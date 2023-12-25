Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of December 25, 2023





Aries

You're definitely passionate about a work issue at the beginning of the week, but temper your emotional drive with some good logical reasoning. Do your background work so you can generate some serious excitement for your pet project or long-term strategy a little later. A bit of competition only spurs you on to better, more innovative thinking and greater achievement. This weekend, details demand your attention as much as or more than the long-term, big-picture stuff. Attend to your routine and don't rush.





Taurus

Your home is definitely where your heart is as the week begins, and you might have a hard time even thinking about work. Perhaps there's a way to work remotely, even for just a few hours, each week. A little break can help a great deal. A challenge on Thursday or Friday may seem daunting, but look for opportunities to build alliances instead of tackling things solo. Combining skill sets lets you cover all your bases and speed up your timeline. As for the weekend, a financial bonus of some sort may be coming your way, as may some romance. Don't forget what they say about all work and no play.





Gemini

You may not be getting your projects prioritized or plans green-lighted now, but infighting with those on your team won't help matters. Try to be adaptable, and if you're asked for your expertise, give it cheerfully. By Thursday or Friday, this good work karma can come back around, giving you the opportunity to execute an idea you've been waiting to jump on. And (bonus) you'll have plenty of willing and enthusisastic helpers. This weekend, it's all about cutting through the chatter and noise to find the core values of your business, your industry, and even yourself.





Cancer

Look out, business world, because you're a deal-making machine now, and you've even got a sixth sense about what to pursue hotly and what to leave as leftovers. Follow your nose to profits and success. However, your shrewd side could be left by the wayside on Thursday or Friday. Be sure to look very carefully before you leap now. Plan a one-on-one dinner meeting or a work-related party for the weekend when you're communicating like a pro and everyone's seeing things your way.





Leo

Get into stealth mode as the week begins. You don't want to let the competition get any info on your next big thing, do you? Behind the scenes isn't your usual place, but you're very effective there now. Then it's back into the limelight with you on Thursday and Friday. You can be incredibly effective, and if there's any PR to be done, you're the one to handle it. Make yourself high-profile, especially with your boss. Be ready to deal with specifics when it comes to financial matters this weekend. You may need to move some numbers around.



Virgo

You're amazing at organizing at the beginning of the week, and if there's a particular project that's suboptimally set up (i.e., a big mess), then step in and step up. You'll get some serious recognition for this one. Around Thursday and Friday, business matters just aren't fitting into the preexisting paradigms. Get on the cutting edge instead of sticking to outmoded systems and strategies now. It'll all come together in a brilliant new way this weekend. Talk about synergy! You're about to deliver some serious results.





Libra

If you've got a new project to launch, consider delaying the kickoff at the beginning of the week. You will likely find yourself more than busy enough handling existing business as well as putting out a number of little fires. You're the go-to person on Thursday and Friday, and this keeps your schedule booked but is also immensely rewarding. Your specific expertise could even land you a leadership role now, or why not request one? If you can fit in downtime this weekend, by all means do it. You'll want to be charged up for some amazing energy early next week.





Scorpio

You've got a particular ambition as the week begins, but scheming to get what you want may not be as fruitful as a straightforward approach or even letting it come to you organically. It's a good thing you're hard to shock, because around Thursday or Friday an office-shaking or industry-changing event can be expected (or even anticipated). Your calm, competent, and proactive approach to the aftermath makes you a star. This weekend, you may get called for a recommendation or a favor. Put a little good business karma out there.





Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, the energy surrounding you at work doesn't quite match your own. Perhaps your boss is being pessimistic or a coworker is unenthusiastic about a project. Engage them in dialogue and don't get impatient. Then you can cajole them along. By Thursday, your high morale is contagious and your excellence is commendable. You're exceeding expectations and helping others do the same, a definite win/win. This weekend, avoid dealing with legal matters, rules, regulations, and generally anyone in authority. You're so much better as a free agent now.





Capricorn

Change is in the workplace air this week, so start calculating the risks and benefits. Your place in the new order of things can be an even better one if you position yourself correctly. Beware of budget issues, office politics, and even computer crashes on Thursday or Friday. If it can go wrong, it probably will, so be the smart one and have plan B ready to go (and plans C and D). Your crisis management can get you some bonus points. A little extra research or a fact-finding mission this weekend also puts you ahead of the game.





Aquarius

Your routine tasks could be completely uninspiring this week, but letting them pile up while you procrastinate won't help matters. Make a game of it, promise yourself a reward, grab a partner, whatever works to get you through it. After Wednesday, you can get on to some creative conceptualization or even reenvision a significant aspect of your business. Don't forget to include current best practices while you're reinventing. This weekend is not the best time to ink a deal. There's more here than meets the eye, and it will only come out given a little time.





Pisces

Your inspired, unique approach can earn you serious accolades this week. Don't be shy when it comes to rethinking the format of a meeting or presentation. You're a real performer now. Avoid getting caught in the crossfire of office politics on Thursday or Friday. Instead of offering your opinion, just smile mysteriously and move along. They'll think you're in the know. This weekend, look deeper at a work relationship. Who are you really dealing with here? Their background may be informing your interactions in unexpected ways.



