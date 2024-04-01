Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of April 01, 2024





Aries

You begin the week charging toward novelty (new people, new experiences) and perhaps even trying to be a bit manipulative, and you succeed. Your flirting is irresistible and you're powerful and attractive, but don't let it go to your head. Try to stay grounded. By midweek, you have surmounted a challenge. You feel confident that you're in charge and that your partner (or partners) is following and supporting you. The weekend will be different, more frustrating and ambiguous. Slow down, be domestic, and avoid making any big decisions. Rest up for the next big push.





Taurus

All that glitters is not gold, and that includes you (sometimes). Begin your week with a quiet, philosophical turn of mind. The best way to the heart of your romantic interest is to listen. Your potential cutie will respond, and you'll learn something surprising and valuable. By Wednesday, you feel sufficiently grounded to make good decisions. Plan a trip. Revisit what once seemed like a thorny problem. Your steadfastness may inspire others to act out and even try to get a rise out of you. Take solace in the people you can relax around, like good friends and your special someone.





Gemini

Brace yourself for a thrilling and productive week. The roller-coaster ride begins quickly, with an exciting swoop downward then a slow grind to the top. Take advantage of this interlude to assess what you can gain from the next heart-pounding moment. When you reach the peak, think clearly and directly about what you want and go for it. Anything could happen in the tumult, but be confident that all will come out for the best. The weekend brings time for processing. Allow your mind to wander. You might have an unexpected revelation.





Cancer

This week is a good time to dig into your inner reserves of strength. On Monday and Tuesday, you feel self-conscious and withdrawn. Trust these instincts and study those around you. You may be emotional while others seem aloof. Keep your cool and respond intellectually. Stay flexible. Pay attention. The weekend is for relaxation and reflection. Take a long walk and notice the details on tree limbs, the texture of the ground, the details on high corners of buildings. Use your powers of observation and intuition to explore solutions to problems that have seemed unsolvable.





Leo

Everyone and everything seems like a glowing mass of wonder, and that's as it should be. Seize the day, dazzle that special someone and fill the world with your bright, boundless energy. Give gifts. Be an inspiration. Help the people around you. By midweek, you may feel like those people are too dependent on your vitality and bogging you down. Be patient with friends and lovers, and if conversation fails, draw, photograph, or write your way past the difficulty. Offer you-know-who something you've made: A picture or a poem is worth a thousand conversations.



Virgo

Be flexible as you begin this week. Family or work obligations may foul your plans with a romantic interest, but go with the flow. Your hard work will pay off. Maybe you'll even meet someone significant through your job. On Wednesday, you wake up refreshed. Reorganize your home or your office and any dusty preconceptions about your romantic life. Pleasant surprises are waiting for you, and you'll find them if you don't get stuck in vanity, details, and pettiness. Look at the big picture, consider other people's opinions, and remember that anything is possible.





Libra

This will be a week of ups and downs, but hang in there. By the weekend, you'll be a key instrument in a swelling, orchestral harmony. Monday will be characterized by strong, idealistic feelings. Midweek may be a bit slow. Be careful of nostalgia or excessive sentimentality. By Thursday and Friday, you should be ready to connect with someone close to you. The weekend is ripe for finishing those projects you've been putting off, smelling the roses, and helping others find harmony.





Scorpio

Remember all those times you saw a romantic possibility that you really wanted but passed over because you were afraid of regretting it later? Monday is your day to reject any thinking in that vein and take the plunge. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you let love take its natural course, and it feels great. It's a smooth, rewarding week for you, but something at home (a disagreement with a neighbor?) gives you a headache on Thursday or Friday. Thankfully, a getaway of some kind with someone very cute occupies your weekend.





Sagittarius

You have a story worth telling. Share it to inspire confidence in yourself and others. Those good feelings lead to increased robustness and self-reliance midweek. Make your own lunch, do for yourself, and explore how you can do for others. On Thursday, talk with that special someone. Your powers of relating are at their height. Friday, however, is a day to keep your cards close to your chest. You might feel distracted, so be careful not to lose sight of your goals. Listen carefully. Other people's stories also have unexpected resonance in your own life.





Capricorn

Start the week with a dose of sugar. As you've been told time and again, you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Through Wednesday, everything should be coming up daisies, but keep your wits about you. Be wary of new schemes. Don't do anything radical, and let your conscience be your guide. The weekend is a good time to go with your instincts. Sing when you have the urge, dance when you feel like it. There's nothing like a burst of unfettered creativity to help add juice to your love life when you're feeling drained.





Aquarius

On Monday, hug and kiss liberally. Lay it on really thick. You're in an affectionate mood at the outset of the week, but Tuesday and Wednesday are better for keeping your head down and not getting in anyone's way. If life seems more tumultuous than usual, well, try to enjoy the ride. Thursday and Friday should bring refreshment. Share your newfound vitality, and your loved ones (including that special loved one) will respond. Dream up a date for the weekend that draws heavily on your creative energy and lightly on your pocketbook.





Pisces

You're unclear about exactly how to proceed with your love life on Monday, but there are helpful clues all around you. On Tuesday and Wednesday, let someone else take control for a change. Then imagine a team of bluebirds lifting cinderblocks off your shoulders. With this new unburdening, you can use the rest of the week to daydream. Imagine yourself someplace improbable and far away, somewhere exotic. This weekend, for head-clearing purposes, strike out on a more modest solo adventure. Whatever you do, treat yourself well.



