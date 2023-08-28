Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of August 28, 2023





Aries

Be sure to keep your heart in the right place as the week begins. You might find yourself looking for what love can do for you rather than thinking about how much of it you can create. Wednesday and Thursday are future-oriented days, so consider some long-term romantic plans, career goals, or life visions. Dream it and start living it! Take it easy on Friday. A big date could go awry or a hookup you're looking for might not happen, so staying home is a better idea. Saturday night (and all day Sunday) is much better for fun and flirtation, so schedule accordingly.





Taurus

Plans and ideas are in the stars on Monday and Tuesday, and your interpersonal powers are prodigious. So if you put your mind (and heart) into it, you can make great romantic progress. Around midweek, love's mysterious ways may seem excessively roundabout or annoying. You'd like for things to make sense, but it's not to be (not at the moment, anyway). By Friday, though, you begin to have a better understanding, probably helped along by a confidant or panel of friends that often convenes as a romantic think tank. All through the weekend, things just get better.





Gemini

Get it on the table, whatever it is, at the beginning of the week, whether you're hammering out an issue with your sweetie or looking unflinchingly at a personal issue. You'll feel much better afterward. Wednesday and Thursday bring added energy, possibilities for advances in your love philosophy, and real potential for positive change. From Friday through the weekend, though, be cautious about romantic communication. You may think you're being clear as a bell while they're going "huh?" Be careful with email and text messages particularly. Read them all at least twice before sending.





Cancer

If your hermit instinct kicks in on Monday or Tuesday, don't force yourself out of your shell. Your heart may need time to mull something over even if you have to figure out what it is first. In the middle of the week, you may find your sweetie (or a potential sweetie or the world at large) irritatingly rational about what's clearly (to you) an emotional issue. Make an effort to detach yourself, at least for a minute, to get a different perspective. Then, from Friday through the weekend, learning and exploring are in order. Who will you study and where will you go in the realm of romance?





Leo

Knowing what you want and getting it are two separate things early in the week. Begin at the beginning by making an impressive first move. Then, for phase two, be sure your pride isn't getting in the way around Wednesday or Thursday. Admit your true feelings, definitely to yourself. Then go from there. You might have to let go of some control to do it, but it could also feel shockingly good. Emotions run high from Friday through the weekend, yours and probably the ones of those around you too. If you wanted more excitement, here it comes!



Virgo

Romantic matters should come first and foremost on Monday and Tuesday. Just because it's not the weekend any more doesn't mean you can't flirt like mad or go on a hot date. Blame it on the stars! Your usual way of looking at matters of the heart may get a much-needed shake-up midweek. It could be unsettling at first, but keep an open mind (and heart). Relationships are where it's at from Friday through the weekend, but "it" could be anything and everything: positive, negative, or just plain mysterious. Don't forget that your attitude plays a key role.





Libra

Some limits are being imposed on matters of the heart at the beginning of the week, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Maybe they're self-imposed, as in hitting the brakes when they're needed, or maybe the Universe is sending you a message. At any rate, look for circumstances to free up in a most fun and flirtatious way around Wednesday and Thursday. You've got a knack for understanding situations and people, so use it. The weekend may not hold big romantic stuff, but that doesn't mean the sweet little things are lacking. Be thankful for what you've got!





Scorpio

You're working and playing well with others as the week begins, maybe because you're communicating openly with a sweet and funny style. Plans you enact now might work out beautifully (romantic hint: make a hot date for the weekend)! Home and family matters might occupy you on Wednesday and Thursday, whether you're doing the laundry or talking to Mom on the phone. Get this stuff out of the way, because this weekend you've got big, bad (in the good sense), sexy-hot romantic energy to burn. You'll want your favorite jeans or shirt clean!





Sagittarius

Why go about romance in a roundabout way when you can simply say what you mean in your own sexy, hilarious, inimitable style? You're due to get great results all through the first four days of the week, and Wednesday and Thursday are especially terrific for meeting new people (singles, take note!). Existing love connections can be deepened now as well, also through the open exchange of (possibly hot) ideas. Things change on Friday, when just getting out of bed is tough enough, and tackling anything else is nearly impossible. But by Saturday night (and through Sunday), the stars send you more hot stuff. Enjoy!





Capricorn

With all your powers amped up by the stars on Monday and Tuesday, you can accomplish virtually anything, so why confine your ambitions to the world of work? Put your mind (and heart) to something in the romantic realm and get fantastic results. (Even if you don't try, you'll be getting plenty of attention!) Delay any big dates or social plans until Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, when you're given the gift of extra intuition and creativity by the cosmos. At this time, you're capable of making a smashing impression (first or otherwise).





Aquarius

Use Monday and Tuesday to attend to some work or personal issues, and get some rest too. You need it for what could very well be a crazy good time around Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, your sweetie is newly amazed by your brilliance and hotness, and if you don't have a love interest, you're attracting all kinds of attention (and probably candidates for the sweetie role too). Then Saturday night kicks off more thrills, chills, and who knows what else. Discoveries are ripe to be made from now through Sunday, whether they're about you, a certain someone, or the nature of love itself.





Pisces

Whether you're consulting a love mentor or offering some romantic expertise to someone else (or both), Monday and Tuesday are all about consideration and sage assistance. Your empathy's engaged and your love karma's prospering. If a certain hope doesn't come to fruition midweek, don't fret. After Thursday, the stars boost your inner strength and interpersonal skills, meaning you're ready, willing, and able to move on to the next (bigger and better) thing. This weekend, you're also able to detect something in the realm of romance that's been hidden.



