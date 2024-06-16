This weekend: an appreciation of fathers

At the Alamogordo Rotary Club meeting Wednesday, June 12, Rotary President Bert Atkins introduced his daughter, Erin.

Erin is president of the State Bar of New Mexico, the first woman from southern New Mexico to hold that position, something quite notable.

As this is Father’s Day weekend, it’s also notable she practices her law here in Alamogordo, with her Dad.

You see that father-child working combo a lot in Alamogordo.

The first day I returned to Alamogordo I visited Doug Brabson at Print Plus to order business cards. Doug’s father, Ed Brabson, has long been active in Alamogordo’s business community, and for much of that time, he and his son, Doug, worked as business partners.

Richard Coltharp, publisher of the Alamogordo Daily News

Last week I had a nice conversation with Ken Eaton of EZ TV and Appliance. Ken’s son, Mark, has been running the show at EZ TV for many years. Ken is mostly retired now, or so he says. The day I popped into the store, he was there. And my guess is, he’s there on a fairly regular basis.

It used to be more commonplace: Business owners would train their children in the profession, building toward the day the next generation would take over.

But let’s face it, a lot of kids just don’t want to do what Mom and Dad did. And even if they do, the struggles and challenges of small, private business can be a big obstacle.

At the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association meeting in Ruidoso last week, I saw Bebo Lee of the Hat Ranch, a generations-old family business. Bebo’s father, Charlie T. Lee, might be, to some folks, just a name on a sign along the relief route. But if you knew Charlie, who passed in 2003, and saw him in his element on the ranch in southern Otero County, you know his larger-than-life character could never be captured in a blue-and-white sign.

I asked Bebo how things were going at the ranch.

He curled up his face and said, “Oh it’s been bad for 25 years!”

Bebo was talking mainly about the droughts that have plagued our region for the last quarter-century, and the frustration that his son, Colton, might be left with a ranch less healthy than the one Bebo and Charlie ran in its heyday.

I don’t know what the opposite of the clothing business would be, but practicing law might be close. John Wheeler did not follow the family business started by his father, Jack, and his mom, Eileen. But John stayed in Alamogordo and has run his law firm for years.

Jack was one of the first people I met in Alamogordo in 1995, when his clothing store was in White Sands Mall. When I became publisher of the Alamogordo Daily News in 1998, I felt it was time to get a proper business suit, so Jack Wheeler came to my office with his big black box of cloth samples and measuring tapes. That suit jacket, and three pairs of pants, he sold me lasted more than 20 years of regular wear before finally wearing out.

Jack Wheeler had another interesting hobby. Every now and then, at a funeral or other event, you’d see – and hear -- Jack playing his bagpipes. Jack passed in 2022 and, fittingly, one of his bagpipe pupils, Brian Blankenship, was there to play “Flowers of the Field” and other tunes Jack loved.

Mark Eaton, Doug Brabson and Erin Atkins are still blessed with the opportunity to talk shop and celebrate birthdays and do all the things with their fathers.

That’s an opportunity Bebo Lee, John Wheeler and myself (my Dad passed in 2020) no longer have.

Often, though, your relationship with your father doesn’t end with his passing.

That’s the case with me. In some ways, I almost feel closer to him than before. When I’m working on my vehicle, or doing anything mechanical, I can hear in my head the guiding voice of my Dad, who taught me how to do so many of those things.

Or when I’m driving his 1993 Ford F-150 he sold me a few months before he died, I find myself tuning the radio to a classic country station. That reminds me of my childhood, when he used to drive me around the streets of Tulsa in another pickup, a 1965 Chevy, whose push-button AM radio typically echoed with the tunes of George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride.

We all have memories of our fathers, not all of those memories necessarily positive.

But if your Dad’s still around, I hope you get to spend some quality time this weekend. And if your father has passed, I hope you’re able to remember the good times you had together.

Richard Coltharp, publisher of the Alamogordo News, has practiced journalism in southern New Mexico, primarily in Alamogordo and Las Cruces, for 29 years. You can reach him at rcoltharp@elritomedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: This weekend: an appreciation of fathers