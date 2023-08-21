Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of August 21, 2023





Aries

Put your brashness aside at the week's outset if you want great romantic results. If you're coupled up, put your sweetie first, and you may receive a very sweet surprise. If you're single, you can get what (and who!) you want with a big spoonful of sugar. Around Wednesday and Thursday, some heavy emotional stuff may come up, but there's a real opportunity for personal transformation here. Seize it. This weekend, your independent streak is a mile wide, so you might enjoy solo activities and meeting new people more than going on dates or hanging with the usual gang.





Taurus

Routines are in the stars at the week's outset, whether you're starting a new one with a sweetie (a date to brighten each Monday?) or busting out of an old one (going somewhere interesting instead of heading home, perhaps). If jealousy or envy is a romantic issue around Wednesday or Thursday, consider whether you're being overly sensitive. Acknowledge your emotions and try to move forward. Talking to a friend might provide a good reality check. This weekend, you have charm aplenty and the ability to assess what it is a certain someone's after even if they're not saying.





Gemini

Why waste time when the stars say that fun and romance are available to you right at the beginning of the week? You only live once. Get out and about, and get the most out of love and life. Around Wednesday or Thursday, you can bring new insight to bear on an issue you've been experiencing on an emotional level. Looking at it from a more detached, analytical perspective allows you to make important strides. Relationships figure into this weekend, from friends and partners to the nebulous and exciting in-betweens, and it looks to be action packed.





Cancer

Things are a little out of whack on the romantic front at the beginning of the week. Those who are coupled up may not quite be seeing eye to eye, while singletons could encounter some bumps. Taking a proactive approach (communicating, for example) helps. Of course, to be proactive, it helps to know what you want. Toward that end, Wednesday and Thursday are about sorting out your love priorities (and knowing what you don't want). As far as the weekend goes, try to get a little extra TLC. Plan to pamper yourself, then you'll be ready to make the social scene.





Leo

Whatever it is you're suggesting on Monday and Tuesday, the likely response is an enthusiastic yes. So why not go out on a bit of a romantic limb? Dates on these nights, or outings with friends, are also favored with some stellar energy. Engage your instincts when it comes to a matter of the heart around Wednesday and Thursday. Your brain (while powerful) won't be able to do its best until your gut feelings kick in. From Friday through the weekend, you're bold and beautiful, big time. Amour's in the stars, and you're at the center of it all.



Virgo

An opportunity for a discussion about values with a certain someone could present itself at the beginning of the week. If it doesn't, initiate it. Getting on the same page about what counts (or moving on if you can't) is crucial. This theme of communication continues through Wednesday and Thursday, when you learn far more by listening and asking questions. (Not to mention that this makes you a big favorite among friends. Everyone loves a good listener.) This weekend, your dedication to work, family, and everything else is admirable, but a little cutting loose is also in order!





Libra

The world welcomes you with open arms as the week begins, and a fair percentage of that world is puckered up for a smooch too. Go on a hot date on Monday or Tuesday, or get on the horn (or email) and set up some social stuff for the weekend. Spend Wednesday and Thursday taking care of business, because after those days you'll be too busy and preoccupied to give work, errands, and the like much time. Indeed, Friday ushers in some romantic and expansive energy, meaning you're feeling good, looking good, and having a good time. Enjoy!





Scorpio

Why try to make a decision your heart isn't ready for? At the beginning of the week, give yourself some breathing room and some time. You might toss your ideas (and emotions) around with a friend. Wednesday and Thursday may not bring total clarity, but when you're looking and feeling this good, the messiness of romance is a total joy, full of possibilities, and fun. Dig into it! By the weekend, though, you want to make sure you look before you leap. There's more to a certain situation than initially meets the eye.





Sagittarius

Whether you're single, in a couple, or somewhere in between, you're a bit of a love expert early in the week. Your stellar ability to combine optimism with seeing situations and people as they are pays off big time for you now and for those seeking your sage advice. Midweek, plan to let some thoughts and feelings percolate. You might want to be by yourself for a spell while they do. But by Friday and through the weekend you want to get your fine self out and about. Friends and "more than friends" are in the stars. What fun!





Capricorn

With all the energy you're expending on work at the week's outset, making a love connection might be left on the sidelines. If you're coupled up, though, bring your sweetie flowers to show that you haven't forgotten them! The stars amp up your personal (and, significantly, interpersonal) powers around Wednesday and Thursday. Why not channel the charge into the realm of romance? There's no time like the present, especially this week. If your heart's sparks seem to be missing their mark this weekend, don't give up. As soon as Sunday, you'll be electrifyingly, shockingly hot.





Aquarius

Linking up with someone unique is a distinct possibility on Monday and Tuesday, whether this person is a romantic possibility or perhaps just someone who sparks your mind. Either way, be open to new things in odd circumstances. Beware of some stress on Wednesday or Thursday, whether it's work related or otherwise. Whatever the cause, make time for some self-nurturing to keep your sanity. Friday and through the weekend you may be feeling nutty, but it's the fun kind where the possibilities are endless and you're ready to try them out gleefully. Yay!





Pisces

The direction your love life takes at the beginning of the week is largely up to you, so get out that romantic compass and start plotting. If you're coupled up, look at any little difficulties as cues for choosing a better path. If you're single, proceed proactively to get results. If you're feeling strong emotions on Wednesday and Thursday (and it's likely you are), why hold them in? Exercise your right to express yourself and get things moving. This weekend, your decision to do the right thing and be true to your heart pays off, and the stars also send extra luck your way.



