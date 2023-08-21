



Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of August 21, 2023. Discover your Weekly Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

The week begins slowly, almost hesitantly. The problem with not having a lot to do at work is suddenly you have all the time in the world for ridiculous personal crises. Don't let your emotions get the better of you. A walk around the block can do wonders for your outlook. As a matter of fact, the idea of a walk is an apt metaphor for the middle of the week when suddenly you're in pioneering mode. You are the early bird. The visionary. By Friday, you've accomplished a lot more than you ever expected to this week. Way to go! Spend the weekend relaxing.





Taurus

Sometimes work tends to turn people into emotional smoothies. You're blended up inside. It's hard to tell how you feel about anything. Everything is so frantically confused. Spend the beginning of the week sorting out your thoughts. Wednesday sees you finally warming up to the idea of work, and Thursday is a day of financial decisions. Don't do anything too risky, not right now. Friday will be a quiet day. If you still don't have plans for the weekend, well, get on the phone and make some.





Gemini

At the outset of the week, you are willing to take the time to get things right. Being more calculating isn't necessarily a bad approach. But be sure to offset your interest in the hard data with an interest in the people you work with. You never know what you might learn from a work partner, especially on Wednesday or Thursday. When it comes to the skills of your colleagues, you have impressive resources to draw upon. At the end of the week, none of the things that seemed so clear earlier are going to be clear at all, but that doesn't mean you're on the wrong track. Persevere.





Cancer

You'd love to charge into work on Monday with confidence and verve, but you're hardly in the mood for that. You're feeling indecisive and cautious, but that's completely understandable. Spend time Wednesday and Thursday lavishing yourself with favors. If your social life outside of work has let you down recently, strike up a conversation with a potential new friend at work. And on Friday, if you want to stay home, by all means. Next week, you'll be back to normal.





Leo

You are not a conspiracy theorist, but you have the distinct impression that something is going on below the surface at the beginning of the week. And you're right, something's up. Look at issues closely, ask good questions, but don't go into a tailspin. All will be clear in good time. In the meantime, you have some adventure coming your way. Fiery energy abounds on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the opportunity to make a good impression on someone who really matters on Friday. You'll likely spend the weekend dreaming up solutions to work problems.



Virgo

It makes perfect sense that you have big questions on your mind. Your intellectual curiosity will lead you into a terrific conversation on Monday or Tuesday that you won't be able to get out of your head for the rest of the week. On Wednesday, you'd like to get a lot done, but the slowness of the system gets in your way, and Thursday you have other stuff to take care of. If you're single, you could meet someone on Friday, maybe even through work. Saturday is marked by romance too.





Libra

Material possessions are not everything, as you well know. But you have a head for acquisition at the start of the week. You are in the getting mood. This is good insofar as it's good for the business, but don't get carried away. On Wednesday and Thursday, turn your attention to more fundamentally important issues, namely, people. People are important. People you communicate with. People you learn from. People you work with. People you do business with. The kindness of people is what will help you out of your gloominess on Friday, and people are who you'll have fun with over the weekend.





Scorpio

On Monday and Tuesday, you feel more powerful than ever. People are curious about what you think. They want to know how you see the future. You are bowled over by everyone else's deference to you, but don't let yourself get too caught up in this. On Wednesday, it dawns on you that you are not magical. You are simply a responsible employee with good ideas. Your abilities of persuasion are in demand on Thursday, and your shrewdness is much needed on Friday. As for what the weekend holds, that's a different story. Your family will set the mood.





Sagittarius

You are walking around in a dreamscape at the start of the week. Work feels more like a movie than anything else, minus the special effects. Let your imagination stay active by spending a good portion of Tuesday not talking to others (no gossip for you). By Wednesday, you'll be ready to share your big ideas with people who matter. You've never felt so admired as you do on Thursday, and Friday you'll find a way to articulate something that's been on the tip of your tongue for days. Communication is a trend this weekend too.





Capricorn

Suddenly things are clear to you. Monday is one of those days when you can see for miles. And from your perspective, you can see that you're going to need the help of friends along the way. Be good to them now and they'll be good to you later. The middle of the week is so busy you wonder how you'll ever get through the workdays alive, but your evenings will restore a sense of order to the world. Friday is a great day at work. Everyone heads into the weekend with a stellar impression of you.





Aquarius

The big questions are weighing heavily on you at the beginning of the week. Is your career bringing you satisfaction? Are you advancing as quickly as you deserve? Could your skills be better used elsewhere in the world? As much as you consider these questions too broad to answer, you'll be thinking about them all week. This is an expansive time that's striking you particularly deeply. A discussion about values is in order on Thursday, and sheer discipline is the only thing that will get you through Friday. This weekend will be quiet and relaxing.





Pisces

What with all the upheaval right now, signing your name on a dotted line seems particularly scary. You're right to be anxious. Be extra careful conducting official business on Monday and Tuesday. Know what you're getting into. On Wednesday and Thursday, pure, dumb, wonderful luck is on your side, but on Friday you might have to call in a favor from a friend in high places to get what you want, or ask a coworker for help. By doing so, you could be helping them in ways you don't realize. You'll spend time this weekend lost in thought about the future.



