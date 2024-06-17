Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of June 17, 2024





Aries

Monday and Tuesday you're under a rock. That's what the days feel like: cold, not very interesting, heavy. Then, on Wednesday, the rock lifts and your day is full of sunshine, tall blades of grass, a fascinating new landscape. A sense of adventure prevails. A work-related mission on Thursday forces you to interact with a perfect stranger. You two get along incredibly well. Friday finds you trying to articulate the week's successes to other people. You are perhaps a bit too worried about your reputation. Focus on doing quality work. The rewards are on their way.





Taurus

It's no secret that you're feeling sensitive on Monday and Tuesday. Everyone can see it. Recognize that you're not in the frame of mind to make the shrewdest decisions, what with all of the emotions roiling inside of you. The good news is you can expect to be on better footing on Wednesday. The middle of the week is not an ideal time for assuming any financial risks, but not because you're upset or distracted. On the contrary, you can see things very clearly, and your sense of timing is impeccable. You're at your happiest and most grounded this week on Friday, when some work-related travel is discussed. Exciting!





Gemini

Take it slow and steady on Monday and Tuesday. You need to be able to respond to information as it comes to you, and if you're speeding along, you're not going to have any time to react. When, on Wednesday, you connect with a partner on a project, you do so on a refreshingly honest level. Thursday is rewarding in much the same way. Even though work is your excuse for talking, much more than work is discussed. Friday is the hardest day of the week, because someone you considered trustworthy betrays your trust. It's a small thing, but what does it mean? Think it through this weekend.





Cancer

You don't even know what you're being asked to sign on Monday, which should be a warning to you. Tuesday as well is out of focus and tiring. Obviously you're in no position to be making the calls. What to do? On Wednesday, concentrate on helping coworkers with anything they need, even run-of-the-mill tasks (you can get behind basic tasks right now). On Thursday, you're entirely unable to catch a groove, but on Friday, you have the opportunity to turn the tables around. The end of the week is in your hands. On Sunday, money figures strongly.





Leo

Your intuitive nature is your strongest asset on Monday and Tuesday. Don't accept the first answers you receive after asking questions; the truth is almost assuredly more complicated. On Wednesday and Thursday, you're answering more questions than you're asking, and you're not mincing your words. (You don't bring a sense of excitement into the office by being unsure of yourself.) On Friday, you may be accused of being arrogant. This happens to you sometimes. Use honesty to deflate the accusation. Don't spend an inordinate amount of your weekend thinking about it.



Virgo

In the face of the realization that the goals you've set aren't entirely realistic, it's time on Monday and Tuesday to reconsider the near future. You're up for doing something difficult, but it needs to be possible. On Wednesday and Thursday, your conflicted attitude toward work right now manifests itself physically: You should be running around like a mad person, but your body is rebelling and you're barely moving. You don't achieve equilibrium until Friday. Your ambitious nature does this to you. Romantically, it's appealing. (And Saturday is romantic.)





Libra

Sink your roots in deep on Monday and Tuesday. Business development is your top concern. You're motivated for somewhat personal reasons (the more business you generate, the more you stand to earn), but so is everyone who's passionate about their career. Wednesday and Thursday find you in an exploratory mode. What you're sniffing around for is new business, but new business, obviously, arises from relationships. So you're building relationships. At least you are until the end of the week. On Friday, you don't feel like yourself. Saturday is much the same way, but Sunday you turn a new leaf.





Scorpio

For no good reason, your colleagues are congregating around your work area on Monday. On Tuesday, same story. There's something about you that's intoxicating to them. Their flattery, in return, intoxicates you. Wednesday and Thursday find you saying and doing things that you wouldn't normally say or do for the benefit of the crowd, and also because the crowd coaxes certain buried qualities out of you. You're growing professionally as well as personally. Friday sees a return to basics, to the conduct that has gotten you this far. You end the week with a new view of your job.





Sagittarius

When the week begins, you feel like you're underwater. You're moody, the days are slow, and you can barely hear what other people are saying. The saving grace, on Monday and Tuesday, is that even while work seems distant, your imagination is incredibly active. Wednesday and Thursday offer more opportunities to connect with coworkers. Happiness and goodwill figure strongly. Plus, you're feeling more confident than you have in a while. On Friday, if the mood strikes you, tap a fork on the edge of a glass and give an impromptu speech about how satisfying it's to work among such talented people.





Capricorn

The detachment you experience on Monday and Tuesday is actually quite useful. It allows you to view the big picture (as evidenced by the accumulation of many smaller trends) with a cold eye. That, in turn, leads to making better business decisions. On Wednesday and Thursday, the most important thing is structure. Do everything you do with a purpose and a goal in mind. On Friday, several of your goals will be accomplished in tidy succession. While it appears magic to everyone else, you've been slaving to make that happen.





Aquarius

All you can think about at work on Monday is your career, and, oddly, it's distracting you. You're not thinking about the immediate tasks; you're thinking in broader terms. Are you where you want to be? Are the goals ahead of you things you care about? These questions aren't going away. On Tuesday, do something useful for someone else. On Wednesday, invite a new hire out to lunch. On Thursday, send a friendly email to someone who isn't expecting to hear from you. These sorts of activities have their own rewards. On Friday, you may be exhausted from all the deep thinking you've been doing.





Pisces

There's a lot happening on Monday and Tuesday, not all of it wonderful. Your best policy is to be on guard. Undercurrents and upheaval figure strongly, as does a general air of uncertainty. On Wednesday and Thursday, the atmosphere stabilizes and you're surer of who your allies are, who you can trust and who has your back. Whatever the case, no matter who you're dealing with, do the right thing. On Friday, someone says something that breaks the tension in the office, and for the first time all week you feel at ease. Saturday is easygoing as well.



