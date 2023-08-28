Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of August 28, 2023





Aries

Make a power play on Monday when your dynamism is way, way up and you can achieve virtually any ambition. Be sure to do a little long-term strategizing while your business karma is flowing. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a workplace challenge. Signing that contract or brokering that deal should definitely be put on hold until the end of the workweek. Thursday and Friday are much better for such matters. Your passion for your field is contagious. If you must work over the weekend, be prepared to deal with some numbers that may not add up.





Taurus

An out-there idea may seem just outlandish on Monday, but it could actually have a fruitful place in your long-term planning. Mull it over rather than reject it outright. A discussion with colleagues about this and other future-oriented matters on Tuesday or Wednesday helps you clarify your thoughts and goals. Someone (boss, client, coworker) is really pushing their agenda at the end of the workweek, and your resistance isn't just being stubborn, it's necessary. Plan to take the weekend off if at all possible. You'll have romantic opportunities to seize!





Gemini

Your particular flexible brand of genius gives you the opportunity to identify the next big thing on Monday, so keep your mind wide open. Consulting your mentor increases your powers exponentially. You're ready to fire off a fed-up email on Tuesday or Wednesday, but don't send it. Cooler heads will prevail without your having to burn any bridges. Your mentor could come into play again at the end of the week with a key piece of advice, or it could come from an unexpected source like a friend with no connection to your industry.





Cancer

Reacting emotionally in a business context on Monday may be unavoidable, but showing it is definitely avoidable, and you'd be wise to at least act unflappable. You'll want to leave the detail-oriented tasks to an assistant or co-worker on Tuesday and Wednesday. You've got bigger fish to fry when your brainstorming abilities are sheer genius like this. You're being pushed by a schedule at the end of the week, and you should definitely push back. Quality will suffer if you're rushed. This weekend, you're extremely socially adept. A dinner with clients is a great idea.





Leo

Your ability to think outside the box saves the day on Monday when the same old, same old strategies just won't cut it. Could a cooperative approach be the best one now? It's something to mull over. Go into research and development mode on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional info you uncover now helps with an impending decision. Attending a seminar or consulting an expert at the end of the week augments your game even more. Learning definitely puts you ahead of the curve. You may get a call from your boss this weekend. Answer it.



Virgo

A little reorg is a big help on Monday, even if it's just sorting through old email or tidying up your workspace. You're also in hypercritical mode, which lasts through Wednesday; while your discerning eye is an incredible business advantage, you'll want to be careful about how you present your findings. Accounting or other financial matters demand extra attention at the end of the week. Double-check your numbers and everyone else's too. And a little extra research this weekend puts you in a perfect position for the next workweek.





Libra

Exercise your creative muscle in the workplace on Monday and see results that your analytical side just can't match. You're extra simpatico with coworkers and even superiors now as well. Launching a new project on Tuesday or Wednesday could overwhelm you. Stick with plans and tactics that are already in place. It's all about relationships at the end of the week. Cultivate those connections that are important to you, and even the ones that don't seem so. And if you're working this weekend, beware of issues with colleagues that aren't readily apparent.





Scorpio

A sticky situation at home could intrude on your workday on Monday. Practice as much containment as possible, and consider leaving for an hour or even early. Be resourceful on Tuesday and Wednesday, and consider using one of your many hidden talents to optimize your current situation. There's a definite window of opportunity now. Take a methodical approach at the end of the week. Why get into a conflict when you can convince them instead? If you're working this weekend, watch out for the competition. They're stronger than you might think.





Sagittarius

You're making connections like crazy on Monday, both with important new ideas and with the right people. Those you meet in business contexts now are impressed. Distractions threaten to derail you on Tuesday and Wednesday. Set some priorities and figure out some sort of a reward for getting through your tasks. Work's as fun as a game at the week's end, and you're a very creative player. Once again, it's your ability to see how things apply in different contexts that saves the day. But those working on the weekend get the most done by flexing their analytical muscles.





Capricorn

Your instinct on Monday is to think long term, but it's likely you have some more mundane responsibilities to handle first. Don't put the cart before the horse. Bigger advances are a distinct possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday. Use a different medium than usual to explain a project and you'll get some high-powered results. Something at home may be uppermost in your mind at the week's end, but you'll want to stay on your game at work as well. Maintaining stability is crucial now. If you must work this weekend, schedule plenty of leisure time. Romance is in the stars!





Aquarius

The sheer force of your energy wins people over to your side on Monday. You're definitely a leader, and others are more than willing to follow your lead. There's a good possibility of getting sidetracked on a project that represents a less than optimal use of your time on Tuesday and Wednesday. Prioritize, prioritize, prioritize, and don't hesitate to delegate too. Work at home if possible at the end of the week. Office politics and etiquette hamper your rampant creativity. This weekend, watch for a peculiarity in your industry that gives you a big idea.





Pisces

Teamwork is key on Monday. Divide up the tasks according to skill sets and speed through them. Tuesday and Wednesday provide an entirely different energy. You're on fire now, and a brilliant new concept is only a personal brainstorming session away. If you want to make some changes in your job description, or even score a promotion, make your move now. The workplace climate's changing quickly at the end of the week. Be mindful of what's happening behind the scenes. This weekend: Put romance on the agenda!



