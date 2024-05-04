Weekend retreat honors longtime youth minister

May 4—HIGH POINT — If you're wondering whether former youth pastor Barry Osborne made an impact on the lives of the countless teenagers he ministered to, the name of their alumni group should give you a hint:

Barry's Grateful Kids.

Of course, they're not kids anymore — some of them are in their 60s and 70s now — but they're still grateful for the love, support and counsel Osborne provided during his 30 years as the youth pastor at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. In fact, they just spent an entire weekend showering Osborne with their gratitude during a retreat at Valle Crucis.

"Barry has impacted generations of his former youth that he ministered to at Wesley Memorial, and he continues to support and counsel and reach out to us on a regular basis as a friend and inspirational leader with his faith," said Molly Bumgarner, one of the co-coordinators of last weekend's retreat.

"We wanted to reconnect and meet at Valle Crucis — which is one of the places we used to hold weekend retreats when we were in high school — so we could honor him and let him know how much he has impacted our lives over the years."

About 80 of Osborne's former youth group members attended the retreat, some of them coming from as far away as New Jersey, Maine and even California. The turnout is a reflection of Osborne's ability to connect with young people and earn their trust, no matter what they were going through, said Bumgarner's co-coordinator, Laurie Mendenhall.

"I think it's Barry's willingness to come in and relate to us as youth, to get on our level and show us that he was always available to us," Mendenhall said. "He was there for those kids whose parents traveled a lot or who may not have had the best home life. His ministry with us always made us feel safe and welcome."

Bumgarner agreed.

"We had kids who didn't go to church anywhere coming to our youth group to get a little bit of what we had, because it wasn't available anywhere else — fellowship, acceptance and a little bit of God," she added. "It was just really special."

During last weekend's retreat — which was themed "What Would Barry Do?" — there were skits, worship sessions, hikes, shopping excursions and moments of reflection.

"Each group came up with things that focused on their specific generation and how Barry had impacted their lives," Mendenhall said. "It was very powerful and moving."

There was also a decades dance, where attendees were encouraged to dress according to the era that they were in the youth group at Wesley Memorial. Osborne and his wife, Judi, were crowned "King and Queen" of the dance, similar to a prom king and queen.

They were also given a digital picture frame preloaded with dozens of photographs from Osborne's 30 years as youth pastor.

Osborne, 79 and still living in High Point, served as Wesley Memorial's youth pastor from 1971 to 2001.

"I had the greatest job in town," he said. "Being a youth pastor was considered a stepping-stone ministry — it was considered what you do while you wait for your own church to pastor — but I didn't see it that way. I saw it as a calling from God. I wasn't drawn to salary or church importance — I was drawn to kids whose lives were impressionable and innocent and trusting."

Osborne can't help but laugh as he recalls something he read about the longevity of youth pastors, which essentially stated that youth pastors who stay 10 years burn out, and those who stay 20 years or longer are either masochistic or have psychiatric problems.

"I guess I was all of those things," he said with a chuckle. "I just didn't see it that way at all. As long as I felt God's calling on my life, I just thought about how much fun I was having."

And to that end, he's just like those 80 "kids" who celebrated his ministry last weekend — grateful.

Jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579