The weather's been great. Get out and enjoy these Newport County weekend events

Hopefully, we're not jinxing it, but how much longer can we expect beautiful weekend weather?

With sunny skies and warm temperatures finally here it's made for excellent opportunities to get out and enjoy everything that's happening across Newport County.

While we won't try predicting this weekend's weather just yet there are some great activities taking place that will offer you the chance to get outside to enjoy everything from art to ice cream and bike riding to running.

If you're looking for something else, there's also the Newport Children's Theater presentation of "The Sound of Music" to enjoy.

Check out the details and start making your plans.

Elliot's Ride for Everyone

With no cars on Ocean Drive participants in Elliot's Ride on June 10, 2023, were able to ride freely along the beautiful path.

On Saturday morning, fun will rule again as friends and families pedal, stride, explore, and enjoy a long stretch of Ocean Avenue and all the birds, boulders, surf, lagoons and majestic properties along the way as the annual Elliot's Ride for Everyone returns from 9 a.m. to noon.

Elliot’s Ride for Everyone is for all ages, styles, mobilities, numbers of wheels and number of legs - yes, leashed pets are welcome!

Also included on the route is the full length of adjacent Hazard Road, home to the lovely tucked-away Gooseneck Cove Salt Marsh and its herons and ospreys.

Participants can park at Rogers High School on Wickham Road, where the official welcome will take place at 8:45 am. There is also the option to park at Brenton Point State Park, which is just a short distance from the start of the car-free zone (see map).

The event is free to all. Visit bikenewportri.org/elliots-ride for additional information and registration. Donations are always welcome and support this and other bicycle education programs provided by the community's nonprofit Bike Newport.

Elliot’s Ride for Everyone is named for Elliot Kaminitz, a much-loved community member and bicycle safety advocate who lost his life in 2012 when he was hit by a car near Easton’s Beach in Newport.

For more information, contact Bike Newport at info@bikenewportri.org or call (401) 619-4900.

Farm Coast Art & Garden Ramble

Juan Ferrer of Spoon and Board sells his wares.

The second annual Farm Coast Art & Garden Ramble offers a delightful day of art and nature on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This outdoor event, held in the Historic Tiverton Four Corners area, 3852 Main Road, Tiverton, promises a curated experience like no other.

Unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in an array of art and garden experiences. From the allure of pottery to the intricate details of block printing, from captivating photography to stunning paintings and from mesmerizing metalworks to tree-to-table goods. Discover unique treasures like bird baths & misters, textiles & select clothing, linens, jewelry, herbals, tonics and more. The warm ambiance will be enhanced by the enchanting melodies of The Virginia James Band, providing the perfect backdrop to your exploration and ramble around the Four Corners neighborhood.

For your convenience, additional parking is available 600 feet down Main Road at 3949 Main Road, Tiverton. Follow the signs to find ample space to park your vehicle. Admission to this event is free of charge and open to the public.

Newport Children's Theater presents 'The Sound of Music'

The Newport Children's Theater will present "The Sound of Music" at St. George's School Madeira Hall, Middletown, on Friday at 7p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Ticket are$18 in advance, $25 at the door, and no charge for children 4 and under

For more information, visit newportchildrenstheater.com

Kids 4 Action 4K Color Run

Head out to Glen Park on Sunday for the most colorful run of the year. Get ready to be doused in vibrant colors of chalk as you make your way through the scenic course along Glen Road and through the Polo Grounds/Seveney Fields.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Tickets range from $15-35.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun time, this event is perfect for all fitness levels with 2 different run lengths: a 4 KM and 1 KM. Bring your friends and family along for a morning filled with laughter, games, and of course, plenty of color! Activities available for those not running, including a dunk tank!

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/k4a-4k-kolor-run-tickets

Common Fench Point’s Ice Cream Social

Common Fench Point’s Annual Ice Cream Social returns Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Common Fence Point Arts, Wellness and Community Center, 933 Anthony Road.

Stop by for ice cream, cos players and a bounce house supported by Ben and Jerry’s and the YMCA.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Things to do in Newport County June 7-9: Color run, Elliot's Ride