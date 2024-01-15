Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of January 15, 2024





Aries

Your leadership qualities are at the fore at the beginning of the week. You're an inspiration to those around you, and someone may even look to you as a mentor. You might also have a "eureka" idea now. From Wednesday through Friday, you'll need to temper your forcefulness with tactfulness. Give props to those around you and to existing systems while you cleverly bring in your own innovations. This weekend, keep meetings, calls, and emails short and sweet. There will be plenty of time to flesh out details later.





Taurus

Work is fast-paced on Monday and Tuesday, and luckily you've got some spare energy to keep up with it. If you must rush through a task, get another set of eyeballs on it for a once-over or send it out as preliminary to be finalized later. From Wednesday through Friday, you're on time and on target. All your best qualities are highlighted now, and that makes you extra thorough, resourceful, and generally a huge asset to your partners or team. Relationship building and networking are also a breeze. This weekend, though, plan your action steps and stick to them or wasting time is a distinct possibility.





Gemini

You'd rather do it your way at the beginning of the week, but you have to admit that someone else's plan has its merits. Blend the best ideas together and share the credit. There will be plenty to go around. Wednesday and Thursday bring lots of talk but a scarcity of actual information. If you're the one to dig up the facts and figures, you can help lay the foundation for actionable strategy. This could end up a high-profile endeavor, so take ownership now. The weekend finds you with a great idea practically every minute. Take notes so you can develop the best ones later.





Cancer

Your excellent memory could save the day in a meeting on Monday or Tuesday, or it could annoy a higher-up who'd rather conveniently "forget" something. Use discretion. You can always take them aside afterward. Follow up with potential clients or other leads later in the workweek. Others are receptive to your ideas now. Tell them what they need and why. Sometimes it's that easy. There may be a lot of work to do this weekend, but when isn't there? Plan time to blow off steam and rest too. Call it stress management.





Leo

The more expertise you've got, the more pride you take in your work. It's a great cycle, so keep it going with some additional education in your field. Sign up for a conference or seminar at the beginning of this week. It will automatically reinvigorate you. If you think you can avoid red tape on Wednesday or Thursday, think again. Trying a shortcut now likely just leads to more time-consuming procedural hoop jumping later. If you're working this weekend, make sure there's a reward in it for the team. A fun social event builds relationships and elevates morale.



Virgo

Find a project you can really dig your teeth into on Monday and Tuesday. If you've got a stake in it, you'll see that it exceeds expectations, and you'll do some serious resume building. Then seek out the right forum for your newest idea around Wednesday or Thursday, whether that's in a one-on-one talk with a higher-up at an in-house meeting, or maybe it's outside of your current workplace altogether. Dashing off a few quick emails may seem like a good idea this weekend, but be sure you're reading carefully and actually getting the details right.





Libra

Is it a dog-eat-dog world or one like a dog sled, where cooperation gets everyone ahead? On Monday and Tuesday it's likely a bit of both, and luckily you're there to help find the balance. Then look for a new alliance or strengthen an existing one on Thursday. Powerful allies make for great gains, and your mediation skills make striking a mutually beneficial deal easy now. This weekend, your brain demands some stimulation. Read up on the cutting edge of your field and find someone smart to discuss it with.





Scorpio

You're focused and strong-willed at the beginning of the week, but before you butt heads with a certain party, consider whether there's a more efficient way to handle them. A little trade-off might make this simple and quick. Your competitive streak comes out even more between Wednesday and Friday; again, a feud is time-consuming and old-school. Look for the win/win and find a way to partner and share the big rewards. This weekend, read the fine print even if you're just renewing your phone contract.





Sagittarius

If you get a chance to change your routine on Monday or Tuesday, grab it. A little variety exposes you to aspects of your business you haven't thought about in a while, giving you a much better big picture. Later in the workweek, instead of guarding your time and saying no to requests or new projects, try saying yes with a big smile and an enthusiastic attitude. Sure, you'll be busier, but you'll also be more valued and quite possibly will get a great opportunity. Do plan some downtime this weekend, though. You'll need it to de-stress.





Capricorn

If you're relieved of one of your regular responsibilities at the beginning of the week, take advantage and ask to handle something more challenging and high-profile. Then, when you exceed expectations, your entire role could shift. From Wednesday through Friday, you're both extra efficient and thorough. You're doing excellent work in record time. Keep track of your performance so you can give specifics at your review or on your resume. If you must work this weekend, take care of essentials and let the rest wait. You deserve at least some time off.





Aquarius

Let others stand on ceremony and wait for exactly the exact moment. On Monday and Tuesday, you can broker deals in the elevator and make career connections at the corner store. Keep your phone ready too, to record your groundbreaking conceptual work. If work seems a little dull from Wednesday through Friday, then maybe you just need some food for thought. Get online and study the latest innovations in your field, or attend a class or seminar. By this weekend, your creativity's sparked again, but then again, so is romance.





Pisces

While everyone else is befuddled by changing workplace circumstances at the beginning of the week, you're looking beneath the surface and behind the scenes to see what's coming next. Your investigations should reveal a smart move for you to make too, and your intuition can confirm it after Wednesday. Use all the methods of communication available to you at the end of the workweek, and stay at least one step ahead of the competition. A face-to-face talk definitely works to your advantage. This weekend, put off a decision until you can gather more information.



