Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of December 04, 2023

Aries

Your routine's got you in its clutches at the beginning of the week, and the regular tasks may have even more details to contend with. Make time for some exercise to keep body and mind in balance. If you or your business have legal matters to handle, plan meetings and sign documents on Wednesday or Thursday. The end of the workweek may well bring some bumps in the road of work, but keep your cool. Getting irritated about it won't help now. You may fare better with solo projects on Friday or Saturday. On Sunday, you're not going to beat around the bush.





Taurus

Instead of getting stuck in the middle of office politics on Monday or Tuesday, play the diplomat. Your trustworthiness and mediation skills make you a natural. Midweek, teamwork goes extra well, with everyone pulling their weight and then some. At the same time, you've got a golden opportunity to strengthen some one-on-one bonds. Be ready to handle some public relations on Friday or even Saturday. Be sure to check in even if you're off the clock. Some spin-mastering may be required. Avoid financial risks on Sunday.





Gemini

A certain party offering advice at the beginning of the week may be more interested in just plain interfering. Instead of engaging, politely but firmly stonewall them. The plethora of options open to you on Wednesday or Thursday may be exciting, but it could also have a paralyzing effect. Consulting your mentor or doing more background research gets you moving forward and being proactive again. But you'll want to slow down from Friday through the weekend for the sake of your health if nothing else. Eating right, resting, and exercising make you a more productive, balanced person.





Cancer

Keeping your agenda modest at the beginning of the week means you can meet your goals and then some. Take care of a number of smaller projects rather than tackling a longer-term one. Wednesday or Thursday could bring domestic issues to the forefront, and you'll definitely want to handle them promptly so they don't become a major distraction. An emotional response to a business issue on Friday or Saturday signals that you ought to proceed with caution, though you may want to keep your feelings to yourself. If you must work on Sunday, treat yourself to a relaxing dinner or massage.





Leo

Your creative side is balanced with a very pragmatic approach at the week's outset. It's a good time to reassess both short- and long-term strategies and even take a look at the numbers. The resources you've been needing are suddenly at your fingertips on Wednesday or Thursday. Don't question it. Just grab 'em and forge forth with ease. Be sure to look up from your own projects on Friday or Saturday to get the larger lay of the land. A certain party may be hatching a plot you'd be wise to uncover. Sunday's prime for adventure or even romance. Plan to take it off if possible.



Virgo

You're so organized as the week begins that you can beat deadlines, get ahead of schedule, and still have time left over to help out colleagues. This kind of performance gets noticed. If you're in charge of purchasing any equipment on Wednesday or Thursday, be sure you do your usual round of research like reading reviews, asking around, and so forth. You'll want to reassess your goals, both in your current position and in terms of your overall career, at the end of the week. Perfection is a nice idea, but be realistic and set some achievable benchmarks.





Libra

Wanting to be self-sufficient as the week begins is noble, but it may not be entirely realistic. Before you get overwhelmed, do some delegating. All is back in balance on Wednesday and Thursday, and you're especially proficient in social situations. Take advantage of your people skills to charm clients or customers, or just do some network building. It's all about the almighty dollar on Friday and Saturday, and a financial change is in the air. Look at the books with an eagle eye. Responses you get on Sunday are likely to be positive ones.





Scorpio

You love business intrigue, and at the beginning of the week some information could fall in your lap that makes your work world suddenly very exciting. Handle it with care. Wednesday and Thursday are more about ideas than action. The time you spend carefully strategizing now puts you way ahead of the game later, even as soon as the end of this week. Your confidence in your projections and planning is unmistakable, and everyone wants in on the action. Share the wealth, but ensure that you get credit where credit is due.





Sagittarius

You want the freedom to do some high-concept creative thinking at the beginning of the week, but an authority figure likely has a different use in mind for your time. It may make you temporarily crazy, but complaining will just make them the same way. Wednesday and Thursday are a social time for you, as well as excellent for research and development. You're a multitasking machine. Then from Friday through much of the weekend, well, you're not. Instead, you may be operating at half speed and moody to boot. Taking time off wouldn't be a bad idea.





Capricorn

Conduct a fact-finding mission at the beginning of the week. The conjecture and conceptualizing are one thing, but some data really completes the picture. On Wednesday and Thursday, you're focused and ready to execute, but a key connection may be missing. Perhaps a certain party is on vacation or just plain unresponsive. A powerful friend might be able to kick-start things on Friday or over the weekend, but you'll never know unless you ask. If you're working on Sunday, avoid the temptation to speed through. Thoroughness counts now.





Aquarius

Disparate parties are approaching a deal with different goals, but they're not necessarily being up front about it at the beginning of the week. You've got the ability to see beneath the surface. Ensure that your intellectual side is engaged by at least some aspects of your work on Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, you're liable to get bored, and boredom equals poor performance. Request an audience with a higher-up on Friday to discuss your ambitions and advancement. Getting it on the table now accelerates your path. This weekend, a very fortunate connection is a possibility.





Pisces

Rather than criticizing a certain party's approach, dive right in and show (rather than tell) them how it's done. Your message will be clear, and you'll get credit for helping as well. A partnership could pose a problem on Wednesday or Thursday. Be ready to renegotiate the terms of working together or be ready to work apart, at least temporarily. From Friday and through the weekend, those around you may not have your best business interests at heart. The best defense now? A serious, aggressive offense.



