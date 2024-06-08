Weather Flash: Protecting your skin by understanding the UV Index

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In just a few weeks, the summer season will officially be here and many people will be out enjoying some sunshine – but you want to make sure you are protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays.

Back in the 1950s, the National Weather Service partnered up with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop the Ultraviolet Index (UV index) to help people better plan their outdoor activities.

The UV index was invented to help avoid overexposure to UV radiation and help identify risks that could occur by being exposed too much to the sun.

The UV index is made up of five categories: low, moderate, high, very high and extreme. When the UV index is very high, you want to make sure you are wearing sunscreen and limiting your sun exposure.

The higher the index number, the less time you want to spend in the sun.

