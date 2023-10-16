Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of October 16, 2023





Aries

Monday could involve a misstep or two, but Tuesday and Wednesday bring all manner of opportunities. Of course, you're ready to seize them and make them even bigger, and some of your outside-the-box thinking earns kudos. Protecting your sterling reputation is uppermost in your mind at the end of the workweek, and safeguarding it might involve a choice between using a situation to your advantage and doing the ethical thing. Surely there's a happy medium. You just need to find it. If you're working this weekend, seek out a collaborator or build a team for best results.





Taurus

Bringing moodiness to work with you on Monday won't improve the day for you or anyone around you, so put on your game face and make the best of it. On Tuesday and Wednesday, being adamant about your position on an issue is one way to go, but you'll get better results if you point out the benefits and pour on a modicum of charm. If work takes you on the road at the end of the week, you'll feel at home and function at a high level wherever you go. Wow some clients and win some business. This weekend, you'll find yourself in a tug-of-war over some policy or procedure.





Gemini

Be a fly on the wall on Monday. Doing so gives you far better insight than making any power play would. Observe and learn. Then you and a key ally can take action on Tuesday and Wednesday, letting your instincts guide you. You can expect extremes in behavior around you, but your nimble response keeps all the balls in the air. At the end of the workweek, concentrate as much as possible on solo projects. Working with a partner or a team would just slow you down now. Indulge your passion for education this weekend. Read up on the latest developments in your field and you'll be ahead of the game.





Cancer

Come Monday, go with the sure thing rather than go out on a limb. Know where the roots of your business are and stay connected to them. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a conflict between home life and work pressures or between your private and public personae. Enjoying a few hours by yourself may seem nearly impossible, but it's the way to reprioritize and regain sanity. Beware of crossed wires and mixed signals at the end of the workweek. Getting things in writing is key. Money is in the stars this weekend, whether it's your personal budget or running numbers for work.





Leo

Carve out time for family or friends on Monday. While work's a priority, sometimes other things and people come first. If there's a business trip to be taken, a new client to be romanced, or a fresh project to head up, your hand is the first in the air on Tuesday or Wednesday. Your passion imbues what you do with an aura of vitality and success. Rein yourself in a bit, though, at the end of the workweek. Your expertise could come across as arrogance right now, so soften your delivery. This weekend, solve a problem through a lateral move rather than by pushing a boundary.



Virgo

You may think someone is way off target on Monday, but listen to their perspective anyway. The dialogue that evolves can move both of you forward. Success on Tuesday and Wednesday depends on you boldly busting out of your usual routine. It isn't your comfort zone, but you can excel nonetheless. Your creativity and healthy ambition make the end of the workweek both productive and fun. Don't be surprised if you're held up as an example for the rest of the staff. If you're asked for your take on a situation this weekend, be honest but constructive.





Libra

You've got an unusual amount of ambition on Monday, so seize the day and push for what you want. Tuesday and Wednesday find you exploring high-concept stuff while others around you are mired in everyday muck. Take your ideas to the top. They'll be well received. Looking at past history of your career, your business, or your industry has a place at the end of the week, but you might go overboard. Know when lessons have been learned, and start thinking of the future. The weekend's ripe for romance, so let your email wait!





Scorpio

Monday is a powerhouse day for you. While you accomplish a ton, you impress those in a position to help you advance. Hold on to your amped-up confidence through Tuesday and Wednesday, when a coworker or your boss wants to lead you in a direction you feel is suboptimal. Stick to your guns. Your instinct is correct. You're all on the same page by the end of the workweek, and you're shrewdly reading those around you like a book. It's a great day to implement new plans and spearhead initiatives. Expect to deal with family or home matters this weekend.





Sagittarius

The week gets off to a slow start with you off in your own little world on Monday. Fear not, because you more than compensate with a few super productive days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Your competence and confidence inspire admiration from exactly the right quarters on these days. The end of the workweek may find you unusually conservative when it comes to financial planning, and rightfully so. This isn't a situation that should involve your generous spirit. Watch for an impromptu networking opportunity this weekend. The exchange of ideas can be inspiring and the connections advantageous.





Capricorn

Your practical perspective makes you the right person to spearhead long-term planning on Monday, so make your voice heard. All the determination in the world can't seem to get you ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it isn't your style to give up, nor should you. By the workweek's end, your industrious efforts and unflagging spirit begin to be rewarded. Projects are coming together and management is noticing your effectiveness. This weekend, the stars point to a reevaluation of your financial future, whether on a personal business level or both.





Aquarius

Are you feeling like you're not advancing at the pace you'd prefer? That might make for a discouraging Monday, but don't get too down on yourself or your workplace. Tuesday and Wednesday bring opportunities for advancement in unexpected places. Finding them is only a matter of asking some outside-the-box questions. Bring your spirit of experimentation to bear. On Thursday and Friday, however, you need to buckle down and discipline yourself to get the day-to-day stuff accomplished. But an influx of energy this weekend reinvigorates you for next week's challenges and triumphs.





Pisces

Someone placing excessive demands on your time on Monday needs to be told no in no uncertain terms. Stand up for yourself, and get your boss to do the same if necessary. Your higher-ups are there to support you, but don't be surprised if you and your supervisor have a difference of opinion on Tuesday or Wednesday. You're entitled to your beliefs, but theirs hold more weight (you can always say "I told you so"). A coworker comes to your aid in a key situation at the end of the workweek. Make a mental note to repay them later. Avoid working this weekend if possible. You deserve a break!



