Your Weekly Horoscope Says October Is Off to a Stressful & Spooky Start

Your horoscope for the week of October 1 to 7 if full of confusion, enchantment, and awkwardness. Luckily, the first week of the spookiest month of the year is also a breeding ground for inspiration.

As the week begins with energetic Mars forming a quincunx with erratic Uranus, you may feel restless and possibly even stagnant. In astrology, a quincunx indicates that two planets have absolutely nothing in common with each other at the moment, creating an uncomfortable mix. And as logical Mercury opposes disorienting Neptune by October 2, communication may come with malfunctions. Luckily, this transit could also lead to unexpected visions, intuitive downloads, and spiritual connections that last, especially as Mercury forms a trine with eye-opening and transformative Pluto on October 3. This energy will show you deeper truths, but give you the ambition to make the impossible possible. However, keep in mind that flirtatious Venus will also quincunx dreamy Neptune, keeping the romantic sparks to a minimum.

As Mercury enters clever and coquettish Libra on October 2, it will bring a more relationship-oriented vibe to your methods of planning and executing. However, let’s not forget the South Node of Karma is also moving through Libra, which means that conversations related to the past are soon to unfold. Be prepared to eventually say what needs to be said. However, awkwardness ensues as Mercury immediately forms a quincunx with inhibiting Saturn, which may encouraging you to stay tight-lipped due to fear of saying the wrong thing. Keep in mind that not responding can create even more problems and a simple “I don’t know right now,” can be better than no answer at all.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week, a romantic connection is possible.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of fun. You only want to have fun today. Today is about resting on the sofa and taking your time. It’s about savoring your meal and watching a movie all the way through the credits. Aries, your speed today is about a mosey.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of career on Tuesday, October 3. You feel recharged and ready to go. And that could mean focusing on your job or side business. Aries, you can be very productive today, solving problems and focusing your energy to get something done. If you have a straightforward list of things to do, you can check them off with no trouble. But if something is a mystery or needs a little extra work, you could find yourself going down a rabbit hole and discovering all kinds of things. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

This week, you’re uncovering important information.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of home and family. Today, you’re content to stay home. The world might be offering lots of different things to do, but you want to put on some fleece and watch a marathon of TV. Taurus, you’re moving at half speed.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of education on Tuesday, October 3. Whether or not you’re in school, you’re energized to learn something. You might find yourself running through tutorials and absorbing information like a sponge. Taurus, you might also be interested in philosophy, comparative religion, or some other deep topic. And now everything is interesting as you pick up facts and make important connections. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This week, asking can get you a lot.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of interesting activities. Today, you’re looking for something that is as easy as sledding down a hill without having to climb the hill to do it again. Gemini, you’re looking to coast.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of resources from others on Tuesday, October 3. Today, you’re very persuasive. Other people listen and often do what you say. Now is the time to ask for what you want. Choose the person who has the resources you’re looking for. This could be financing for a project, knowledge of how to do it, or help with a technical aspect. Gemini, this is your time to ask because you could get what you want. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This week, you’re making a deeper connection.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of money. Today, you might use money to save time and energy. You could hire a maid service, pay your kids to do the laundry, or have all your meals for the day delivered so you don’t have to cook or clean. Cancer, you might be finding a better way to do things.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of relationships on Tuesday, October 3. Today, you might be probing into your relationship quite deeply. You could be looking at your partner via counseling or interesting questions about their past, feelings, hopes, and dreams. Cancer, you might look at your own motivations for being in the relationship and what it brings you. In this process, you can feel more connected to this person and gain great insights about yourself. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This week, you’re noticed by many.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in your own sign of Leo and your house of personal charisma. Leo, you shine today. You hint that you want something, and someone runs to get it for you. This is a good day to be in the public eye.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of work on Tuesday, October 3. No matter what is piled on your desk, you can get it done. Problems that seemed insurmountable now just open up and reveal the solution. This is a good day to tackle difficult things, complex computations, and convoluted communications. Leo, you can unravel it all. Give yourself some private time and you can make great progress. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This week, you’re exploring new paths.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in your own sign of Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in your house of solitude and quiet. Today, you want to withdraw from the world. You want to put on a set of headphones and escape. Virgo, you might go into the wilderness and commune with nature where there is quiet and peace.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of romance and adventure on Tuesday, October 3. You could make a connection with someone through body language. You could mirror what they do so they feel more attracted to you. Virgo, you might notice their eye movements and when they’re thinking of the past or future, or how they cross their legs and whether they’re moving toward or away from you. Today, you can use psychology to find love. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

