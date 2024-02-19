



Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of February 19, 2024. Discover your Weekly Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You will be doing a lot of shuffling about on Monday and Tuesday, moving boxes from one office to another, going to and from various meetings, going to and from lunch, and you may start to feel a bit like a mouse in a maze. You might get emotional about it. Then, come Wednesday, your world opens up, the walls come down, and you have room to stretch your arms and legs. Thursday is a great day, but Friday is too burdened with tasks to be called "great." Nevertheless, it's totally fine, and the weekend is pleasantly languid.





Taurus

Sometimes verbalizing your idea doesn't have the effect you want. To get the effect you want, ask for the marker and draw what you mean. It's funny, the degree to which people respond to visual persuasion, but no one's going to hand you the keys to the company and let you steer the thing wherever you want. A bona fide struggle will baffle you on Wednesday and Thursday, but the week in sum, by Friday, will go in the success column. You may feel yourself being courted by your boss as if by a romantic interest. This is a good sign.





Gemini

Everything's peachy keen until the issue of money is raised, and then everyone's backs go up. Was it something you said? The implicit message is "shrewdness is important; thriftiness is a virtue," and you can play by those rules at the start of the week. Your resources are much deeper and more dynamic than money. On Wednesday and Thursday, your strength is your cerebral brilliance, and Friday is a flurry of calculations and correspondence. There is enough going on by week's end that you run the risk of being somehow misinterpreted, but on Sunday everyone gets you.





Cancer

With the spotlight on you, the beginning of the week is a good time to be firm. People are expecting that from you, so you won't have to contend with the theater of self-effacement that sometimes has to exist to make assertiveness palatable. Plus, your energy is inspiring these days. On Wednesday and Thursday, you might as well be a famous CEO, what with all the outrageousness that surrounds you, but Friday is considerably more modest, more you. On Friday afternoon, you may feel like straightening up your desk, but that doesn't mean you aren't solving big problems in your head.





Leo

Think of yourself as a lemon tree. Maybe you aren't the showiest tree in the orchard. Maybe it takes time for what you to do what you do best. Monday and Tuesday are both about warmth, persistence, sensitivity, depth. Much to your surprise, you're already creating award-winning lemons (to stick with the lemon tree analogy). What you're able to produce is better and brighter than anyone else. And that raises interesting questions, like what is it you want to produce and why? What do you want to make happen? The end of the week finds you philosophical about your competence and wondering what's next.



Virgo

You may need the help of friends, friends outside of your work situation, in order to do well at the start of the week, or at least in order to be as impressive as you want to be. If you frame the reasons correctly, you might get a favor for free. Come midweek, no amount of favors is going to help you out. There is so much to do, and you're really the only person who knows how to do it all. But Friday brings unexpected recognition for your recent efforts. You will walk into the weekend with a spring in your step. On Sunday, you might buy something.





Libra

If you look up at all on Monday or Tuesday you're only going to be distracted by the sideshow. Best to keep your eyes on your desk. That sideshow is entertaining and all, but there's a certain harmony in your work this week that you find fairly calming as well. Wednesday and Thursday are suited toward creativity and activity, and possibly going to the movies, to get your mind off work, is in the stars somewhere. Duck out of work for a while? Is there someone who can cover for you? On Friday, you're too meticulous to even leave for lunch, but the weekend is amenable to your every whim.





Scorpio

Early in the week, a meeting, even if it's not a big-deal meeting, you could have in a windowless conference room will go much better with a delicious lunch. And that delicious lunch might open up a fascinating, casual conversation. And that fascinating, casual conversation might make your boss see your contributions (and potential contributions) in a new way. Oddly, Wednesday and Thursday will be challenging regarding the boss, but sometimes tension indicates underlying chemistry. On Friday, you are in planning mode, but this weekend, you won't feel like making a single decision.





Sagittarius

It's okay to buckle down and go in deep. It's okay to be serious. On Monday and Tuesday, you have little time for office banter. You're entirely uninterested in coffee. All you want is to do what you're there to do, and that's all that will make you satisfied. The rest of the world sees this as tremendously disciplined and it will reward your efforts on Wednesday and Thursday. You'll win a door prize or something, maybe an all-expenses-paid trip someplace fun. On Friday, you're managing some pesky details, and on Saturday, you're in the mood to be alone, but Sunday is social.





Capricorn

Reading the day's newspaper may be a source of great ideas for you on Monday. At the beginning of the week, the muscles you're stretching are those that deal with being receptive, curious, and present. Newspapers are helpful in these areas. A complicated business puzzle takes up most of your day on Wednesday, and Thursday is beset by the demands of coworkers. But Friday and Saturday are productive, illuminating, even merry-making. You're so happy by the end of the week you'll most likely feel like working on Sunday.





Aquarius

As soon as you think about anything on Monday or Tuesday, you begin to get emotional. So, strange as it sounds, the best thing to do is don't think. Just do what you know you need to do. Emotionality will only prevent you from getting what you want. Wednesday and Thursday (days when you should be feeling a bit emotional, what with all the in-fighting going on in the office) are wonderful days full of inner creativity and insight. Weird! Take extra care with a business deal on Friday, and be social on Sunday.





Pisces

Halfway between the copier and your desk you do a little dance move, something traditional and balletic or maybe something indescribable and modern. That's just where you are at the beginning of the week: dancing. Midweek, this fantasy realm of yours becomes useful in divorcing you from the rest of the interpersonal madness at the office, and as daydreamy as you think you're being, your boss will commend you on not getting involved in the office politics. Good work! On Friday, you take a more analytical approach to work challenges. The weekend brings balance and money.



