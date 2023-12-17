Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Changes, Especially in Love & Money

Your horoscope for the week of December 17 to 23 says the planets are stirring the pot and throwing curveballs your way. This year’s holiday season is filled with endless antics and shenanigans, so no, it’s not just you. Brace yourselves, because 2024 is just around the corner.

You’re on your way toward a Mercury retrograde-related realization about your life and your overall needs, as Mercury will form a trine with expansive and open-minded Jupiter—which also happens to be retrograde—on December 18. This will help you connect the dots in a major way, bringing a big idea into focus. You may realize you overlooked or miss something, prompting you to retrace your steps and review something once more. On December 19, a last quarter moon in Pisces will purge some of those emotions you’ve been keeping bottled up, as they’ve been clouding your judgment and inhibiting your flow.

Prepare for unexpected changes in your love life and surprises in your financial status, as luxurious Venus will oppose erratic Uranus on December 21. While you may feel like you’re walking on unstable ground and unsure of where you stand, a little shakeup can also spice things up. One thing’s for sure—when Uranus is involved, the last thing you’d expect to happen happens.

Mercury retrograde picks up speed by the end of the week, forming a sextile with karmic Saturn on December 21 and a conjunction with the Capricorn sun on December 22. This could bring a problem, issue, or error to light, but it will also put you in the right headspace to deal with it and find a practical solution. Take a deep breath, because it’s once Mercury retrograde re-enters Sagittarius on December 23 that the real chaos begins.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week, you’re changing for the better.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio making a quincunx to Chiron in your own sign of Aries. Something that you like to do isn’t really good for you, but today you might decide that you’d rather be truly good to yourself than repeat behavior that doesn’t seem to benefit you. Aries, you’re heading down the right road.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of money. Now you can make plans. You can come up with a detailed strategy that helps you reach your goals. Look for tried-and-true methods for saving money like cash envelopes or writing down all your expenditures. This is a good day for business and commercial activity. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

This week, you’re on the move.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of relationships making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. Healing can happen in your relationship when you make a small adjustment. Taurus, this might mean saying something in a different tone or adjusting your schedule just a little bit. Today, a small action can help heal a connection.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in your own sign of Taurus. You might have a desire to consume information and pour new knowledge into your head. It’s possible you are studying a new topic, or you’re in school and entering a very exciting part of the curriculum. If you’re teaching, your students might be riveted by your words. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This week, you’re picking up good vibes.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of routines making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. It’s time to go back to some self-care routines. Gemini, you might have stopped doing these recently when you got busy. It could really benefit you to practice yoga or dance. Meditation would be good. Or just sit where it’s quiet so you can hear the messages from the Universe.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of psychic ability. Your intuition is right-on today. You might receive messages about family members or friends. You could have some interesting dreams. Glimpses of your future could come to the forefront of your mind. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This week, you’re finding balance and flow.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of pleasure making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. Something very enjoyable that you do on a regular basis might not be the best thing for you physically. Today is a good day to look for other enjoyable activities that could help strengthen your body and bring you a sense of wellness.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of friendships. Today, you can get help from a friend. They might be bilingual and able to help you translate an email, or perhaps they’re very tech savvy and can help you with your website. Cancer, your friend might be an extraordinary listener and you have a story to tell. Today, you know the right people. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This week, you have reasons to celebrate.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of dwellings making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. You might be changing your home to help your health and well-being. It’s possible you’re getting a new piece of exercise equipment or a better mattress or stocking the refrigerator with healthier choices.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of career. Today, you could receive some tangible recognition for the good job you’ve been doing. A client might give you a gift. Leo, you might get a bonus, or your boss could be willing to talk about giving you a raise. If you own a business, this could be very good week. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This week, your talents are valued.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of communication making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. You might hear someone tell you they’re sorry. Virgo, you could be quite surprised to receive an apology from someone you never thought you’d hear it from. And now the healing can begin.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of travel. Today, you’re a super planner, and it is this talent of yours that helps the day go smoothly. Virgo, you might have a lot of things to do, but you know the best route, and you know how to arrive on time. Today, your talent for organization shines through. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

This week, a healing is taking place.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of money making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. Today, you can heal some issues around finances. Libra, this might stem from childhood or an early experience with money. And now you can not only sort it out but also let it go. This could make it easier for you to receive money in the future.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of power. You have more power than you think in the situation at hand. Libra, you might be signing a contract or engaging in a business activity, and you actually have the upper hand. It’s possible that the other person needs you more than you need them. You can be successful today, especially if you’re going into the situation prepared to make a deal. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

This week, you are taking care of yourself.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in your own sign of Scorpio making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. Scorpio, you might benefit from a massage. Some time spent relaxing, sleeping, or sitting in a sauna could do you some good. Consider taking extra good care of yourself right now.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of relationships. You and your sweetheart are on the same page today. In fact, it seems like you’re finishing each other’s sentences and are generally in sync. If you’re looking for love, you could meet someone who feels like a twin flame. Scorpio, you can find someone with whom you have harmony. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This week, you’re clearing the air.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of spirituality making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. After a few hectic weeks, it’s good to recenter yourself. You might do this by burning sage or incense. Sagittarius, you might meditate while ringing a bell or a singing bowl. Today, you can heal your body and spirit.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of work and routines. You could be very busy as well as extremely effective today. You might get more done today than two people could do in a week. You feel extra energy today, and working through your list is no problem. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

This week, something is mended.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of friendships making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. A friend from your past could come to you with an apology. Perhaps you had a falling out a while back, or perhaps you didn’t even realize that they were feeling bad. But now they’re here, hat in hand, asking for your forgiveness. Today, you could heal a friendship.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in your own sign of Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of fun and romance. Today, you might be showing someone around town. You could be giving a tour of the sights in your community. Capricorn, this is a good time to travel to places you love or explore something new. If you’re looking for love, this is an excellent day to go on a first date. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This week, you’re thinking of making a big change.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of social standing making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. Aquarius, you might be on stage for a purpose that is bigger than you. You could be hosting a charity function or directing a school play. Today, your social standing could be elevated.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of family. Today, you have a good plan for transporting people from the airport, finding places for them to stay, and preparing meals for a large number of people. Whatever the task, you can handle it. Today, your plans come together. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

This week, you could make a great connection.

The week begins on Sunday, December 17, with Venus in Scorpio and your house of long-distance relationships making a quincunx to Chiron in Aries. You could connect with someone you haven’t seen in a long time. Pisces, it might feel like a healing is taking place between the two of you. By the end of this encounter, you could be ready to spend more time together.

On Monday, December 18, Mercury in Capricorn trines Jupiter in Taurus and your house of communication and planning. Today, you are a master planner. You can get people to the airport or train station on time, no matter the traffic or obstacles. You stick to your shopping list and get everything you need. Today, you are efficient and productive. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

