How to wear this season’s trickiest colour

Remember that scene in The Devil Wears Prada when Meryl Streep as the editor-in-chief of a fictional fashion magazine delivers a withering put-down of her new PA’s dismissal of fashion as ‘this stuff’ that she doesn’t really understand?

‘This… “stuff”?’ Streep famously replies. ‘You think this has nothing to do with you. You go to your closet and you select… I don’t know, that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you’re trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back.’

She goes on to detail how after Oscar de la Renta made a collection of gowns in that particular shade of cerulean, it was quickly taken up by other great designers before it ‘filtered down through the department stores and then trickled on down into some tragic Casual Corner, where you, no doubt, fished it out of some clearance bin.’

Yellow is not an easy sell, but in the right shades, it can be universal, writes Armstrong - Photo Paul Zak/Set design Alfie di Trolio

True, yellow has taken more time to begin to filter down than most colours do, so you have to salute designers for persisting with it. It’s not an easy sell initially, especially in its egg-yolk incarnations. But toned down, in creamier shades, it can be universal. When you take it in its entire spectrum, from mustard to buttermilk, you see there’s a shade for everyone. At the citrus end it delivers a sharp palate cleanser that injects a spring-like freshness without any saccharine. Even at its palest it avoids twee, which makes it a useful warm-weather lift.

This explains its residency in so many collections. Molly Goddard has a delightfully modern take on that most feminine of garments, the silk-trimmed cardigan, in pale lemon British lambswool. ‘Almost everyone in the studio ordered it and they’re wearing it with jeans,’ reports Goddard. ‘To me cardigans are really practical. I often wear one with tracksuit bottoms, or big tulle skirts with a hoody or sweatshirt.’

Zimmermann too is fizzing with lucent yellow dresses, hot pants and accessories. This billion-dollar Australian brand has defied global financial downturns with its ultra-sunny occasion wear, so take it as read that cofounder Nicky Zimmermann knows a thing or two about dressing up for summer (she’s a big fan of the ‘English season’).

But she also knows that sometimes we can get ahead of ourselves: the will to dress for summer is there, but the weather isn’t. ‘That’s when I want to wear a bit of colour but keep things practical,’ she says. ‘ I love to pull out a silk print or block-colour scarf, maybe a little bit more colour in my jewellery, and pick a shoe or a bag with a pop of colour to freshen things up. I love yellow, but I avoid mixing it with darker colours or black. I prefer it with colours that are tonally related – but also a soft yellow with lilac is a combination I really like at the moment. It’s very pretty but the mix feels modern too.’

