How to Wean Night Feedings

If you're thinking about night weaning, read on for our step-by-step guide, covering when to wean from night feedings, signs your baby is ready, and tips for success.

All babies eventually stop feeding in the middle of the night, but sometimes they need a little nudge in that direction. Enter night weaning, which is when you wean your baby from their nighttime feeds. Although it sounds simple enough, night weaning isn’t always easy and it’s common to have lots of questions, including when to do it, how to do it, and what to do when you bump into any challenges along the way.

What Is Night Weaning?

Night weaning typically means ending breastfeeding or bottle feeds during the middle of the night. However, it can have different definitions for different people. That’s because people have different definitions of what “the middle of the night” is and what it means for a baby to sleep through the night.

For example, although most older babies sleep around 12 hours a night, the Academy of American Pediatrics (AAP) defines sleeping through the night as sleeping a 6-8 hour chunk. So, for some parents, night weaning would mean that their baby doesn’t feed during the 7-8 hours that the parents are asleep; to others, it might mean not feeding for the entire duration their baby is asleep.

The point is that you can define “night weaning” on your own terms and come up with a goal that works for your baby and your family.

Signs Your Baby Is Ready for Night Weaning

When it comes to being ready for night weaning, it's important to keep in mind that every baby is different.

According to Jenelle Ferry, MD, neonatologist and director of feeding, nutrition and infant development at Pediatrix Medical Group in Tampa, Florida, most babies are ready to drop nighttime feeds when they are about 5-6 months old and have begun to eat solid foods. At this age, she says, they are more likely to meet the “sleeping through the night” definition from the AAP but still need a feeding after 6-8 hours.

As babies approach the 7-8 month mark, many babies can do without any nighttime feeds at all, but “babies will all do this at their own pace and there is a wide range of normal,” Dr. Ferry says.

In addition to how old your baby is, Dr. Ferry shares some other important readiness signs:

Your baby is consistently gaining weight

Your baby is naturally eating less at night

Night feedings seem to cause more waking up and disruptions to your baby’s sleep

Your baby is eating less during the night

It’s also important to recognize that the feeding method you are using may impact when your baby is ready for night weaning. For example, breastfed babies tend to feed more often than formula fed babies, because breast milk is digested faster than formula. As such, breastfed babies may need nighttime feeds longer than formula fed babies.

As Andrea Braden, MD, IBCLC, a breastfeeding medicine specialist and CEO & co-founder of Lybbie explains, it’s common and beneficial for breastfed babies to feed at night, especially when they are still exclusively breastfed. “It supports their development; it helps them establish their circadian rhythms and this is the physiologic normal behavior of an infant, which is what introduces challenges for trying to night wean,” Dr. Braden says. There is no set timeline for night weaning a breastfed baby.

“What we usually recommend is to follow your baby’s cues and as they get older, as you introduce solid foods, [night weaning] tends to occur on its own,” Dr. Braden says. “It’s gradual with each baby and it kind of is a responsive thing between the baby and the parent when you establish when that time is right.”

How to Prepare for Night Weaning

One important way to prepare your baby for night weaning is to make sure they are well fed during the day, Dr. Ferry suggests. You might want to consider cluster feeding before bed (which is when you feed your baby more frequently for a few hours). If your baby is eating solids, you might want to offer them some nutritious snacks in the hours leading up to bedtime, Dr. Ferry says.

You’ll also want to work on mentally and emotionally preparing your baby for this change. You can do this by reducing stimulation at night and introducing some soothing nighttime routines. This might look like an evening bath, or reading a book before bed in the rocking chair. This signals to your baby that nighttime is when you sleep, as opposed to daytime, which is when you eat and play, Dr. Braden says.

Gentle Methods of Night Weaning

Whenever you decide is the right time to night wean your baby, you'll want to do it in a gentle and gradual way. This minimizes stress for both you and your little one.

Here are Dr. Ferry’s tips for gentle and successful night weaning:

Start by reducing the overall number of nighttime feedings; you can do this by gradually extending the time between feeds or shortening the length of each feeding.

If your baby usually wakes to feed every two hours, see what happens if you wait two and a half hours between between, and then see if you can extend this to three hours.

If your baby wakes on their own before you are ready to feed them, try other soothing techniques (rocking, shushing, offering a pacifier) to delay the feeding time.

If your baby won’t soothe after 15-20 minutes, feed them, but then try again to extend the non-feeding time at the next feeding.

How might these techniques differ based on feeding method? “If you breastfeed your baby, start shortening the duration by a couple of minutes each night,” Dr. Ferry suggests. “If you bottle feed your baby, start feeding 1-2 ounces less per night time feed.”

Troubleshooting Common Night Weaning Challenges

Night weaning doesn’t always go as imagined. Babies don’t always go along with your plans, and may be very attached to those night time feeds. First of all, you should know that this is totally normal—it can be difficult for many babies to make changes in their nighttime feeding routines.

If your baby doesn’t take to night weaning despite your best efforts, try not to take it personally, and try not to blame yourself. One of the biggest challenges when it comes to night weaning isn’t just the night weaning itself, but the pressure to get your baby sleeping through the night.

“I think the biggest [challenge] is social pressure both from peers and pediatricians and physicians and experts alike,” Dr. Braden says. “There is still this belief that babies should be sleeping through the night early on and if you haven’t gotten your baby on a schedule, then you’ve done something wrong.”

For breastfed babies, sleeping for longer chunks isn't always biologically realistic, Dr. Braden says, and some breastfed babies may take longer than expected to be ready to drop their nighttime feeds. In this case, it might make sense to take a break from night weaning, and try again in a few months when your baby is more ready.

It’s also common for babies to seem to master night weaning for a few weeks and then start waking up to feed again. “Events like teething, illnesses, or environmental change can often result in setbacks and return to nighttime feedings,” Dr. Ferry says. But these are usually temporary, and you can work on getting your baby back on track once these pass. “It's OK to get your child through the change and then return to weaning,” she says.



When to Contact a Health Care Provider

A pediatrician or health care provider is a good person to contact when you start the night weaning process. They can let you know if your baby is ready to drop nighttime feeds based on their growth and weight gain. They can also give you tips for how to do it in a healthy and appropriate way.

If you notice any concerning changes after you start the night weaning process, you should also reach out to a provider. When it comes to breastfeeding, sometimes night weaning too early can decrease your milk supply. “If you’re concerned about the baby’s growth or you are seeing changes in their diapers, these are all signs that your milk supply may be dropping due to a change in the sleep pattern,” Dr. Braden. “That is definitely a reason to see a healthcare provider.”

Weaning from night feedings can definitely be challenging, but you’ve got this. And remember this: however night weaning goes for your baby, all babies stop feeding at night eventually. This too shall pass.



