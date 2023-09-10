Your Weekly Horoscope Says a New Moon Is Helping You Hit the Restart Button

Your horoscope for the week of September 10 to 16 arrives bearing good news, especially if Mercury retrograde has been dragging down your mood and your motivation levels. The cosmos are approaching a point of renewal, giving you a chance to start fresh and hit the reset button.

The week begins with a few surprises and shakeups, as a dramatic Leo moon squares off with larger-than-life Jupiter on September 11 and erratic Uranus on September 12. Emotional tensions will rise, fall, and veer left when you least expect it, but changing things up will lead to the ultimate inspiration. These shockwaves pave the way for positive improvements by September 14, when a new moon in Virgo shows you what still needs fixing. Although Virgo can be a highly critical zodiac sign, especially while Mercury—Virgo’s ruling planet—is still retrograde—but it is also deeply motivated to find a solution to the problem. Because the new moon is always a moment of renewal and rejuvenation, this is a powerful opportunity to refresh your mind, body, and spirit. Virgo is the zodiac sign of health—both mental and physical—so nurture your well-being by taking care of your body, calming your mind, and celebrating your progress, even if you feel very far behind. Virgo is a zodiac sign that wants you to take life one step at a time.

Luckily, Mercury retrograde comes to an end just one day later, stationing retrograde at 8 degrees Virgo on September 15. Although you may feel some elevated confusion and disorganization as Mercury begins to shift gears, you can rest assured that the brain fog is clearing up and things are starting to make so much more sense. As the Virgo sun forms a trine with innovative Uranus on the same day, you will feel motivated to embrace a new aspect of your personality; especially if it is a part of yourself you discovered during Mercury retrograde.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

This week, profound experiences are possible.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. Today’s experiences might feel quite profound. Aries, the Universe is reaching out to send you a message, but if you’re operating on autopilot, you could miss it.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of daily routines makes a semisextile to Mars in Libra. Someone might want to tempt you away from your schedule. You have a lot to do, but their offer is tantalizing. Aries, this could be a friend asking you to take a long lunch or a romantic opportunity that lasts all afternoon. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

This week, you gain a deeper understanding of an important concept.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. Today, a family member could say something that has such a profound impact on your understanding of family dynamics that you’re flabbergasted. Taurus, it’s like an important puzzle piece is finally in your hands. It’s like the thing you’ve been wondering about is suddenly revealed. Pay attention to what is said to you today.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of love and romance makes a semisextile to Mars in Libra. Sometimes the timing is challenging. If you’re looking for love, love is a priority, and of course, this could be difficult with the work and family duties that you have to take care of today. If you’re already in a love relationship, you might have the same issue. Taurus, it’s all about priorities now. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This week, you’re getting a handle on things.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. Today, you could feel an overwhelming urge to get your finances under control. Gemini, you might be looking at the numbers and seeing that you’ve been doing some impulse spending. It also could be that there are financial opportunities that need your attention before you sign on the dotted line.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of family makes a semisextile to Mars in Libra. Today, there could be a tiny bit of friction between your partner and your family. Gemini, this could just be a misunderstanding, something you can remedy before it gets bigger. Mercury retrograde gives you an opportunity to go back and fix something. Now is the time. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This week, you get things straightened out.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. Cancer, you are a sensitive soul, and you could be around people today who aren’t necessarily cognizant of that fact. You might need to do something to guard your feelings, but mostly try not to take things personally today. The person in front of you might just be having a bad day.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of communication makes a semisextile to Mars in Libra. Today, you can work out some communication issues between you and a family member. Cancer, it’s possible that you’re helping them get a phone, but it’s more likely you’re letting them know the best way to reach you and how you’d like the conversations to go. Today, you could find this individual more receptive than usual. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This week, you could see some gains.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. A relationship could be very intense today. Leo, it’s possible that you find out a friend really wants to have a physical relationship with you. Or you might discover that someone at your job is very attracted to you. Whether this puts you in an awkward position or not, it could come as a big surprise.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of money makes a semisextile to Mars in Libra. Today, be careful about signing paperwork. Not everything is clear and up front. Leo, make sure that if you’re signing a contract of a financial nature that you ask questions and make sure you understand all the terms, interest rates, and addenda. If not, push the signing off to another day. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This week, you’re getting things right.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. You could be feeling extra sensitive today, especially regarding a love relationship. Virgo, you might be reading between the lines in their last text or trying to determine how they feel from a phone message. Today, you could misinterpret where they’re coming from and skew it toward the negative. It would be better to ask a direct question rather than try to divine it from some cryptic text.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in your own sign of Virgo and your house of confidence makes a semisextile to Mars in Libra. Today, you have your facts and figures right, but others might not believe you. Virgo, you might see where something doesn’t balance, but your information is failing to reach the person who needs to hear it. Today, it’s difficult to contact the right person. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

