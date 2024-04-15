Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of April 15, 2024





Aries

You work up a sweat under your business clothes on Monday, and it feels good. The entire first half of the week, athleticism is a major theme, either you're on the office softball team or there are a lot of hoops that need jumping through. It dawns on you, during a moment when you're totally out of breath, that you've never been happier at work. Thursday and Friday are the opposite. As if to compensate for all the excuses you've used to leave your desk and get moving recently, the end of the week burdens you with tasks that can only be completed in front of your computer screen.





Taurus

Take a deep breath. Now take another one. The first half of the week requires poise, tolerance, and the arbitration skills of a judge. The terms of the dispute don't matter. You're perceptive enough to know what's really going on (this is a struggle over control) and smart enough to know that it must be dealt with carefully. It will come to you. Like a stroke of brilliance, a solution will hit you later in the week, on Thursday, most likely. You'll spend Friday celebrating your diplomatic victory. Of course, you'll be celebrating on the inside, since you can't show others that it's a big deal to you.





Gemini

Be sure to have a pen handy the first half of the week so you can write ideas down (you can even jot them on your arm if you have to). Ideas are flowing furiously, and if you don't write them somewhere, you could forget them. A casual conversation outside of the office, even with someone who has no idea what you do for a living, can yield valuable insights. On Thursday and Friday, you're in more of a "let's not let anything slip through the cracks" mode than an insight-collecting one. The office is chaos. But the challenge (can you get everything done before the weekend?) motivates you.





Cancer

You may spend Monday or Tuesday morning navigating from the elevator to your office with a giant piece of art in your hands. It's for your wall. Your current impulse toward extravagance, not an impulse unknown to you, carries a distinctly practical flavor. This piece of art is going to inspire you in the work you do at your desk. And it will impress others, which is good for your career. At least that's the idea. On Thursday and Friday, you'd be wise to narrow your gaze and try to accomplish some smaller, more social tasks. The strength of any business hinges on the power of relationships.





Leo

You bring more heart to the office than most people do, which perhaps explains why people turn to you as you walk down the hall, like plants turning toward the sun. Warmth and confidence, two of your hallmarks, are on full blast on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday strikes an undeniably introverted note. You appreciate contrast and find it interesting that a week that began with you as the radiant center of everything ends with you carefully reviewing the line items of a budget. Your weekend, for what it's worth, will be a blast.



Virgo

If you can be a rubber replica of yourself at the start of the week, excellent. Try to do that. You need to be more flexible than humanly possible now, and besides, engaging mentally isn't really necessary, what with so many overbearing people making the decisions. Thus, a synthetic stand-in would be ideal. Needless to say, don't take anything personally that happens on Wednesday. It isn't until Thursday and Friday that your unique attributes as a human being are needed. The attributes in question are your organizational skills, your follow-through, and your grasp of complex details.





Libra

Do you have a sign on your forehead that says "I have all the answers"? Seems like it, since your coworkers are running to you for everything during the first half of the week. It's flattering to be taken so seriously, to be so needed, but come on, people! Figure it out! The truth is you do have a lot of answers, but the leader in you wants to empower those around you. At the end of the week, people are still coming to you, but their inquiries are of a different nature. They're not inquiries at all. They're rants, or perhaps expressions of joy. People just want you to know how they feel. It's a measure of your popularity.





Scorpio

The big boss makes the whole office shake when walking down the hallway. And, figuratively, your coworkers are trembling. What's the big deal? you want to ask, but you're wise not to. Watch yourself this week. (And as much as you think you deserve a raise, don't ask. Not now.) The second half of the week is a lot more friendly and casual, full of smiles and spare time. On Thursday or Friday, you might spend your lunch break doing a favor for a friend. Oddly, this weekend you find yourself thinking discontentedly about work.





Sagittarius

An unexpected upgrade brightens the beginning of your week. You're moved from coach to business class without explanation, or the corner office becomes available and you're the one tapped to take it. Being the recipient of good luck, the onus is on you to respond by putting some good vibes out there. You might offer to take an annoying task off a coworker's hands. On Thursday and Friday, you could use some good vibes yourself. Your boss is driving you bonkers, and as you're rushing to get something done you inadvertently spill coffee on yourself. But a work gathering this weekend goes brilliantly.





Capricorn

Just when you thought you had everyone's numbers, the phone list changes. That's what Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are like: a continual succession of being on the verge of a breakthrough and then realizing that the information you're working with isn't as solid as you thought. Illusions everywhere! It isn't until Thursday that you get answers you can count on. On Friday morning, a connection with a long-distance someone is in the stars, and Friday afternoon proves more productive than most Friday afternoons. This weekend, strangely enough, you feel like working.





Aquarius

Having your eyes fixed on a goal is a good general strategy, but at the start of the week some alteration from the standard course is required. Don't be so rigid! The most extraordinary discovery can come from out-of-the-ordinary action. Interruptions on Wednesday are productive. Thursday returns you to the normal world where goals are adhered to and interruptions are interruptive. Taking care in your interactions with others is essential. You end the workweek, which is a wild one in some respects, feeling happy, grounded, and good.





Pisces

Your opinions are only valuable if other people want to know them. If someone isn't open to hearing what you have to say, you might as well be talking backward. (Now that would be a trick.) The long and the short of it is mind your own business. That is, at least through Wednesday. When Thursday rolls around, the feeling around the office changes and your coworkers want to chat. They want to know what you think about everything. You know better than to assault someone with the full force of your critical mind, though. Be constructive and kind and they'll be the same toward you.



