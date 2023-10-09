



Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of October 09, 2023. Discover your Weekly Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You may be quick to criticize others the first few days of this week, but remember to bring alternatives to the table. While a coworker's slow pace on seemingly simple tasks may be frustrating, a constructive approach is the best one. Projects you kick off on Thursday and Friday are favored by the stars, and your personal charm factor further ensures their success. It's easy to get your initiatives on the top of others' priority lists when you're this passionate about what you do. If you work this weekend, watch out for some behind-the-scenes politics.





Taurus

Those who are used to you digging in your heels may be taken by surprise Monday through Wednesday of this week when your tact and diplomacy make a surprise appearance. Their visit will cause some great progress to be made in the workplace, as well as some valuable relationship building. Speaking of relationship building, try some social time with colleagues on Thursday or Friday. You'll find it both fun and fruitful. And when you get back to the grindstone, you'll have stronger allies and assistance when you need it. This weekend, you'll bring a surprising intensity to whatever you do, and if it's work, the results will be commensurate with your motivation.





Gemini

There's a lot of talk and not much action from Monday through Wednesday in the workplace, and any advice you get may be of marginal use. Cut through the chatter and take care of mundane tasks and you'll be ahead of the game. Thursday and Friday bring renewed energy and the intellectual heat you need to amp up your productivity. When your morale's this good, those around you get motivated too. Some extra research into trends in your field this weekend gives you excellent ideas for long-term strategies.





Cancer

Your power of analysis is formidable at the beginning of the week, and you're able to make cogent plans, both long and short term. Let coworkers and superiors in on your projections. Communication is key, and you've got the ability to get your ideas across and accepted. On Thursday and Friday, stick with what works. There's a time for innovation, but this isn't it. Others' motives may not be quite what they appear at this juncture either. If you're on the clock this weekend, keep it low-key and avoid inking any new deals.





Leo

You're a financial whiz at the beginning of the week, all thrift and strategy. While your personal spirit is still generous, when it comes to the bottom line, new ways to optimize profits practically leap out at you. If you've got the green light to order some new equipment, particularly computers or peripherals, Thursday and Friday are the days to proceed. If you don't have the green light, ask again on these days. Others are predisposed to give you what you want or need. Watch for some unusual movement in your industry this weekend.



Virgo

The beginning of this week is your time to shine. The stars are sending energy that can send your productivity through the roof, and meanwhile, soaring morale has you whistling while you work so capably. Help someone else with a project to keep the work karma going. Thursday or Friday could bring a setback, but it only looks major in light of how smoothly things were going before. Take time for a one-on-one meeting to resolve an issue. This weekend, some unconventional wisdom you hear regarding your field may not sound exactly on target, but it'll get you thinking in a profitable new direction.





Libra

Your ability to listen actively and your stellar social skills come in handy at the outset of the week when you may be called upon to mediate between coworkers or do some conflict resolution. Some extra perception gives you the perspective you need. Thursday and Friday are gold-standard days for you. Work's going wonderfully. You may even do your brilliant balancing act when a new initiative pops up in the realm of romance. This weekend, you're motivated by self-interest, but be sure to give back to keep the good energy flowing.





Scorpio

Watch for some information coming your way at the beginning of the week. It's far above and beyond business as usual. Review and update your short- and long-term strategies accordingly, because you could see a payoff in both cases. If you're sensing some behind-the-scenes action on Thursday or Friday, don't ignore your intuition. Put out those feelers and ask a few subtly probing questions. As usual, you'll end up ahead of the game. Any work you do this weekend will have a visionary quality to it, so schedule accordingly. A little brainstorming could be electric.





Sagittarius

Your boss or another higher-up may seem intent on driving you crazy at the beginning of the week. Rather than losing your cool, give them a point-by-point update of what you're working on and how brilliantly you're proceeding. That should do the trick. Thursday and Friday find you in a much better position, probably leading a group or consulting on key aspects of others' projects. You're the go-to person now, and it feels great. Your imagination might run away with you this weekend, but while you're gone you can glean some innovative ideas to bring back on Monday.





Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, a fact-finding mission that seems run of the mill can lead you to unexpected places and net you beneficial connections. Watch for someone from afar to offer you assistance above and beyond. (And don't forget to scratch their back too.) Despite your focus and energy, you won't see much progress on Thursday and Friday. However, a new project that seems to be a slow starter will ultimately thrive. Some introspection this weekend will lead you to a career-defining decision.





Aquarius

Attending to the nitty-gritty details is something you'd rather leave to coworkers or an assistant, but at the outset of this week, it's imperative that you handle it personally. Understanding all aspects of the situation could yield an unanticipated benefit, as well as prevent a possible fiasco. Think networking on Thursday and Friday. While you may not be in the mood to glad-hand, if you paste on a smile and ask the right questions, you'll be sitting pretty. The weekend may bring some deep feelings about where your career path is leading. Consulting your mentor is never a bad idea.





Pisces

The beginning of the week calls for action on your part rather than research and analysis. Even a misstep could get you moving, so buck up and take the plunge. Working in a partnership could lead to a "too close for comfort" feeling on Thursday or Friday, so schedule in some independent tasks or time off-site. If push comes to shove, help them instead of pushing or shoving back. It's the kind of surprise move you're best at, and it can change the tenor of a situation in a flash. If you feel pressured this weekend, call a time-out. You won't do your best work under uncomfortable circumstances.



