them along their love path, while the coupled up can enjoy the happy, cozy security they crave. As for the weekend, making a conscious effort to connect instead of criticize makes for a much more lovin' feeling.





Gemini

You're extra appealing and extra flirty as the week begins. If you've got a honey, shower them with affection. They'll adore you more than ever. Singletons should cast their net wide. You're so lovable, you can entertain all sorts of options now, and there are all those fish in the sea! Around Thursday and Friday, you're unusually attached to your point of view, and a debate is likely to annoy you. Know when to change the subject or rain check a date, maybe for this weekend, when an intellectual challenge (and the witty repartee that comes with it) can get nice and hot.





Cancer

Your love life may be a busy place as the week begins, and even if things are relatively quiet, your internal life is likely in a bit of an uproar. Don't miss the most important point amid all the hubbub. Clarity comes, along with heightened romantic instincts and just plain sexiness, around Wednesday, and the spotlight is on you all the way through Friday. Got a sweet or passionate notion? Take action now. As for the weekend, a bigger and better idea about your future is within reach. Expand your heart and mind.





Leo

Your week has a definite theme, romantically speaking, and it's an upward, building trend. While socializing's fun on Monday and Tuesday, a get-together with friends can (and maybe should) turn into a love brainstorming and problem-solving session. Listen up. They know you best. Then, midweek is about mulling it over and getting that big heart of yours in the right place. You're getting warmer. And by Saturday and Sunday, you're out-and-out hot. Put all those ideas and that thinking (and your gorgeous self) to use ASAP. You've got a golden love opportunity.



Virgo

You're thinking fast when it comes to love as the week begins, but blurting out your latest finding may not be the best idea. Wait for more details to develop. They'll affect the big picture. Between Wednesday and Friday, social time feels great, and you'll find bounteous support for that heart of yours among those who care for you. This weekend, though, take romantic advice with whatever amount of salt suits you, as it might not be on target. As far as dates go, be ready to drop everything or change plans. Being flexible can be very fun.





Libra

You are extra brainy as the week begins, and anyone smart enough for you finds it extremely hot. Take your certain someone to a museum, or if you're on the market, take yourself. Don't be shy about starting the witty repartee. If your emotions are in flux on Thursday or Friday, get some good love karma going by helping a friend out. Even the little things count. By the weekend, your spirits should be up and you're able to see things in context. Moreover, people want to be near you now, and who are you to deprive them of your lovely presence?





Scorpio

Your mind is likely more on business matters than on the sweet stuff as the week begins, but don't be so preoccupied that you miss the signal a certain someone is sending. It may be small and perhaps nonverbal, but it's important. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are much more romance oriented and may even contain some serious passion. Let love take its course with minimal guidance. Your sensual nature alone ought to do the trick. The weekend could bring a challenge for your heart when it comes to pride. Can you set it aside?





Sagittarius

The romantic interactions you have as the week begins hold all the answers you're seeking. That is, if you are extra aware, you'll begin to see what's really going on. Open your ears and watch for the nonverbal cues. If you're left with fresh questions, Thursday and Friday are a fine time to ask them, whether of a certain someone or yourself. Don't skim the surface. There's a lot of heart to this matter. As far as the weekend, you're in luck. The stars are smiling on you, and your honesty and sense of humor (and your amped-up sex appeal!) carry the day. Hooray!





Capricorn

Singletons might be surprised by the flighty folks they're attracting as the week begins, or that they're attracted to. (You know what they say about opposites!) The coupled up should cut to the chase with their partner now rather than talk in circles. Wednesday through Friday are excellent for socializing, and singles should definitely mingle. Those in relationships might just enjoy not focusing on their honey for a bit too. No matter what your relationship status, don't put too many demands on your love life this weekend. Sometimes taking it easy is best.





Aquarius

A little imagination, some sweetness from the stars, and your own extra hot self can make for a rather romantic Monday through Wednesday. Don't save your overtures, compliments, and general flirting and fun for later! Your usual emotional tranquillity may go missing on Thursday and Friday. Tend to your health and to yourself. If you've got a honey, they may need to be asked to lend some support even if you think it's obvious. The weekend could bring sudden changes, discoveries, or even wild impulses on your heart's part. Interesting!





Pisces

If you're looking for crystal clarity in the love department as the week begins, you're going to have to keep looking. Everything is diffuse now, but the changeability can be rather intriguing to your flexible heart. And you'll love it around Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, when you can morph a romantic situation into a lovely new form. Exercise those amazing creative powers! This weekend, take good care of yourself. It's hard to be sexy if you're worn out. A little treat is in order too.



