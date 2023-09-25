Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of September 25, 2023





Aries

Whether you're collaborating on a presentation or contributing to a group proposal, Monday is an excellent day for you and your colleagues. Symbiosis works for everyone. It's a definite win/win. Slow your pace on Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach new projects with caution; your best role now may be a supporting one. The end of the workweek, however, finds you fully back up to speed and even out in front of the crowd. It's this kind of boldness that gets you noticed. If you're working with numbers this weekend, look closely for hidden factors.





Taurus

You could be put in the role of defending the status quo on Monday, but do sift through any radical plans for key concepts that you can actually implement. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you and your coworkers are much more on the same page, enabling some real progress as a group. Making long-term projections is a good part of your overall strategy now. Toward the workweek's end, seeking out more options or sources is much better than settling for anything suboptimal. Resist pressure to be hasty. Put work on hold this weekend if possible. Romance is in the stars!





Gemini

Where others resist innovation, you're embracing it on Monday. An entrepreneurial role model could come along now as well. Your ability to communicate clearly is crucial on Tuesday and Wednesday. Save the witty, clever stuff for nonworking hours. Active listening in a meeting can be far better than presenting something prematurely. The end of the workweek presents some opportunities to finally take the initiative, especially in a group setting. You'll stand out. Business matters could follow you home even if you're not planning to work this weekend.





Cancer

Invoices, budgets, or unexpected expenses could ambush you on Monday, so keep your schedule open-ended if at all possible. Tuesday and Wednesday bring you some great energy, especially when interacting with coworkers. Meetings are more productive than individual work now. Your mind's extra quick at the end of the workweek, but your emotional and verbal responses are also coming fast. Keep protocol in mind and count to ten prior to weighing in. If some work-related socializing is on the agenda this weekend, your charm will make you the star.





Leo

Make a lateral move rather than getting involved in a power struggle on Monday. You'll want to keep your options open, and Tuesday and Wednesday are good days to evaluate exactly what those options are. Avoid financial aspects of projects now if you can. Your ability to think outside the box is strong, while numbers might trip you up. Someone you meet at the end of the workweek could show you an entirely new perspective that's enlightening and enriching, perhaps literally. And if you're working this weekend, finishing up a project is a snap.



Virgo

An experiment with your routine on Monday could lead you to streamline a process even further, freeing up time for more interesting aspects of your work. As your efficiency increases, though, the snail's pace of others could frustrate you. Offering to help is preferable to unloading on them, though on Tuesday and Wednesday, neither option may have much effect. Shuffle things around so that you can work on solo projects at your own speed, particularly at the end of the workweek. And taking a little work home this weekend brings disproportionately big rewards.





Libra

The social aspect of work is a good one on Monday. While you're catching up, you're also generating better morale all around. Think baby steps on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you're holding your breath for big progress or fresh projects, you might turn rather blue. Make the end of the week all about relationship building. You can turn a random contact into an invaluable link in your network with a little tactful digging about what the two of you can do for each other. Your tact also comes into play if you're working this weekend, when you can smooth over a difficult situation.





Scorpio

If your routine is disrupted on Monday, try to go with the flow. A flexible response could bring a fresh idea your way. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, synergy is your trademark. All the elements are in place, and you're transforming your best conceptual work into successful reality. By the workweek's end, you'll want to be attending to the details with a definite method to your mad genius. Getting drawn into a workplace conflict will only slow your progress. Any effort you expend on work this weekend, even a little brainstorming in the shower, has a high yield.





Sagittarius

If there are new clients to impress or networking opportunities to be mined on Monday, you're exactly the right fit for the job. On the other hand, on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to set up extra reminders for meetings or appointments, back up your files, and generally preempt minor disasters. Then the work week ends on a high note, full of high energy and achievement. Work is like playtime when you're having this much fun! A detail might need your attention this weekend, so be prepared to check in.





Capricorn

You're likely skeptical of a new scheme on Monday, and rightfully so. Impress the other players by backing up your opinion with some research and/or numbers. Tuesday and Wednesday bring big strides on a project, with you demonstrating some creative thinking that earns you extra credit from higher-ups. Security issues might concern you toward the end of the workweek. Change your passwords and back up your files, and make sure colleagues are doing the same. You're conscientious about work this weekend, but rest and relaxation are key.





Aquarius

While others are dragging into work on Monday, you're both rising and shining. Share your vision and watch the morale around you go up too. Don't get sidetracked from number crunching or other finance-related work on Tuesday or Wednesday. Getting monetary ducks in a row in a timely manner is essential to workflow. Free your schedule from mundane meetings and day-to-day tasks at the end of the workweek, and fit in some informal, wide-ranging discussion about the state of your field. Advanced ideas are just a brainstorm away, and the discoveries last into the weekend.





Pisces

If finding focus is problematic on Monday, partner with a coworker to set priorities and divide up key tasks. You can return their assistance with interest on Tuesday and Wednesday, when your stamina is high and you're raring to go. Get your latest idea off the ground by getting it in front of the right person. It could be a real resume builder. Some ambiguous information comes your way at the end of the workweek, and it's useless unless you unravel it. Cut through the fog and cut to the chase. And this weekend, the stars say to take some time off for romance!



