A weed-fighting garden

Like all plants, weeds need a few essential things to grow such as water, nutrients and sunlight. Deny weeds any one of these essential components and weed pressure greatly decreases. No field or garden will be completely weed-free; however, weeds can be reduced by promoting the growth of the crop.

No water? No weeds. Also, no water means no crops. Whether crops are grown in an open field or a raised bed, delivering water only to the crops is a priority. Any water outside of the crop’s root zone is likely to lead to weed-seed germination and rapid growth. If crops are irrigated, where appropriate, use drip irrigation or micro-sprinklers, or hand-water the area. Precise irrigation not only will reduce weed pressure, but it also saves water and reduces nutrient loss.

The role water and nutrients have in plant development are closely interrelated. Adequate soil moisture is necessary before nutrients can be taken up. Careful application of fertilizers can promote the growth of crops while suppressing weed growth. The fertilizer type, timing, quantity and location of application affect crop growth. If excessive fertilizer is applied when the crop cannot adequately take it up, weeds are likely to gain access to those nutrients and grow quickly. Applying the appropriate fertilizer, especially after taking a soil sample, only around the root zone of the plants will ensure minimal access by weed roots.

The combination of irrigation and nutrients encourages dense vegetative growth of crops. When weeds first emerge and are denied access to sunlight by a vigorous crop, it can significantly hinder weed development. If crops are given a head start in weed-free soil, they can emerge and quickly grow. This is a critical period for crop development that needs the most forethought and attention. Choosing crops that grow best at certain times of year, such as spring and winter, when weeds are less vigorous, is a good strategy. Dense crop planting or choosing crops with dense foliage also are powerful tools in weed suppression. Healthy foliage above ground can lead to a vigorous root mass underground, which is another area crops can counter weeds. The denial of space above and below ground for weeds to grow is the foundation of weed management.

Crops that have poor vigor and low-density foliage are most likely to encourage intense weed competition. More weeds lead to fewer crop yields — and potentially even failure. This can lead to a lot of time, money and effort wasted with weeding. Always begin by choosing the right crop for the present soil conditions, time of year and access to sunlight. Crops that grow vigorously and are competitive against weeds should be considered as a high priority. Florida can grow a range of highly competitive, weed-suppressing crops. Some of these crops include cassava, loquats, muscadine grapes, passion fruit, potatoes, sweet potatoes and sugar cane. When food crops are not being grown, cover crops are an excellent way to suppress weeds and build healthy soil for future crops.

Weeds are the perennial enemy of farmers and gardeners alike, yet wise choices can lead to significant weed suppression or even elimination. It is possible to have a garden that weeds itself when all of the variables are taken into consideration.