This week, you’re finding your personal style.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of friendships. You might skip your chores today so that you can spend some time with friends. What starts as an hour might turn into an entire afternoon of enjoyable conversation and catching up. Today, be open to a change of plans.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of dwellings on Tuesday, October 3. Libra, you might be hunting for an item you lost when you decide to reorganize your closet, kitchen, or perhaps the whole house. You could be seized with a desire to declutter by touching each item. You might alphabetize your spices. You might color code your closet. And you’re likely to find the item you were looking for in the process. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

This week, you gain a special understanding.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of reputation. Today, you could get some unexpected publicity. Scorpio, you might be in the background when someone is shooting a video or news story. You might be interviewed and find out you’re on TV. You could receive an invitation to be on someone’s podcast.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of mental activities and calculations on Tuesday, October 3. Today, you’re willing to dig until you find an answer. You are able to gain a deep understanding of a topic. If you’re in school, you might be cramming for a test or researching a paper. Scorpio, this aspect is also quite good for mystical studies as well. This is a time to delve into your astrology chart, palmistry, or numerology. You can uncover secrets about yourself and others today. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This week, your calculations are correct.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of adventure. Today, you might have a rendezvous with your sweetheart, Sagittarius. You could have a romantic lunch followed by a delightful afternoon of fun. If you’re looking for love, go to places where you can meet new people today.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of money on Tuesday, October 3. Today, you’re a math whiz. You might be able to figure out your budget, amortize your loans, and come up with a plan to change your financial picture. Sagittarius, you could implement a debt snowball so you can be debt-free, or you might be aggressively saving to buy a house. Today, you can start a financial plan. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

This week, you could transform something.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of intimate connections. Capricorn, you might have a list of chores in mind, but your sweetheart could have other plans. You might find yourself staying in bed much longer than you thought. If you’re looking for love, take a different path today and you could run into a great new connection.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in your own sign of Capricorn and your house of confidence on Tuesday, October 3. Capricorn, you should be in charge today. You know the answers, you can see things clearly, and your brain is working at peak performance. This is the time to tell your supervisor that you want the extra responsibility or the promotion. And if you’re looking for a new job, this is an excellent day to post your resume, have an interview, or negotiate an offer. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This week, you’re gaining important knowledge.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of relationships. Today, you’ll need to be patient with your partner. They might not be on time, or they might be dragging their feet to get out of the house. At the same time, you could feel distracted and not very focused on them. Aquarius, if you’re meeting someone new today, double-check your location or you could end up in the wrong place.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of the unconscious on Tuesday, October 3. Today is a good day to rid yourself of some unconscious bias or reprogram your subconscious mind through affirmations, biofeedback, or some form of therapy. This is a good day to get hypnotized to stop a bad habit. Aquarius, if you’re the practitioner, you could get some great new clients today. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

This week, you’re getting things together.

The week begins on Sunday, October 1, with Mercury in Virgo making a semisextile to Venus in Leo and your house of health and well-being. Today, you need to take a personal day. If you don’t have other obligations, block out the whole day to spend in your slippers and pajamas. Pisces, find someone to work your shift if you can. You need some quiet time.

Mercury in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn and your house of community and organizations on Tuesday, October 3. You are a powerhouse today, and if you’re involved in an organization, you can help that organization pull together a fundraiser or membership drive in record time. You have great ideas today, yet you also have the mental flexibility to listen to other people’s thoughts and incorporate their ideas into the master plan. Pisces, this is a good day to do something great. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

