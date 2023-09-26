This Weatherproof Camping Tent Sets Up in 1 Minute — and It’s Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The leaves are becoming more multicolored as October approaches. Fall scenery is nearing its peak across the U.S., and one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the season’s kaleidoscopic views is to camp right under the arboreal canopy. But, before you can wake up to the variegated foliage on a crisp autumn morning, you need to make sure that your camping gear is up to par.

Every camping kit starts with good shelter, and Amazon shoppers say that the Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent is one of the best out there. Coleman is a leader in camping and outdoor gear, so you can be sure that this popular tent, which has racked up more than 15,000 perfect ratings, is well-made. Reviewers attest that it’s durable, comfortable, and a breeze to set up. Oh, and the four-person size is 49 percent off right now ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event (which takes place on Tuesday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 11), so you can get it for $94 instead of its usual almost-$200 price tag.

Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent

Amazon

$185

$94

Buy on Amazon

According to the brand, you can set up the “instant tent” in a single minute, and reviewers say that Coleman makes good on that promise. The poles come pre-attached in the middle of the tent’s roof (almost like an umbrella), which means that all you have to do is unfold them, clip the tent material to the poles, secure it to the ground, and voilà — you have shelter in the wild (or semi-wild, your backyard, or wherever you've set up camp) in just 60 seconds. You don’t even have to figure out what goes where. Save the effort for assembling Ikea furniture.

Vouching for its quick assembly, one shopper said, “It unfolds and extends in moments.” After the self-described “city girl” admitted to being “terrified” of assembling a tent solo, they added, “I felt like a pro, setting up my tent on my own in about a minute and a half from start to finish.” In fact, the Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent has earned five-star reviews from beginners and seasoned campers, alike. Chiming in, another customer shared that it might be “the best tent I have purchased, and I have purchased and used the heck out of many tents.”

Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent With Rainfly

Amazon

$230

$135

Buy on Amazon

Near-instant set-up aside, the Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent is also a fan-favorite choice because of its sturdy design. The walls are made with double-thick polyester that’s been treated with Polyguard, a patented weather barrier that boasts impressive water resistance, and the floors and seams are enhanced with the brand's WeatherTec system, so they're welded and inverted to keep rain and debris out. For extra protection from the elements, you can buy the Instant Cabin Tent with a rainfly; this bundle is also on major markdown for October Prime Day at 41 percent off.

Taking to the review section, another camper wrote, “I've taken this tent out in the summer, pouring rain in the fall, and endured some pretty high winds. Only a little water infiltrated around the door during some intense rain storms, but it held up fine for me." And, reviewers were also impressed with its spacious layout. One Amazon shopper added, "The best part about this tent is how roomy it is inside. We used a queen air mattress and still had plenty of room for clothing, shoes, backpacks, and snacks."

That's because the Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent measures 8 feet by 7 feet with a 4-foot, 11-inch center height, but there’s also a six-person size that costs $200 and measures 10 feet by 9 feet with a 6-foot center height, as well as two larger versions: an eight-person option and a 10-person camping tent, which are priced at $350 and $460, respectively. As a matter of fact, the 10-person tent is 15 percent off and features Coleman's Dark Room technology to reduce heat and light.

So, what are you waiting for? Now's the perfect time to add the Coleman 4-Person Instant Cabin Tent to your cart, especially if you've been waiting to score a deal on it at Amazon. But, if you're still looking for other options, here are some more top-rated (and on-sale) camping tents that will serve you well this fall.

More Camping Tents on Sale Before October Prime Day:

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent

Amazon

$70

$43

Buy on Amazon

Londtren 4-person Easy Pop-Up Tent

Amazon

$113

$83

Buy on Amazon

Core 6-person Instant Cabin Tent

Amazon

$150

$120

Buy on Amazon

Pacific Pass 4-Person Dome Tent

Amazon

$70

$54

Buy on Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $94.

