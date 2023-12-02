The Week in Fast Food: McDonald’s New Spin-Off and Starbucks’ Slump
This week, the fast food world saw a potential sandwich monopoly, a droop in Starbucks’ Red Cup Day giveaway, and an odd side project making headway at McDonald’s. Here’s all the biggest fast food news from November 27 to December 1, 2023.
Subway Sale Might Not Happen Due to Possible Sandwich Monopoly
A potential sandwich monopoly has Subway’s recent sale under scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, Politico reports. The proposed $10 billion purchase of Subway kicked off back in August, but several anonymous sources tell Politico that the FTC is evaluating whether the sale may lead to a monopoly because of the sandwich businesses already owned by the prospective buyer, Roark Capital. Read More
Read more
Tesla Offers $1,000 To Cybertruck Reservation Holders To Get A Different Tesla
PlayStation To Delete A Ton Of TV Shows Users Already Paid For
Consumer Reports Says These Are The Most Reliable Cars Of 2024
GTA 6's Teaser Image Has Three Birds I Can't Stop Thinking About
Starbucks, as we’ve known for a long time, relies on a few key events throughout the year to generate momentary hype and sustained revenues. This year’s release day for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, for example, saw record foot traffic, and the chain’s holiday menu rollout enticed customers with cup designs featuring the all-new addition of magenta (incredible “She’s got a new hat!” energy). But one Starbucks promotion seems to have fallen flat this year: Red Cup Day, in which customers receive a free reusable cup with the purchase of a holiday drink, saw only a modest boost in foot traffic in 2023, versus the certifiable spikes of previous years. Read More
Subway Adds Its Most Ridiculous Item to the Permanent Menu
National Cookie Day comes around just once a year on December 4, but Subway has decided it’s in the cookie business for the long haul—literally. The sandwich chain has announced it will be adding footlong cookies to its permanent menu beginning in December. Read More
McDonald’s Alien-Inspired Spin-Off Is Almost Here
Thanks to eagle-eyed social media investigators, we now know just a tad more about McDonald’s shadowy new restaurant concept, CosMc’s. Photos posted online and various TikTok videos show the construction for the spinoff restaurant currently underway in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Read More
More from The Takeout
Consumer Reports Says These Are The Least Reliable Cars For 2024
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Now Lets You Recruit Minthara Without Mass Murder
'They Don’t Have Anything to Say About It?': Lenny Kravitz Expresses Frustrations With Lack of Black Media Support
Your Old Gmail Account Will Be Deleted Tomorrow If You Don’t Sign in Now
Sign up for The Takeout's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.