Your Weekly Horoscope Says a Full Moon in Aries Is Being Served Piping Hot

Your horoscope for the week of September 24 to 30 will fill you with courage, bravery, and the will to succeed. Begin by believing in yourself and all the rest will fall into place.

More from StyleCaster

It all starts with Mercury—planet of logic and communication—forming a trine with expansive and optimistic Jupiter on September 15. This will put you in a more positive and innovative mindset, allowing you to discuss big plans, reconnect with your strengths, and brainstorm with lightning. Pour energy into your future and write down genius ideas as they come. Dream big, as the moon will be in intuitive, emotional, and imaginative Pisces from September 27 to 28, opening you up spiritually.

All of these progressions are leading up to something big, as a full moon takes place at 6 degrees Aries on September 29. Whether you’re starting fires or putting them out, la luna is here to help you take action. This is the last full moon before eclipse season sets in, so pay attention to the dramas and revelations that unfold, as they will provide clues as to what awaits you next. Ruled by Mars in overly cooperative and conflict-avoidant Libra, try to avoid being passive aggressive when it would be way more effective to communicate directly.

Click here to read the full article.

As the moon in Aries later joins forces with the North Node of Destiny, you will be encouraged to break free from toxic and inhibiting patterns, especially when it comes to your relationships. After all, Venus—planet of love—will also square off with independent and unpredictable Uranus, reminding you that you deserve better and you never have to settle for less than what you deserve. Have faith in yourself and your ability to take care of yourself and achieve greatness, as a Mercury-Uranus trine on September 30 will remind you how good it feels to try something different.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

Aries

This week, there could be both love and money for you.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of relationships making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of solitude. While you might be social and want to interact with people, you also like your autonomy. Today, there’s a little battle between being with others and having sole possession of the remote control. Aries, you can’t have both, and a compromise will be needed.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo and your house of work trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of money. Today could be a strong money day for you. Aries, if you own a business, you could strike a great deal. If you’re in sales, you could have customers lined up. This is a good day to ask your supervisor for a raise. And if you’re negotiating for a new job, you could hit the jackpot. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

Taurus

This week, changes bring benefits.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of daily routines making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of change. Taurus, change is not your favorite thing. Change is messy, time-consuming, and irritating in general. But by looking at some of the systems that you have in place, you might find that a few tweaks here and there will ultimately save you time, energy, and money.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo and your house of romance and fun trines Jupiter in your own sign of Taurus. If you’re seeking romance, you might meet someone you find intriguing online. Taurus, this is a good time to go to a party or networking meeting because you could find a potential partner. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Gemini

This week, you’re exploring new options.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of fun and romance making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of responsibilities. Today, you might need to pivot. Gemini, you could have a list of things you need to do, but your heart is saying it wants to be free and go play. Or the moment you say you’re going to do your chores, your sweetheart tempts you with something fun.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo and your house of home and family trines Jupiter in Taurus. You likely feel more connected to your family. Gemini, you might be sitting down to play video games with your child or talking to your partner about the future over a dish of spaghetti. Today, you can deepen a connection. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Cancer

This week, your popularity soars.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of home and family making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of rules. Cancer, you might feel some stress because the people in the house aren’t following your rules. Or it’s possible that you’re the one breaking a tradition. Today, something is changing at home.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo and your house of communication trines Jupiter in Taurus. You might be on your phone all day today. Several friends might need to talk to you. Cancer, you could get texts and emails from relatives and a record number of spam emails in your in-box. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Leo

This week, your hard work pays off.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of siblings, cousins, and relatives around your age making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of resources. A family member might not be as helpful as you’d hoped. They might not come through for you. Or they suddenly feel they need the thing they were going to lend you. You’ll need some flexibility to stay out of an argument.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo and your house of money trines Jupiter in Taurus. You could gain a windfall. Leo, this might be money you were expecting, such as the raise you received that is now finally hitting your bank account. But it also could be an increase in sales or commission. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Virgo

This week, something you do can open your third eye.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of money making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of relationships. Today, it would be easy to have a disagreement about money. And this might be with your partner, someone you work with, or the person who’s denying your refund. But adjustments can be made during this aspect, so stick it out and you could get it resolved.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in your own sign of Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of education. If you’re in school, you could do quite well on a test today. Virgo, this is an excellent time to submit applications for school or education-related activities. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Libra

This week, you can tap into peaceful, calming energy.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra (happy birthday!) and your house of confidence making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of routines. Libra, an opportunity is here, but you might feel like you need more time to practice or get ready. Take that time today. Run through what you’re going to do in your mind, make some adjustments, and then move forward with confidence.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of resources. Today, you have access to what you need. That means you can get help, advice, or even money. Libra, this is a good time to apply for a loan, grant, scholarship, or other source of money. And with this positive energy, don’t just stop at one application. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Scorpio

This week, you are in the spotlight.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of theatrics making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of showmanship. Someone might be pushing you into the spotlight to showcase your talent for singing or acting. Scorpio, you might be asked to display your art or demonstrate another skill today.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of relationships. Scorpio, if you’re looking to partner with someone in your career or business, you could find someone who is worthy of that connection. And if you’re looking for love, this is an excellent day to go on a first date. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

This week, you might find peace at home.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of friendships making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of home and family. Sagittarius, you might be dealing with competing invitations today, such as a family reunion and a friend’s wedding or helping your brother move on the same day as a concert with friends. Today, you’ll need to make some adjustments and communicate with everyone involved to find a resolution.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of work. You could receive recognition at your job today. Sagittarius, the boss might single you out in a company meeting, or you could get a glowing review from a client. Your business might also gain recognition through a podcast, article, or social media post reaching a broad audience. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Capricorn

This week, you’re seeing the future.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra at the top of your chart making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of communication. People are paying attention to you, but you might be unsure about what to say or how to present yourself or your work. Capricorn, take this time to refine your message through editing, rewriting, or seeking outside input. Then you can confidently present yourself or your work.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of fun, romance, and adventure. Capricorn, if you’re looking for love, seize this extraordinary opportunity. Post your profile, add new pictures, engage with comments, and set up dates. The more you do today, the more opportunities for love can come your way. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Aquarius

This week, you can open the door to prosperity.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of travel making a quincunx with Saturn in Pisces and your house of money. Aquarius, if you want to go to more places, you might have to figure out a cheaper way to get there. But this is possible if you’re willing to make some adjustments. That might mean doing some couch surfing or going during the off-season. Today is a good day to look at your travel plans and make some adjustments.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of dwellings and real estate. Aquarius, if you want to buy a house, this is very good energy not only for finding a good place but also finding a good loan. If you want to become a realtor, you can meet the right people now who can help you get started. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Pisces

This week, happy surprises can happen.

The week begins on Sunday, September 24, with the sun in Libra and your house of resources making a quincunx with Saturn in your own sign of Pisces. Pisces, there are quite a few resources available to you, but you might be holding yourself back. Doing new things can be hard. So today, consider asking a friend to help you move forward on something important.

On Monday, September 25, Mercury in Virgo trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of vehicles and transportation. Today, you could get a great deal on a vehicle. This is good energy for negotiating with a dealer or finding a private party selling a vehicle at a great price. Soon, you’ll be getting from point A to point B in style. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Best of StyleCaster