This week, you are course correcting in the right direction.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. Libra, you might be feeling like you want a new career, and you’d like it before tomorrow. But today is a good day to think about this more deeply. Consider what you want for a vocation and start to think about the possibilities. Today, you can send a message to the Universe.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of intuition makes a semisextile with Mars in your own sign of Libra. You are very intuitive today, so you might pick up some information that was supposed to be a secret. Suddenly, the other person is wondering how you found out. Libra, this could involve a pregnancy in the family or a friend’s romantic interest. Today, you could be privy to some private information. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

This week, there are romantic possibilities.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. Scorpio, you’re very noticeable today, and that includes your reputation online. It’s good to have strong passwords and be careful about what you post. Today, post only uplifting things and don’t repost anything if you’re uncertain about the source.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of friendships makes a semisextile with Mars in Libra. Today, you might get together with a friend. Eventually. They’re probably going to be late, or you could be stuck in traffic. Perhaps you mistake the location where you’re supposed to meet and you end up on the other side of town. Scorpio, some understanding and good communication are necessary to make this outing happen. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This week, a new opportunity awaits you.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. This is a good time to look over your investments, credit card statements, and other financial paperwork. Check interest rates to see if some have gone up or if there’s a special offer. Sagittarius, you might look at consolidating some debt or getting your spending under control.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of career makes a semisextile with Mars in Libra. Today, you could have some technical difficulties. Give yourself extra time if you’re doing a presentation or you need to pull a team together to finish a project. Sagittarius, there could be delays or other irritations that just seem to gum up the works. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

This week, you’re thinking about the future.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. You might be more sensitive than usual today, and this means that you don’t want to get into situations where you feel triggered. Capricorn, if someone in your life puts you off balance, you might want to meet with them on a different day.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of education makes a semisextile with Mars in Libra. If you’re in school, there could be an unexpected quiz. Or you tried to submit your homework online, but it didn’t get there. If you’re looking to finish some sort of government paperwork, the lines will be longer than usual today, and the person helping you will be slower than molasses in winter. Capricorn, be patient when you’re trying to get things done today. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This week, you’re making big plans.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. You’re very sensitive and aware right now. Aquarius, your usual detachment might not be so easy to pull off, and a conversation could quickly spiral into an argument. To avoid contention, tread softly today.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of resources makes a semisextile with Mars in Libra. Today, you might be filling out paperwork or an application having to do with banking or investments. Aquarius, it’s a long process today. It might not go very smoothly, and you might need some sort of assistance. If you find it all too irritating, move the whole project to another day or see if a friend can help you through it. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

This week, new relationships can form.

The week begins on Sunday, September 10, with the moon in Cancer opposing Pluto in Capricorn. You might feel very drawn to an individual today. It’s like some sort of magnetic force pulling the two of you together. Pisces, you might not even be looking for a love relationship, yet you can’t stop thinking about this person. Infatuation is possible today.

On Monday, September 11, Mercury retrograde in Virgo and your house of relationships makes a semisextile with Mars in Libra. Today, a person could disappoint you. It’s possible that they’re late, they forget an important occasion, or they say something that seems thoughtless. Pisces, it’s good to be forgiving and understanding if a friend or your partner can’t give you what you need. Fortunately, this aspect only lasts a day. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

