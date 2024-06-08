Wednesday: Food giveaway event in DeLand

DeLand-area residents will have a chance to can pick up food items at no cost this coming Wednesday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution will be hosted in conjunction with The Antioch Church of DeLand.

The June 12 event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at:

301 West Beresford Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720

See the map below for event location:

The giveaway will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Wednesday’s event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and is scheduled to operate until 11:30 a.m. or until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

