



Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of December 04, 2023. Discover your Weekly Love Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

If you've got a big, bold, beautiful idea in the realm of romance, take action on it right away on Monday, when you've got big, bold, beautiful energy to burn. Something sweet may even occur to you on the spur of the moment. Do it! The middle of the workweek is about responsibilities and health, but then sometime on Thursday your charisma kicks in. Through Saturday, you don't even have to try to get what you want, romantically speaking. You're enchanting now. Make a date (or two or three). On Sunday, you've got plenty of food for thought.





Taurus

Doing something active on Monday gets the heart racing and elevates the emotions. Just the kind of preparation you'll need for a racy, heightened Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday when it comes to love. Your allure is undeniable, your passions are flowing, and duets are extra sweet (and hot!) now. Of course, there are good times to be had on Friday and Saturday too, but your favorite moments may be those spent solo. Sunday brings a powerful emotion (or several of them). Make plans with a friend and you can talk it over together.





Gemini

Do a little brainstorming about fun and dates for later in the week on Monday. The ideas you begin to put into reality now make for sweet stuff in the near future. Around Tuesday and Wednesday, if you can cut the chitchat you'll uncover some meaningful material surrounding matters of the heart, so shush up and listen. Romance has perfect timing this week, arriving on Thursday and sticking around through most of the weekend. You're feeling fabulous, looking delicious, and being a saucy smarty-pants to boot. Sunday brings slower energy to soothe your (slightly tired) soul.





Cancer

Watch for a sudden flash of inspiration in the love department on Monday and do something about it right away, without overthinking it. Whatever the initial results, you can finesse the outcome between Tuesday and Thursday, when you're a smooth, sexy communicator and most excellent at making connections. Reach out and touch a certain someone, both figuratively and literally! You may not be clicking as well this weekend, but remember that differences make for interesting conversation and possibly some added heat.





Leo

Don't overlook the romantic possibilities on Monday. The world's pretty much in love with you now, and for good reason, you glorious creature you. Take it easy on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will give you time to mull over a certain situation and reassess it. Perhaps a new approach is in order? Whatever it is, it's working from Thursday through Saturday, when those meeting you soon and those by your side count their lucky stars. Whatever you're feeling, go on and spill it. Love is in the air. Sunday brings an unexpected insight about a certain someone. Interesting!



Virgo

You're in a planning mode regarding romance on Monday, but don't set anything in stone. Allow some wiggle room for chance meetings, opportune happenings, and unexpected romantic moments, particularly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. You've got super energy now, and the world (and perhaps a certain someone) is reflecting it right back at you. Some might call you picky on Friday and Saturday, but what's so wrong with having high standards? Watch for an opportunity to have a heart-to-heart talk too. Sunday brings heightened emotions. Plan something active to work them out.





Libra

Look at the long view or the big picture when it comes to romance on Monday. You'll perceive something you've been missing. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, it's the details that demand your attention. Remembering a certain something about a certain someone (and asking about it) earns you big points. From Thursday through most of the weekend, the beauty of the world (and of certain individuals) pleases you immensely, and the feeling is mutual, creating a lovely cycle indeed. Give out compliments, flirt, and generally enjoy. A change of heart on your part may be in store Sunday.





Scorpio

Something's stressing you out on Monday, not the most conducive state of mind for love. But some sweet energy is in store from Tuesday through Thursday. It's not wildly passionate, but there's definitely something to be said for cute, considerate, and tender, all of which you're wearing very well now. Making a romantic decision may have you stymied this weekend, but a wait-and-see approach (and talking it over with a friend) works wonders. And Sunday finds you radiating a very sexy confidence and ready for a hot transformation.





Sagittarius

Roll the romantic dice on Monday. A little emotional risk now moves things forward dramatically. You may feel like waiting out a few rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday. You've got other things on your mind, so matters of the heart can be put on hold. Then you've got luck on your side when it comes to love from Thursday through Saturday. If you can't decide what to do, just flip a coin (hopefully with the assistance of a certain someone). Sunday looks quieter, thankfully, giving you a chance to revisit sweet moments and catch up with your heart.





Capricorn

Issues are cropping up on Monday, and even if they've got nothing to do with romance, processing them still takes time and energy. But just wait. From Tuesday through Thursday, much can be accomplished in the love department, especially with your stick-to-it-iveness and healthy sense of your own mighty allure. Someone far away has something to say about a matter of the heart now too. Dates that involve exposure to the arts (visual, audio, culinary) are favored this weekend. Seek out the unusual. It's not so much about how you like it as it is having a fun, funny experience.





Aquarius

You probably want your space on Monday, room to think and feel and be uniquely you. On Tuesday and Wednesday, that uniqueness rubs up against others in interesting ways, creating electricity, or sometimes maybe static. Being frank may help with getting on the same wavelength. But then again, the friction is rather interesting. Fresh experiences add heat to the love department from Thursday through the weekend, opening you up to being connected, again, maybe in an electrifying way. Sunday is set for a little introspection and healthy emotional reorganization.





Pisces

Doing something healthy on Monday makes you feel all-around sexier, boosting that confidence. It's the kind of excellent energy you can use from Tuesday through Thursday, when the best romantic agenda is no agenda at all, other than being yourself and letting your soul shine. Plenty of time to analyze it all later, like this weekend, when you'll be given choices and the opportunity to point your love life in a lovely direction. Don't just stand there. Pick your path and who you want with you on it.



