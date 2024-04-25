Webcam at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island captures sunrises, sunsets

Want to watch the sunrise over Lake Huron, get a glimpse of the Straits of Mackinac, or catch a sunset from the tip of Mackinac Island? Look no further than your phone or laptop.

The Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island has a new webcam and will use it to share views of sunrises and sunsets from its front lawn.

Here's the link: WMVision - LIVE Streaming (wetmet.net)

The West Michigan Tourist Association announced the webcam in a news release Thursday that touted this year's packages and other amenities at the resort.

Mission Point is the only resort on the island that allows dogs, according to the news release.

The Free Press reported in March that Michigan has cameras displaying live feeds from the southeastern corner to the northwest tip of the Upper Peninsula. While it may be fun to sneak a peek at a place a couple of hundreds of miles away, the cameras have practical functions, too, in helping to plan a trip more accurately.

Liz Ware, a member of the Ware family that has owned the resort for a decade, said the webcam will be trained to catch the sun as it rises over Lake Huron and the colors that spread across the sky before it emerges.

"It's the show before it comes up," said Ware, the resort's vice president of sales and marketing.

The cameras are ideal for spotting freighters sailing the Great Lakes.

Another suggestion for enjoying Mackinac Island this summer from Joey Swatzell, Mission Point grounds supervisor, is to take a bird-watching walk and look for the custom-made Purple Martin birdhouse shaped like Mission Point and made by his grandfather.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Webcam focuses on waters, skies of Lake Huron from Mackinac Island