Webinar: How Abercrombie & Fitch is Using AI for Inventory Planning

Inventory planning and allocation has never been more difficult for merchants. Trends have a shorter shelf life, supply chains are often inefficient and uncertain, markdowns decimate margins, and returns have more hidden costs than you think. Meanwhile, the planet is drowning in heaps of unsold merchandise.

Getting it wrong is not an option, and spending hours in under-powered, antiquated spreadsheets is not the solution.

Brands and retailers selling across today’s numerous channels need advanced AI models more than ever. But AI is often misunderstood, if not feared. How can the industry bridge the gap? How can AI forecasting and predictive analytics tools be made more accessible?

Join us on April 4, at 1pm ET, for our webinar: AI Explained: Everything Planning Teams Need to Know

Watch this webinar to learn:

— The simple realities of AI and its impact on how merchants buy, assort and allocate

— How machine learning approaches are improving forecast specificity—down to the size/style/color/location level

— The financial + environmental impact of smarter, faster inventory decisions

— Why merchants, planners and allocators are embracing AI to make their jobs simpler and more fulfilling

Speakers:

Molly Kozar, Senior Director, Omni Location Planning, Abercrombie & Fitch

James Theuerkauf, CEO and Co-Founder, Syrup Tech

Meghan Hall, Business Reporter, Sourcing Journal

